Green Meadows Farm Brings Pumpkin Weekends to Queens

Autumn in Queens wouldn’t be complete without a trip to Pumpkin Weekends by Green Meadows Farm, hosted at Alley Pond Park. The event kicks off Saturday, October 4, and runs through November 9. Families can spend their weekends (plus Monday, October 13) enjoying a full day of outdoor fun while making lasting family memories.

Green Meadows Farm began in 1964 in Waterford, Wisconsin, when Bob and Coni Keyes turned their 80-acre hog and cattle farm into a family-friendly operation that soon grew into a hands-on petting farm. Over the decades, the Keyes family expanded the concept, adding sister farms – including a high-profile Kissimmee site opened in 1988 – and building a multistate network of animal-focused events. In New York City, that tradition appears as seasonal Green Meadows Farm pop-ups, like at Alley Pond Park in Queens, where the farm hosts festivals like Pumpkin Weekends.

Family-Friendly Farm Fun

Pumpkin Weekends blends festive activities and safe outdoor fun with interactive farm experiences – it’s become a beloved tradition for Queens families. Parents appreciate the stress-free logistics, while kids can’t get enough of the slides, animals, and pumpkins.

This festival is the type of outing that has appeal across generations, making it the perfect seasonal celebration. The playground gives smaller children room to climb and explore, toddlers can dig and play in the farm’s giant corn box, and bigger kids can test their courage on the huge super slides. The open-air picnic areas provide parents a comfortable spot to relax while keeping an eye on their tots.

Meet the Animals

One of the event’s highlights is the chance to interact with animals. Children can meet calves, sheep, alpacas, and other furry friends, as well as spend time with the farm’s adorable baby bunnies. These encounters encourage curiosity, spark joy, and provide wonderful photo opportunities for parents hoping to capture seasonal memories.

Beyond the animals, there are plenty of other ways to snap keepsake photos. Families can climb aboard tractors set against the backdrop of Alley Pond Park’s fall colors, creating an opportunity for charming autumnal portraits. The vibrant displays of pumpkins, farm decorations, and hay-lined paths all set the stage for other terrific shots to celebrate the season.

Everyone Goes Home with a Pumpkin

One of the best parts of Pumpkin Weekends is that admission includes a free pumpkin for every guest. This special souvenir ensures that children leave with a reminder of the day’s adventure, perfect for seasonal recipes or carving into a jack-o’-lantern.

Let kids choose their own gourds – tiny “carry it myself” ones for little hands or porch-ready picks for carving night. Be sure to carve closer to Halloween for longer-lasting grins. If you prefer not to cut out designs, pack stickers, paint pens, or washi tape for decorating at the picnic tables. Save the seeds for roasting at home, and keep pumpkins fresh by storing them in a cool, dry spot.

Added Fun and Stress-Free Planning

The farm also offers extra activities like animal feeding and tasty treats at the Snack Barn for a small additional fee. Families will appreciate practical perks like free parking, which makes for a hassle-free trip.

Tip for families: bring water bottles, wipes, antibacterial gel, and a change of clothes for little corn-box diggers. Sneakers will probably work best for running around and on on hayrides.

Whether you’re searching for a family-friendly weekend adventure, a place to let kids burn energy outdoors, or simply a way to enjoy autumn in Queens, Pumpkin Weekends delivers. Pack a picnic basket, bring your camera, and get ready for a day filled with laughter, play, and pumpkins galore.

Where: Alley Pond Park, 7920 Winchester Blvd, Queens Village

Date: Saturdays and Sundays, October 4 – November 9; Monday, October 13

Time: 11 am – 5 pm (weather permitting)

Price: $14 per person, ages two and up