Top Spots for Pumpkin Picking In and Around New York City

It’s pumpkin season! Celebrate October with a family day trip to one of these pumpkin-picking farms near NYC, where you’ll find gourds, munchkins, and plenty of fall fun.

New York City

8-08 Queens Plaza S, Long Island City

646-942-6807

The Cityside Pumpkin Patch is set to return to The Summer Club rooftop in Long Island City on October 3. This event promises an ultimate fall experience with over 10,000 pumpkins sourced from upstate New York, spread across a 25,000-square-foot rooftop space. Families can enjoy interactive photo opportunities, autumn-inspired treats, and signature activities like the Smash-o-Lantern Zone, Scarecrow Archery, face painting, and tarot card readings. It’s the perfect place for families looking for fall fun in the city.

Historic Richmond Town, 435 Richmond Hill Road, Staten Island

718-351-1611

Decker Farms features pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Complete with photo-ops and fall decorations, you will surely experience a picture-perfect moment when deciding which pumpkin to take home. And don’t miss the Pumpkin Chucking, Snack Wagon, Living History Demonstrations, and more!

43-50 Main St., Flushing, Floral Park, Queens

718-886-3800



If you’re looking for the perfect fall photo op, you’ll find it at QBG this fall. Ticket fee includes admission to both the pumpkin patch and the garden, so you will have plenty of chances to snap the perfect autumn shot. Kids can also meet and take pictures with costumed nature creatures roaming the farm. For adults 21 and older, harvest—and pumpkin-themed beers and ciders are available for purchase. Can’t decide on the perfect pumpkin? Get them all! Extra pumpkins are just $8 each. Open October 12–26, Saturday-Sunday, 8 am to 6 pm.

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Queens

718-347-3276

As the longest continually farmed site in New York State, Queens County Farm opens its pumpkin patch again this October for families to enjoy. Pumpkin month at Queens County Farm is full of excitement with autumn in the air. While the pumpkin patch is open primarily on weekends, pumpkins can be purchased in the Farm Store during the week. The museum is open to the public from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, Monday through Friday, 1 pm to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday; and 10 am to 4 pm Sunday. General admission is free, except during special events.

New Jersey

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ

908-879-7189

Head to Alstede Farms with your family to pick the freshest pumpkins! There are plenty of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes to choose from: orange and white, munchkins, gourds, and assorted winter squash. You can purchase a Pick-Your-Own ticket on their website prior to visiting. Admission to the Corn Maze and Blooming Giants sunflower trail is included. The park is open from 9 am to 6 pm daily.

244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ

201-666-0472

Demarest Farms’ pumpkin picking rolls out on Sept. 20. Make your reservation on their site and pick out the perfect pumpkin. Once you make a reservation, you will be given a date and time to arrive at the farm. The cost for general admission is $8, which includes free parking, entrance to the pumpkin patch, petting zoo, and hayrides available Saturday and Sunday; plus $13+ for the largest pumpkin you pick. Children 2 and under can enter for free. Open weekends, 8 am to 5 pm, and 3 pm to 4:30 pm on Thursdays and Fridays.

223 Meyersville Road, Gillette, NJ

908-647-0957

Pick your own pumpkins at Hillview Farms! In October, you and your family can visit this family-owned and operated farm with 53 acres of locally grown food. Hayrides are available every weekend in October! You can even visit their roadside market with apples, pumpkins, vegetables, tomatoes, donuts, cider, and bakery items. The market is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm (the field is closed to the public at 5 pm).

122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ

908-879-7762

You might know Riamede Farms for iconic apple orchards, but they also have a Cut-Your-Own-Pumpkin Patch! Cut pumpkins right from the vine in this pumpkin patch at the beginning of the season. Riamede Farm recommends that you bring your own cutting shears as well. Grab some delicious apples, donuts, and baked goods during your visit. Pumpkin and squash fields open in late September. Fall Pumpkin Days offers a General Admission ticket online for $10.50 on weekends and $3.50 on weekdays—children 2 and under enter for free. Tickets include access to various activities, but the farm does not allow pets or emotional support animals. It is open Wednesday through Monday from 9 am to 5:30 pm and closed on Tuesdays.

85 Airmont Ave., Mahwah, NJ

201-529-2595

Make picture-perfect memories at Secor Farms’ storefront pumpkin patch. Public Hayrides begin on September 15 and run through November 2, with a cost of $7.50. Don’t leave before browsing the farm’s market, full of fresh-pressed apple cider and homemade apple cider donuts. Open 9 am to 5:30 pm, daily.

Westchester

82 4 Corners Road, Warwick, NY

845-772-1242

Pick your own pumpkins at Apple Dave’s Orchards and choose your favorite pumpkins. While there, take a walk in the herb and flower gardens and enjoy their delicious food. On your way out, browse the Country Farm Store, which is open 9 am to 4:30 pm. and sells fresh apple cider donuts, pumpkins, jams, jellies, pure honey, and more.

101 Jessup Road, Warwick, NY

845-987-7717



Looking for an educational and interactive experience at the pumpkin patch? Check out Apple Ridge Orchards for some family fun with pumpkins. You can take photos in front of the custom farm displays, such as an old tractor and portrait paintings. You can also taste sweet treats and pet the farm animals as you visit the farm.

No reservations are needed. Pumpkins cost $14 regardless of size, and general admission is $3, including free parking and farm entrance. Admission and pick-your-own payments are cash only.

Open to the public 9 am to 6 pm, Thursday to Sunday and holidays. No reservations needed!

63 Apple Tree Lane, Poughquag, NY

845-227-2306

Beginning in late September and running through the end of October, Barton Orchards boasts a wonderful, family-friendly pumpkin patch. Barton Orchards started as an apple farm, but they have since expanded to include tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, peppers, squash, and, of course, pumpkins! There are plenty of other exciting activities to do and food to taste during your visit. Online ticketing is required, with tickets available one weekend at a time. Open Sunday through Wednesday,11 am to 6 pm, Thurs 11 am to 10 pm, and Friday and Saturday 11 am to 9 pm. $10 minimum purchase required.

1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT

203-453-2338

Although Bishop’s Orchards may be a bit of a drive from NYC, it will surely be worth it once you’re making family memories in the pumpkin patch, which opens mid-September and runs through Halloween. These sphere-shaped pumpkins are perfect for decoration during Halloween and Thanksgiving, or just the fall season in general! You can also prepare the pumpkins for meals or snacks, such as pumpkin seeds or pumpkin soup. Along with the pumpkins, browse the mums, corn stalks, gourds, squash, Indian Corn, and other activities for kids and families to enjoy. While you’re there, grab a scoop (or three) of ice cream from Bishop’s Orchards’ new Creamery Ice Cream stand. It is open 8 am-7 pm Monday through Saturday and 9 am-6 pm Sunday.

306 Route 304, Congers, NY

845-268-7020

Grab your wagon or wheelbarrow and come down to this farm’s pumpkin patch—it’s been family-run since 1891. You can even take a hayride to the patch or go apple picking while you’re there, too. Hours: Daily, 10 am to 5 pm.

31 Dykeman Lane Pawling, NY

845-832-6068

This long-established farm has offered pick-your-own pumpkins since 1974. Pumpkin picking season will start Sept. 28 and will be open on weekends throughout October. With over 70 varieties to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect pumpkin to take home. There are also plenty of photo spots all around the pumpkin patch for you to take photos of your little ones as they pick pumpkins this year. They also have free hayrides! The farmstand is open from 10 am to 5 pm daily, and picking is open on weekends and holidays.

9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell Junction, NY

845-897-4377

The pumpkin patch has edible and decorative pumpkins, gourds, squash, corn stalks, and straw bales for your fall decor! Book your reservation to go pumpkin picking with the family at Fishkill Farms, and don’t leave without tasting their freshly made donuts at the farm store! Pumpkin season starts in mid-September. The store also offers contactless pick-up and local delivery. Hours of operation change seasonally; check out their website for more details.

2187 State Route 32 Modena, NY

845-883-7825

There are pumpkins in all shapes and sizes at Hurd’s Family Farm starting in late September. Enjoy the giant slide, bounce pillow, coral playground, and entrance to the corn maze, all free with a pick-your-own purchase. Activity wristbands can be purchased in advance for $25 (VIP) and $34 (Ultimate). They give access to activities like hayrides, a bounce house, duck racing, and more! Reservations open at 8 am on the day they apply. You must make your reservation on the same day you plan to visit!

306 Frozen Ridge Road, Newburgh, NY

845-562-4268

Not too far from NYC, Lawrence Farms Orchards has a pumpkin patch with a wide selection for families to choose from. After you find your perfect pumpkin, browse the concession stand, which features apple cider donuts, pies, cookies, chicken tenders, paninis, hot dogs, roasted nuts, fries, pizza, nachos, ice cream, and more! Enjoy a morning out in the pumpkin patch and a delectable lunch or snack afterward to celebrate the fall season. Arriving early is highly recommended if you’d like to gain entry into the farm. Pumpkin season starts in mid-September. Open 9 am to 4 pm. Admission is $6 per person Monday through Thursday and $9 per person Friday through Sunday and holidays. Children under 2 years old are free.

139 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY

914-277-3188

Outhouse Orchards attracts plenty of families year after year — you can even bring your family dog! Choose from pumpkins, gourds, and an assortment of Halloween decorations as you celebrate the fall season. Reservations are not required on weekdays, but you can book a reservation if you visit the farm on the weekend. Pumpkins are weighed by the pound. General Admission is $18 on weekdays and $22 on weekends. To receive reduced pricing, visit their website and purchase your tickets online.

62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY

914-245-2784

Not only a fruit farm, Stuart’s Fruit Farm features the perfect pumpkin patch for families, and it’s family-operated! Enjoy the autumn air and the farm views as you survey the pumpkins and choose your favorite. If you don’t have time to venture into the pumpkin patch, you can buy pre-picked pumpkins and gourds at the farm stand. The stand is open from 9 am to 6 pm daily. Cash or check only.

1335 White Hill Road, Yorktown Heights, NY

914-245-5111

Pumpkin picking is anticipated to open on September 27 at Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm! Spend the day with your family in the patch as you search for your favorite pumpkin. Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm is also very well known for its markets: the bakery, apple farm market, and country market. At these markets, you can purchase tasty treats, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins! They’re open 10 am to 4:30 pm, Wednesday through Monday (closed on Tuesdays).

Long Island

715 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY

631-482-7641

With 8 acres of on-the-vine pumpkins, Harbes Family Farm has a vast selection of pumpkins just waiting for you to take home! Join them for the grand seasonal opening of the Barnyard Pumpkin patch during Harbes’ Annual Pumpkin Harvest, where you can enjoy live music, concession stands, pig races, a 7-acre “u-pick” pumpkin patch, and more. Many different varieties are available, so you will have no shortage of options here. Enjoy their apple cider donuts and other options as you pick your pumpkins. Pumpkins are sold by the pound. Open from 10 am to 5 pm weekdays and weekends and holidays from 9 am to 6 pm.

240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY

631-726-4667

The name says it best, as Hank’s Pumpkin Town truly is a pumpkin town with pumpkins of all sizes! Other fall decorations include gourds, corn stalks, straw bales, Indian Corn, mums, Montauk daisies, door hangings, and more. Check out the Pink Tractor, which features pink porcelain doll pumpkins! Hanks’ PumpkinTown donates a portion of each sale to Breast Cancer Research.

