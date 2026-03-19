There’s a new kind of night out on Long Island—and yes, kids are invited.

At a Glance:

Published in Huntington isn’t your typical bar, and it’s not your typical bookstore either. It’s a hybrid space—a family-friendly “bar” with a literary twist.

Here, parents can unwind without needing childcare, and kiddos will feel just as welcome as adults. Plus, it encourages the little ones to sit, read, and enjoy a book instead of being glued to a screen.

Hours are still evolving following the soft opening, so it’s best to check Published’s social media channel for the most current schedule before visiting.

At Published, a newly opened bookstore-meets-bar in the heart of Huntington Village, parents no longer have to choose between a quiet coffee, a glass of wine, or spending time with their kids. Here, you can do all three… under one thoughtfully designed roof!

Blending books, beverages, and community, this cozy new concept is quickly becoming one of the most buzzed-about family-friendly hangouts on Long Island. Keep reading to know more Published in Huntington, and how you and your kiddos can enjoy a new kind of outing.

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Published in Huntington: A Place with a Twist for Parents & Kiddos

The Story Behind Published in Huntington, NY

Published is the vision of Huntington locals Angela Jurow and her husband Brett, who transformed a former nightlife space into something entirely new.

After taking over the former Finley’s of Greene Street location—a longtime bar that closed after more than 30 years—the couple reimagined the space into a cozy, book-filled retreat designed for modern families. The inspiration came during a family trip upstate, where they discovered a bookstore-bar concept and saw firsthand how effortlessly it blended adult downtime with kid-friendly browsing.

That sole experience sparked an idea: why not bring something similar to Huntington? The result is a space that feels equal parts neighborhood bookstore, café, and social hub—where “pints and paperbacks” go hand in hand.

What You’ll Find Inside Published

Step inside Published and you’ll notice right away—it’s designed to feel inviting, not intimidating. The shelves are stocked with a wide range of titles, from new releases to children’s books and young adult favorites. Toward the back, there’s a dedicated kids’ section, making it easy for little ones to explore while parents unwind.

On the other side of the space, the bar serves coffee and espresso drinks during the day; beer, wine, and cocktails in the evening, and tea and non-alcoholic options for all ages. It’s the kind of place where you might stop in for a quick coffee after school pickup—and stay for a glass of wine while your child flips through books.

More Than a Bookstore: A Community Hub

Published in Huntington isn’t just about browsing shelves—it’s about building connections. The space is designed to host book clubs and author events; workshops and readings; teen and after-school gatherings, and family-friendly meetups.

The goal, according to the owners, is to create a place where people feel comfortable lingering—whether that’s parents catching up, kids discovering new stories, or neighbors meeting for the first time. There are also plans to collaborate with a neighboring café concept, bringing in food options and expanding the experience even further.

Why This Concept Works for Long Island Families

For many parents, going out often means logistics—finding a babysitter, coordinating schedules, or cutting evenings short. Published in Huntington flips that script. Instead of separating adult time from family time, it blends them. Parents can socialize without leaving children behind; kiddos are engaged in a screen-free, enriching environment, and families can ease into outings that feel relaxed and flexible

The idea is simple but refreshing. It’s a place where a parent can sip a cocktail, a child can discover their next favorite book, and both can leave feeling like they had their own version of a night out, and in today’s world, that kind of balance is something many families are looking for.

Published

47 Green St., Huntington

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 10 am-8 pm; Friday-Saturday, 10 am- 10 pm. No reservations are required.

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