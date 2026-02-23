We love Punch for so many reasons, and not just because he’s a cuddly baby monkey with an adorable attachment to a big stuffed orangutan.

At a Glance:

The internet has fallen in love with a monkey in Japan who was abandoned by his mom

Despite bullying from other monkeys, Punch is staying strong!

Punch’s strength has become a symbol of resilience around the world

If you spent any time at all on social media in the past week, you likely heard about a baby macaque in Japan who was abandoned by his mom and given a large stuffed animal as a substitute. Punch, or Punch-kun, as he is called in Japan, instantly took to the plushie, and now carries it with him wherever he goes. He is often seen cuddling with it when he’s not dragging it along on his monkey adventures. The two are inseparable.

Unfortunately for Punch, who lives at the Ichikawa Zoo in Japan, it’s taken some time for the other monkeys in his enclosure to warm up to him. He endured some aggressive behavior from them, which looked a lot like bullying to many onlookers around the world. The images of him cuddling his stuffed “mom” for comfort were heartwrenching, and the internet took notice.

One Redditor commented, “I saw the video of Punch approaching the others and the bigger monkey pushing him away. I’ve never wanted to fight a monkey in my life but now I do. Tell me his name, Punch. I just wanna talk!”

Another said, “I can personally attest that when one has difficulties integrating with their peers, stuffed animals are a marvelous (dare I say preferable) substitute.”

As concern grew online, the zoo released a statement reassuring the public that what people were seeing was normal social behavior within a monkey troop. They explained: “In order to integrate Punch into other Japanese monkey troops, we anticipated that this kind of challenge may arise. Although Punch has been scolded many times by other monkeys, no single monkey has shown serious aggression toward him. While Punch is scolded, he shows resilience and mental strength. When you observe these disciplinary behaviors from other troop members toward Punch when he tries to communicate with them, we would like you to support Punch’s effort rather than feel sorry for him.”

In other words, what looks harsh to human eyes is part of how monkeys establish hierarchy and social bonds. It’s uncomfortable to watch, especially when the “new kid” is so visibly small and vulnerable, but it’s also part of the process of belonging to the troop.

And there is good news. In recent days, Punch has started making friends. Older monkeys have been spotted grooming him, a sign of acceptance in primates, embracing him, and even helping him climb rocks. The same troop that once pushed him aside now appears to be slowly pulling him in.

There are many lessons to be learned from this sweet, once-lonely monkey. Strength in the face of adversity. Resilience when the odds feel stacked against you. The importance of self-soothing when the world feels overwhelming. Punch is adapting to his environment in his own time and in his own way, stuffed orangutan in tow.

The story feels like a children’s book writing itself, complete with a tiny hero, a plush companion, and a hopeful ending.

Punch may have started out seeming alone, but the whole world is rooting for him. And something tells us he’s going to be just fine.

