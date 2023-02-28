Purim Events for Families 2023
Purim will be celebrated on March 7th this year and it is time for families to come together as you commemorate the saving of the Jewish people from Haman.
If you are looking for family-friendly events to do with the kids, we’ve got a list of of activities that will be hosted in and around the city!
Psst… Girl Scout Cookie season is kicking off tomorrow! Here’s how to have a safe, successful and fun selling season.
Click on a region to jump to events near you!
- Manhattan
- Brooklyn
- Queens
- Staten Island
- Long Island, Nassau County
- Long Island, Suffolk County
- Westchester
- Rockland/Bergen
Manhattan
JCC Purim Celebration for Infants and Young Children
Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Ave., Upper West Side
Friday, March 3, 11 am – 12 pm
Ages 4 and younger
$12; $10 members
Come dressed in costume, and join new and familiar JCC friends for this annual Purim celebration! Children will enjoy music, stories, activities, and delicious hamantaschen.
Family Purim Concert
92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., Upper East Side
Sunday, March 5, 10:30 – 11:30 am
All ages
$36
Celebrate with singing, dancing, guest performances, and explore the meaningful themes of the holiday.
After the show, stick around to help with a community service project, schmooze and nosh on Hamantaschen at a lively afterparty!
The Pop Ups Family Concert
The Jewish Museum, Scheuer Auditorium, 1109 5th Ave. Upper East Side
Sunday, March 5, 10:30 – 11:30 am
All ages
$18; Children 18 and under are free.
Join this Grammy-nominated band for music, hilarious puppets, and an epic costume party just in time for Purim.
Jazz for All Ages Purim Festival
Emanu-El Downtown, 440 W. 21st Street, Chelsea
Sunday, March 5, 4 – 6 pm
All ages
$20
Come costumed and shimmy with some hamantaschen. Get ready to be amazed with an immersive circus where you get to be part of the show.
Don’t miss a festive, multi-sensory Purim event that will leave attendees with joyful, upside-down memories to take home.
The Great Sutton Place Purim Parade
East 54th and 1st Ave.
Tuesday, March 7, 3:15 pm
Ages 10 and younger
Free
Take part in this Purim parade for children and pets featuring a marching band, giveaways, and balloons. The parade ends with a celebration at Chabad Sutton. Come in costume, on a bike, or scooter.
Purim Around the World
Chabad Upper East Side, 419 East 77th Street, Upper East Side
Tuesday, March 7, 5 pm
All ages
$65; $36 child
Advanced registration required
Travel around the world without leaving the city and celebrate the holiday of Purim with an international cuisine buffet and live music!
Purim Carnival – The Greatest Show at the Y
YM & YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood, 54 Nagle Avenue, Washington Heights
Sunday, March 12, 12 – 3 pm
All ages
$25 Family Ticket (max 5 people, excluding kids 2 and younger); $10 adults 18 and older; $5 youth 5-17; free for children younger than 2.
Bring the whole family for bouncy houses, carnival games, arts & crafts, and more!
Concert: Celebrate Women’s History Month with the Music of Alhambra!
Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, Lower East Side
Sunday, March 12, 3 – 4:30 pm
All ages
$25; $20 seniors and students; $10 ages 5-17; free for children younger than 5.
Celebrate the women in your life and throughout history at Eldridge Street with Alhambra!
Alhambra creates exciting arrangements of historical Judeo-Spanish wedding music, love songs, and instrumental dances on the oud, violin, shawm, dumbek (middle-eastern drum), riq, def, and bendir.
Experience the joy of Judeo-Spanish music, with special songs to honor Women’s History Month and the Purim season.
Brooklyn
[email protected]
Hannah Senesh Community Day School, 342 Smith Street, Carroll Gardens
Sunday, March 5, 10 am – 12 pm
Ages 2-10
$5 per child 2 and older at the door.
Celebrate the festive holiday of Purim with a puppet show, story time, singalong, snacks, crafts, a photo booth and more!
Purim Carnival in DUMBO
DUMBO Loft, 155 Water Street, DUMBO
Tuesday, March 7, 4 – 6 pm
All ages
Suggested donation $20 per family
The Chabad of DUMBO is hosting a Purim carnival for the whole family! Clowns, acrobats and jugglers, carnival games, costume prices, interactive Megillah reading and more for children of all ages.
Purim Around the World
Chabad Jewish Center of Prospect Heights, 569 Vanderbilt Avenue, Prospect Heights
Tuesday, March 7, 4:30 pm
All ages
$25; $12 ages 2-12
Advanced registration required
Hear the reading of the Megillah and then “travel” to China, Italy, and Israel at the Purim Celebration and Dinner featuring international cuisine, graffiti art, and live music. RSVP online.
Queens
Superhero Purim
JCC-Chabad of West Queens, 10-29 48th Avenue, Long Island City
Monday, March 6, 6 pm
All ages
$36 per person; $75 per family
Advanced registration required
You’ll have a SUPER Purim with the reading of the Megillah, delicious dinner, Hamentashen, Mad Science Show, and more! Come in costume and receive a prize!
Celebrate Purim with Temple Torah
Yeshiva Har Torah, 250-10 Grand Central Pkwy., Bellerose
Tuesday, March 7, 5 pm
All ages
$25; $20 members; $15 per child
Celebrate Purim with a Megillah reading, grand feast, drum circle, and music.
Family Purim at Malkhut in Western Queens
Community United Methodist Church, 81-10 35th Avenue, Jackson Heights
Sunday, March 12, 10:30 am – 12 pm
All ages
Suggested Donation: $5-$10
Join Malkhut, Schechter Queens, and PJ Library for a joyous, family-friendly celebration of Purim.
Come dressed up in your favorite costume, bring your noise makers, and enjoy a puppet-show telling of the Purim story with Wondersparks!
In addition to the festive fun, help us spread chesed (lovingkindness) by packing mishloach manot snack bags for our local community fridges.
Purim Celebration at Central Queens
Commonpoint Queens Central Queens, 67-09 108th Street, Forest Hills
Sunday, March 12, 12 – 2 pm
All ages
$5 ages 2 and older
Wear your best Purim costume for a day with crafts, games, bounce house, prizes, and more.
Staten Island
Purim Book Reading and Craft
Barnes and Noble, Staten Island Mall
Thursday, March 2, 5pm
Ages 3-8
Free
Enjoy a Purim-themed book reading and craft.
Purim Carnival
Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC, 1466 Manor Rd., Staten Island
Sunday, March 5, 11am-1:30pm
All ages
$5 per child; adults free.
Register by March 3 to secure your spot.
Dress in your best costume, and head to the JCC to enjoy a family carnival with inflatables, carnival booths, Purim crafts, face painting, giveaways and more.
Kids Red Carpet Purim
Chabad of Staten Island, 289 Harold St., Staten Island
Sunday, March 5, 4-5:45pm
All ages
$18
Advanced registration required
Arrive in style wearing your own creative costume.
Purim at Funstation
Fun Station, 3555 Victory Blvd., Staten Island
Monday, March 6, 6-9pm
Ages 3-12
Call 718-370-8953 for more information.
Rides, games, mishloach manot, megillah readings, costumes and more!
Queen Esther’s Breakfast
Chabad of Staten Island, 289 Harold St., Staten Island
Tuesday, March 7, 8:30 am and 10 am
All ages
Call 718-370-8953 for more information.
Join Chabad of Staten Island for Megillah readings, followed by a breakfast buffet.
Grillin’ Chillin’ Purim
Chabad of Staten Island, 289 Harold St., Staten Island
Tuesday, March 7, 5pm
All ages
$18
Advanced registration required
Wear your favorite cowboy gear. All you can eat barbecue, Megillah, L’Chaims, live music and a kids program.
Long Island, Nassau County
Hamantasch-A-Thon
Port Jewish Center, 20 Manorhaven Blvd. Port Washington
Sunday, March 5, 10 am – 4 pm
All ages
Free
All are welcome to experience the famous and delicious hamantaschen. Bring your kids, grandparents, neighbors and friends.
Family Purim Party and Megillah Reading
Chabad of Great Neck, 400 East Shore Road, Great Neck
Monday, March 6, 6 pm
All ages
Free
Start your Purim off with a fun evening of magic featuring Master Magician R.J. Lewis, goodie bags, children’s megillah masquerade, crafts, food for sale, and live DJ.
Celebrate Purim with Lake Success Chabad
Chabad of Lake Success, 224 Lakeville Road, Lake Success
Monday, March 6, 6 – 7:30 pm and Tuesday, March 7, 7:30 pm.
All ages
Monday, Free
Tuesday, $54 adults and $36 per child.
Tuesday event requires advanced registration
Kick off the Purim festivities on Monday evening with the reading of the megillah, crafts for kids, balloon shapes, and magical entertainment.
On Tuesday, continue the fun with a Roaring 20’s theme event featuring a gourmet dinner, entertainment, live jazz band, and open bar. Register in advance for the Tuesday event.
Purim in the 60’s
Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Merrick-Bellmore-Wantagh, 2174 Hewlett Avenue, Merrick
Tuesday, March 7, 4 pm & 5:15 pm.
All ages
$12-$22
Advanced registration required
Have a groovy Purim with games, music, megillah reading, far out feast, tie dye madness, and more! RSVP required.
Long Island, Suffolk County
Purim Palooza
Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Rd, Commack
Sunday, March 5, 11 am – 2 pm
All ages
$15 per family in advance, $20 per family at the door
Join the SYJCC for a Purim carnival! Bounce houses, games, music, costume contest, and more! For children of all ages! Food available for purchase.
Purim in the Shtetl
Chabad Of Islip Township, 283 Ocean Ave. Islip
Monday, March 6, 6 pm
All ages
$30; $15 per child
Advanced registration required
Travel back in time for Tevya’s Megillah reading, a delicious themed dinner, Klezmer music and dancing, L’chaim’s at “Moishkes Tavern”, and Golde’s craft table for kids. RSVP online.
Purim in Israel
Chabad of North Fork, 725 Bennetts Pond Lane, Mattituck
Tuesday, March 7, 4:15 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
Celebrate Purim with a megillah reading, dinner in the “shuk”, hamentashen & graggers (noise makers), Israeli activities, and music & dancing.
Purim in Arabia
The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy. Dix Hills
Tuesday, March 7, 5 pm
All ages
$15-$20 in advance; $20-$25 at the door
The Chai Center invites all to their grand Purim party- Purim in Arabia!
The evening will include the reading of the Megillah, an Arabian themed dinner, and live entertainment including a snake charmer and hookah balancing act.
Get a picture of you holding HAMAN the SNAKE!
Westchester
Friday Night Shabbat Tots: Purim
JCC Mid-Westchester, 999 Wilmot Road, Scarsdale
Friday, March 3, 3:30 – 5 pm
Ages 5 and younger with parent
$18 per family
Celebrate Purim by making hamantaschen with Renana Shvil, chef and instructor at Fiddleheads Cooking Studio. Come in costume!
A Purim in the Circus Experience
Chabad of Bedford, 220 South Bedford Road, Bedford Corners
Tuesday, March 7, 4 – 6 pm
All ages
$20 per person
Advanced registration required.
Celebrate the festive holiday of Purim with an interactive circus show, aerialist, juggler, acrobatics, tight wire & stilts, hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy and of course- hamentashen!
Purim in the Palace Festive Family Celebration
Radisson Hotel New Rochelle, 1 Radisson Plaza, New Rochelle
Tuesday, March 7, 5 – 7:30 pm
All ages
$18; $54 Family.
Advanced registration required
Join the Chabad of Pelham for a royal experience at Purim in the Palace!
The evening will include a Multimedia Megillah reading and Banquet Buffet and Royal Entertainment featuring Alex’s incredible Magic & Mentalism!
Plus, Music, Graggers, Majestic Crafts, Masquerade & Photo Op!
Purim in the Circus
Chabad of the Rivertowns, 303 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry
Tuesday, March 7, 5 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
Join Chabad of the Rivertowns for a family-friendly event filled with Megillah reading, Hamantaschen, masquerade, concessions, and a spectacular show by CirqOvation.
Purim Under the Sea
Chabad of Bronxville, Eastchester & Tuckahoe, 453 White Plains Road, Eastchester
Tuesday, March 7, 5 – 7 pm
All ages
$18 per person; $50 per family
Advanced registration required by March 5th
Dive into the Purim festivities with an interactive megillah reading, buffet dinner, and interactive bubble show. Be sure to come in costume!
Rockland/Bergen
Purim Mask-erade Pajama Party
JCC Rockland, 450 W Nyack Road, West Nyack
Thursday, March 2, 5:30 – 7 pm
All ages
$36 per family
Advanced registration required
Grab your favorite pjs and bring the whole family to celebrate Purim at the J!
Enjoy breakfast for dinner (bagels, cereal bar, and more), music, mask and gragger making, inflatables, and of course hamantaschen.
Rubach Family Purim Celebration
Kaplen JCC on the Palisades, 411 E. Clinton Ave., Tenafly
Sunday, March 5, 12-4pm (From 12-1pm, the event is open for families with children with special needs. 1pm open to all.)
All ages
$1 or non-perishable food item to be donated. $25 for 30 tickets for all games, rides and inflatables.
Come dressed in your favorite costume, and enjoy a fun afternoon of inflatables, slides, games, prizes, snacks and more.
COJECO NJ Purim on Ice – Family Costume Ice Skating Party
Secaucus Ice Rink, 3rd Ave and Plaza Center Road, Secaucus
Sunday, March 5, 5:30 – 7 pm
All ages
$25
Advanced registration required
Celebrate Purim on Ice with a costume parade, DJ, Hamentashen & hot chocolate, and a performance by Israeli Figure skaters Mariia Nosovitskaya and Mikhail Nosovitskiy.
Chabad of the Nyacks Purim Feast
The Nyack Seaport, 21 Burd Street, Nyack
Tuesday, March 7, 5 pm
All ages
$25; $15 per child; $65 family max
Advanced registration required
Celebrate Purim with a Feast that will include dinner, live music, entertainment for children, megillah reading, L’chaim, community and friends.
Purim in the Jungle
Chabad Lubavitch of Rockland, 315 North Main Street, New City
Tuesday, March 7, 5 pm
All ages
$36; $25 children 12 and younger; $180 per family
Advanced registration required
Enjoy “wildly” delicious food catered by Chopstix Teaneck, face painting, interactive drum circle, and fun jungle games.