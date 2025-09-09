Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix at These NYC Cafes & Bakeries

Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix at These NYC Cafes

Pumpkin spice season is officially upon us, and Starbucks has some competition.

As the weather turns cooler and the leaves slowly shift from evergreen to bright oranges and yellows, it’s time to admit it: fall is here. As we’ll soon be bundled up in our scarves and leather jackets, there’s nothing like a warm cup of pumpkin spice coffee to keep us warm.

While everyone flocks to Starbucks, the city is filled with independent and family-owned coffee shops that offer just as good coffee. From lattes to cappuccinos and iced coffees, you can find the nearest cafe or bakery to get your pumpkin spice fix this autumn.

Brooklyn

2715 Fulton St. C5

(718) 766-0166

Get your pumpkin spice fix at this local Dominican coffee shop. Experience the flavors of imported coffee mixed with the sweet and delicate flavors of pumpkin, chai, and matcha to keep you warm this season. Pair with a slice of authentic Tres Leches cake for the ultimate sweet tooth satisfaction.

400 Union Ave.

(929) 209-3327

Delight in the taste of an authentic New Orleans cold brew with a pumpkin twist. Served hot or iced and with your choice of dairy or non-dairy add-ons, the steeped coffee beans offer delicious and bold flavors of fall. Compliment your drink with a pumpkin loaf, served with a hint of vanilla and crunchy pepitas.

546 Flatbush Ave.

(347) 404-6016

Located in the heart of Brooklyn and owned by black women, Pumpkin Spice Chai indulges pumpkin lovers’ taste buds with a double shot of rich espresso, intense chai, and pumpkin spice syrup for the ultimate fall flavor.

13 Jefferson St.

(347) 460-2344

Enjoy the warm and creamy taste of a pumpkin-infused latte from this classic coffee joint. Located in the heart of Stuy, this coffee shop also offers other seasonal delights, including gingerbread chai and peppermint mocha, for all your holiday fixes.

703 Hart St.

(917) 275-7222

At Lazy Suzy, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is a cozy, autumn-inspired treat that captures the essence of fall in every sip. Crafted with rich espresso, velvety steamed milk, and a blend of warming spices, this seasonal favorite offers a comforting balance of sweetness and spice. Whether enjoyed hot to chase away the chill or iced for a refreshing twist, the latte also pairs perfectly with their soft, chewy pumpkin cookies.

Manhattan

816 Broadway

(212) 994-6771

If you’re ever near Union Square and craving a sip of fall, head to Outro NYC. Made with freshly steamed milk of your choice (oatmilk is recommended) and layered with pumpkin spice syrup, it is guaranteed to leave your taste buds wanting more.

332 West 44th St.

(646) 952-0024

Vanilla Gorilla Café’s Pumpkin Spice Latte is a quintessential taste of fall in Manhattan, offering a perfect blend of rich espresso, steamed milk, and the warm, comforting flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. Served year-round and blending sweetness and spice, it serves as an ideal option for both casual coffee drinkers and devoted pumpkin spice fans.

254 Greene St.

(646) 822-2123

Directly across from Union Square, if you’re ever in the city and need to warm up, stop by this eclectic and fun coffee shop. Customers can satisfy their pumpkin craving with two options: their signature medium roast pumpkin spice latte espresso, combined with a rich-tasting pumpkin filling and compliments of warming spices, or the choco lantern latte, a delicate combination of pumpkin pie swirled with hints of melted bittersweet chocolate.

The Bronx

4039 East Tremont Ave.

(718) 885-4335

If you’re craving something on the sweeter side, the edgy and eccentric coffee house offers Pumpkin Pie in a Cup Iced Chai Tea Latte, a unique blend of chai tea with pumpkin spice syrup, pumpkin sauce drizzle, and pumpkin spice cold foam for the ultimate pumpkin lover.

4315 Katonah Ave.

(347) 202-7341

If the summer sun hasn’t set on you yet, enjoy a cool sip of this pumpkin spice latte topped with pumpkin spice cold foam from this local Bronx eatery.

1015 Castle Hill Ave.

(347) 391-0115

Get your fall fix at this community-loved cafe. Enjoy a classic pumpkin spice latte, or if you’re feeling the fall spirit, sip on a maple brown sugar latte or chai spiced apple cider. Pair both drinks with a pumpkin pancake platter for the ultimate fall fix.

