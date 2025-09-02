Don’t miss Pumpkinfest- Saturday, October 4th, 10 am-3 pm

Location: 4th Place between Court and Clinton Streets, Brooklyn

Enjoy this annual family-friendly event featuring thousands of pumpkins to choose from, pumpkin decorating, games, activities, special guests, live music, seasonal food, raffles, and much more!

This event was started by Mazzone Ace Hardware in 2005 to create a fun fall celebration for their community. It began small with only a couple of tables, and over the years, it grew in size and scope, with activities taking over the entire street and developing into a purpose-driven event. In 2013, the Mazzone Family partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network and its local affiliate, the Cohen Children’s Medical Center, to help provide children with life-saving medical help.

“What began as a humble setup of a few tables in front of our store has evolved into our neighborhood’s annual fall event, thanks to the incredible support and generosity of our community, who have helped us grow and raise vital funds,” says event organizer and Ace Hardware General Manager Elizabeth Civiletti.

“There’s nothing better than seeing our friends smile and have a great

time with us, making the day truly special and unforgettable.”

Over the years, the Mazzone family and its partners—including Ace Hardware, Benjamin Moore, Big Green Egg, Milwaukee Tool Company, the Cohen Children’s Medical Center, and many local merchants—have raised more than $200,000 to support children and families in need.

In addition to having a great time, families and sponsors alike will know that their efforts have contributed to a meaningful cause. The Children’s Miracle Network is a non-profit that helps more than 10 million children annually. 100% of donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, emotional support for families during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families in need.

Pumpkinfest will run from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, October 4th. More information is available by calling (718) 624-8494.

Mazzone Ace Hardware is a third-generation, family-owned and operated business that has been proudly serving the Brooklyn community for 75 years. Celebrate with us!

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MAZZONE ACE HARDWARE



