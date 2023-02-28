Purim Events for Families 2023

Purim will be celebrated on March 7th this year and it is time for families to come together as you commemorate the saving of the Jewish people from Haman.

If you are looking for family-friendly events to do with the kids, we’ve got a list of of activities that will be hosted in and around the city!

Click on a region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Ave., Upper West Side

Friday, March 3, 11 am – 12 pm

Ages 4 and younger

$12; $10 members

Come dressed in costume, and join new and familiar JCC friends for this annual Purim celebration! Children will enjoy music, stories, activities, and delicious hamantaschen.

92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., Upper East Side

Sunday, March 5, 10:30 – 11:30 am

All ages

$36

Celebrate with singing, dancing, guest performances, and explore the meaningful themes of the holiday.

After the show, stick around to help with a community service project, schmooze and nosh on Hamantaschen at a lively afterparty!

The Jewish Museum, Scheuer Auditorium, 1109 5th Ave. Upper East Side

Sunday, March 5, 10:30 – 11:30 am

All ages

$18; Children 18 and under are free.

Join this Grammy-nominated band for music, hilarious puppets, and an epic costume party just in time for Purim.

Emanu-El Downtown, 440 W. 21st Street, Chelsea

Sunday, March 5, 4 – 6 pm

All ages

$20

Come costumed and shimmy with some hamantaschen. Get ready to be amazed with an immersive circus where you get to be part of the show.

Don’t miss a festive, multi-sensory Purim event that will leave attendees with joyful, upside-down memories to take home.

East 54th and 1st Ave.

Tuesday, March 7, 3:15 pm

Ages 10 and younger

Free

Take part in this Purim parade for children and pets featuring a marching band, giveaways, and balloons. The parade ends with a celebration at Chabad Sutton. Come in costume, on a bike, or scooter.

Chabad Upper East Side, 419 East 77th Street, Upper East Side

Tuesday, March 7, 5 pm

All ages

$65; $36 child

Advanced registration required

Travel around the world without leaving the city and celebrate the holiday of Purim with an international cuisine buffet and live music!

YM & YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood, 54 Nagle Avenue, Washington Heights

Sunday, March 12, 12 – 3 pm

All ages

$25 Family Ticket (max 5 people, excluding kids 2 and younger); $10 adults 18 and older; $5 youth 5-17; free for children younger than 2.

Bring the whole family for bouncy houses, carnival games, arts & crafts, and more!

Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, Lower East Side

Sunday, March 12, 3 – 4:30 pm

All ages

$25; $20 seniors and students; $10 ages 5-17; free for children younger than 5.

Celebrate the women in your life and throughout history at Eldridge Street with Alhambra!

Alhambra creates exciting arrangements of historical Judeo-Spanish wedding music, love songs, and instrumental dances on the oud, violin, shawm, dumbek (middle-eastern drum), riq, def, and bendir.

Experience the joy of Judeo-Spanish music, with special songs to honor Women’s History Month and the Purim season.

Brooklyn

Hannah Senesh Community Day School, 342 Smith Street, Carroll Gardens

Sunday, March 5, 10 am – 12 pm

Ages 2-10

$5 per child 2 and older at the door.

Celebrate the festive holiday of Purim with a puppet show, story time, singalong, snacks, crafts, a photo booth and more!

DUMBO Loft, 155 Water Street, DUMBO

Tuesday, March 7, 4 – 6 pm

All ages

Suggested donation $20 per family

The Chabad of DUMBO is hosting a Purim carnival for the whole family! Clowns, acrobats and jugglers, carnival games, costume prices, interactive Megillah reading and more for children of all ages.

Chabad Jewish Center of Prospect Heights, 569 Vanderbilt Avenue, Prospect Heights

Tuesday, March 7, 4:30 pm

All ages

$25; $12 ages 2-12

Advanced registration required

Hear the reading of the Megillah and then “travel” to China, Italy, and Israel at the Purim Celebration and Dinner featuring international cuisine, graffiti art, and live music. RSVP online.

Queens

JCC-Chabad of West Queens, 10-29 48th Avenue, Long Island City

Monday, March 6, 6 pm

All ages

$36 per person; $75 per family

Advanced registration required

You’ll have a SUPER Purim with the reading of the Megillah, delicious dinner, Hamentashen, Mad Science Show, and more! Come in costume and receive a prize!

Yeshiva Har Torah, 250-10 Grand Central Pkwy., Bellerose

Tuesday, March 7, 5 pm

All ages

$25; $20 members; $15 per child

Celebrate Purim with a Megillah reading, grand feast, drum circle, and music.

Community United Methodist Church, 81-10 35th Avenue, Jackson Heights

Sunday, March 12, 10:30 am – 12 pm

All ages

Suggested Donation: $5-$10

Join Malkhut, Schechter Queens, and PJ Library for a joyous, family-friendly celebration of Purim.

Come dressed up in your favorite costume, bring your noise makers, and enjoy a puppet-show telling of the Purim story with Wondersparks!

In addition to the festive fun, help us spread chesed (lovingkindness) by packing mishloach manot snack bags for our local community fridges.

Commonpoint Queens Central Queens, 67-09 108th Street, Forest Hills

Sunday, March 12, 12 – 2 pm

All ages

$5 ages 2 and older

Wear your best Purim costume for a day with crafts, games, bounce house, prizes, and more.

Staten Island

Barnes and Noble, Staten Island Mall

Thursday, March 2, 5pm

Ages 3-8

Free

Enjoy a Purim-themed book reading and craft.

Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC, 1466 Manor Rd., Staten Island

Sunday, March 5, 11am-1:30pm

All ages

$5 per child; adults free.

Register by March 3 to secure your spot.

Dress in your best costume, and head to the JCC to enjoy a family carnival with inflatables, carnival booths, Purim crafts, face painting, giveaways and more.

Chabad of Staten Island, 289 Harold St., Staten Island

Sunday, March 5, 4-5:45pm

All ages

$18

Advanced registration required



Arrive in style wearing your own creative costume.

Fun Station, 3555 Victory Blvd., Staten Island

Monday, March 6, 6-9pm

Ages 3-12

Call 718-370-8953 for more information.

Rides, games, mishloach manot, megillah readings, costumes and more!

Chabad of Staten Island, 289 Harold St., Staten Island

Tuesday, March 7, 8:30 am and 10 am

All ages

Call 718-370-8953 for more information.

Join Chabad of Staten Island for Megillah readings, followed by a breakfast buffet.

Chabad of Staten Island, 289 Harold St., Staten Island

Tuesday, March 7, 5pm

All ages

$18

Advanced registration required

Wear your favorite cowboy gear. All you can eat barbecue, Megillah, L’Chaims, live music and a kids program.

Long Island, Nassau County

Port Jewish Center, 20 Manorhaven Blvd. Port Washington

Sunday, March 5, 10 am – 4 pm

All ages

Free

All are welcome to experience the famous and delicious hamantaschen. Bring your kids, grandparents, neighbors and friends.

Chabad of Great Neck, 400 East Shore Road, Great Neck

Monday, March 6, 6 pm

All ages

Free

Start your Purim off with a fun evening of magic featuring Master Magician R.J. Lewis, goodie bags, children’s megillah masquerade, crafts, food for sale, and live DJ.

Chabad of Lake Success, 224 Lakeville Road, Lake Success

Monday, March 6, 6 – 7:30 pm and Tuesday, March 7, 7:30 pm.

All ages

Monday, Free

Tuesday, $54 adults and $36 per child.

Tuesday event requires advanced registration

Kick off the Purim festivities on Monday evening with the reading of the megillah, crafts for kids, balloon shapes, and magical entertainment.

On Tuesday, continue the fun with a Roaring 20’s theme event featuring a gourmet dinner, entertainment, live jazz band, and open bar. Register in advance for the Tuesday event.

Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Merrick-Bellmore-Wantagh, 2174 Hewlett Avenue, Merrick

Tuesday, March 7, 4 pm & 5:15 pm.

All ages

$12-$22

Advanced registration required

Have a groovy Purim with games, music, megillah reading, far out feast, tie dye madness, and more! RSVP required.

Long Island, Suffolk County

Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Rd, Commack

Sunday, March 5, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

$15 per family in advance, $20 per family at the door

Join the SYJCC for a Purim carnival! Bounce houses, games, music, costume contest, and more! For children of all ages! Food available for purchase.

Chabad Of Islip Township, 283 Ocean Ave. Islip

Monday, March 6, 6 pm

All ages

$30; $15 per child

Advanced registration required

Travel back in time for Tevya’s Megillah reading, a delicious themed dinner, Klezmer music and dancing, L’chaim’s at “Moishkes Tavern”, and Golde’s craft table for kids. RSVP online.

Chabad of North Fork, 725 Bennetts Pond Lane, Mattituck

Tuesday, March 7, 4:15 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Purim with a megillah reading, dinner in the “shuk”, hamentashen & graggers (noise makers), Israeli activities, and music & dancing.

The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy. Dix Hills

Tuesday, March 7, 5 pm

All ages

$15-$20 in advance; $20-$25 at the door

The Chai Center invites all to their grand Purim party- Purim in Arabia!

The evening will include the reading of the Megillah, an Arabian themed dinner, and live entertainment including a snake charmer and hookah balancing act.

Get a picture of you holding HAMAN the SNAKE!

Westchester

JCC Mid-Westchester, 999 Wilmot Road, Scarsdale

Friday, March 3, 3:30 – 5 pm

Ages 5 and younger with parent

$18 per family

Celebrate Purim by making hamantaschen with Renana Shvil, chef and instructor at Fiddleheads Cooking Studio. Come in costume!

Chabad of Bedford, 220 South Bedford Road, Bedford Corners

Tuesday, March 7, 4 – 6 pm

All ages

$20 per person

Advanced registration required.

Celebrate the festive holiday of Purim with an interactive circus show, aerialist, juggler, acrobatics, tight wire & stilts, hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy and of course- hamentashen!

Radisson Hotel New Rochelle, 1 Radisson Plaza, New Rochelle

Tuesday, March 7, 5 – 7:30 pm

All ages

$18; $54 Family.

Advanced registration required

Join the Chabad of Pelham for a royal experience at Purim in the Palace!

The evening will include a Multimedia Megillah reading and Banquet Buffet and Royal Entertainment featuring Alex’s incredible Magic & Mentalism!

Plus, Music, Graggers, Majestic Crafts, Masquerade & Photo Op!

Chabad of the Rivertowns, 303 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry

Tuesday, March 7, 5 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Join Chabad of the Rivertowns for a family-friendly event filled with Megillah reading, Hamantaschen, masquerade, concessions, and a spectacular show by CirqOvation.

Chabad of Bronxville, Eastchester & Tuckahoe, 453 White Plains Road, Eastchester

Tuesday, March 7, 5 – 7 pm

All ages

$18 per person; $50 per family

Advanced registration required by March 5th

Dive into the Purim festivities with an interactive megillah reading, buffet dinner, and interactive bubble show. Be sure to come in costume!

JCC Rockland, 450 W Nyack Road, West Nyack

Thursday, March 2, 5:30 – 7 pm

All ages

$36 per family

Advanced registration required

Grab your favorite pjs and bring the whole family to celebrate Purim at the J!

Enjoy breakfast for dinner (bagels, cereal bar, and more), music, mask and gragger making, inflatables, and of course hamantaschen.

Kaplen JCC on the Palisades, 411 E. Clinton Ave., Tenafly

Sunday, March 5, 12-4pm (From 12-1pm, the event is open for families with children with special needs. 1pm open to all.)

All ages

$1 or non-perishable food item to be donated. $25 for 30 tickets for all games, rides and inflatables.

Come dressed in your favorite costume, and enjoy a fun afternoon of inflatables, slides, games, prizes, snacks and more.

Secaucus Ice Rink, 3rd Ave and Plaza Center Road, Secaucus

Sunday, March 5, 5:30 – 7 pm

All ages

$25

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Purim on Ice with a costume parade, DJ, Hamentashen & hot chocolate, and a performance by Israeli Figure skaters Mariia Nosovitskaya and Mikhail Nosovitskiy.

The Nyack Seaport, 21 Burd Street, Nyack

Tuesday, March 7, 5 pm

All ages

$25; $15 per child; $65 family max

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Purim with a Feast that will include dinner, live music, entertainment for children, megillah reading, L’chaim, community and friends.

Chabad Lubavitch of Rockland, 315 North Main Street, New City

Tuesday, March 7, 5 pm

All ages

$36; $25 children 12 and younger; $180 per family

Advanced registration required

Enjoy “wildly” delicious food catered by Chopstix Teaneck, face painting, interactive drum circle, and fun jungle games.