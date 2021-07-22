New York Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Education

Print the 2021-2022 NYC School Calendar With Our Fun Printable

Posted on New York FamilyBy

 

Print the 2021-2022 NYC School Calendar

Print the 2021-2022 NYC School Calendar With Our Fun Printable

We know the school year is still a little under two months away, but it never hurts to print the calendar up and tack it on the fridge or wherever you like to post this yearly reminder of important school dates.  The 2021-2022 NYC school calendar was released in a timely fashion by the DOE this year, and we have designed it as a printable!

Click here to download the School Calendar 2021 2022

And much like last year, we will be keeping parents updated on any changes, so definitely follow us on Facebook and Instagram for these updates will also be posted via social media throughout the year.

About the Author

About the Author

New York Family

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

The Windsor School

The Windsor School: Nurturing Individual Talents and Interests Alongside a Comprehensive and Carefully Planned Curriculum

Lyceum Kennedy Japanese School

Lyceum Kennedy Japanese School: Choose From Three Main Programs

Green Meadow Waldorf School

Green Meadow Waldorf School: An Innovative Approach to Teaching

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family 2021