Premier Sleepaway Camps

Sleepaway camp gives kids something many parents value deeply: the chance to grow in their own time and in their own way. Away from daily routines and familiar comforts, children learn to try new things, solve small problems, and experience independence in a supportive environment. Confidence often builds through everyday moments, such as making a new friend, sticking with a challenge, or realizing they can handle more than they thought. What makes sleepaway camp especially meaningful is that no two experiences are the same. Each camp has its own culture, traditions, and focus, allowing families to find a place that truly aligns with a child’s interests and personality. Whether centered on sports, the arts, outdoor adventure, or community, the right camp offers more than just summer fun. Kids return home more self-assured, more connected, and carrying memories and skills that last long after summer ends.

Camp Awosting

296 West St, Morris, CT

Camp Awosting is an esteemed sleepaway camp for boys ages 7 to 16 with over 125 years of history. Located on Bantam Lake in Morris, CT, Awosting offers a range of outdoor facilities, including Go-Karts, Minibikes, Waterskiing, and over 40 other unforgettable activities. Community is the lifeblood of Camp Awosting, and campers become a true part of the Ebner Camps family. The close-knit atmosphere allows Awosting’s experienced staff to focus on developing the camp’s core values in their campers: brotherhood, independence, confidence, and experience. At Camp Awosting, their philosophy is “Boys Learn by Doing,” teaching children life lessons through experiences.

Camp Chinqueka

1519 Bantam Rd, Bantam, CT

Camp Chinqueka is an all-girl summer camp in Bantam, CT, for campers ages 7-16. Since 1955, girls from around the world have made Chinqueka their summer home. Summers at Camp Chinqueka offer a blend of modern programs such as Archery, Go-Karts, and High Ropes while continuing camp traditions built over 75 years of history. Whether it’s on the sports field or performing onstage, at Chinqueka, girls feel empowered and accomplished. Counselors act as role models to campers, using the camp’s four core values as a foundation to their programs: empowerment, sisterhood, kindness, and growth. The Chinqueka philosophy, “Where Girls Learn Together, Making Friends Forever,” is based on a foundation of life lessons through unique, fun experiences.

Camp Cody

9 Cody Road, Freedom, NH 03836

Camp Cody is a co-ed overnight camp on beautiful Lake Ossipee in Freedom, New Hampshire, welcoming campers ages 7–17 from across the country and around the world. With classic camp traditions and modern facilities, Cody offers extensive waterfront, sports, arts, and adventure activities led by experienced, caring staff. Campers choose much of their own schedule, building confidence and independence while trying new activities and deepening skills they love. Its warm, down-to-earth community and intentional staff training help campers feel known, included, and supported. Families can enroll in flexible 2- or 4-week sessions, allowing campers time to unplug, form lasting friendships, and return home more capable, independent, and excited for next summer at Camp Cody.

Camp Level Up

48 Pocono Springs Way, East Stroudsburg, PA

570-218-8166

Camp Level Up is a one-week sleepaway camp experience for campers entering 4th to 12th grade who want to improve their gaming skills, all while enjoying the traditional camp activities that a sleepaway camp facility can offer! Located and powered by the team at Pocono Springs – a premier private sleepaway camp in the Poconos (75 miles from NYC) – Camp Level Up offers a hybrid program of esports gameplay and traditional camp activities. Campers spend 50% of their day participating in competitive gaming and the other 50% immersed in an assortment of traditional camp activities, including adventure, arts, and aquatics/lakefront. Campers of all gaming skill levels are welcome!

Camp Jewell

6 Prock Hill Rd, Colebrook, CT

860-379-2782

Established in 1901 and celebrating its 125th summer, Camp Jewell YMCA is where traditions are made, friendships are formed, and unforgettable summers come to life. With over 40 activities, top-notch programs, and comfortable facilities, campers are encouraged to try new things, build confidence, and have an absolute blast every day. Guided by the YMCA values of Caring, Honesty, Respect, and Responsibility, Camp Jewell creates a fun, supportive community where every camper belongs. Two-week overnight programs are available for campers ages 7–16, including exciting specialty camp options. For 125 summers, families have trusted Camp Jewell to deliver life-changing experiences. Visit and explore their beautiful campus, meet the team, and see for yourself why Camp Jewell isn’t just a camp—it’s where summer memories last forever.

Camp Marist

22 Abel Blvd, Effingham, NH

Camp Marist offers more than 30 elective activities across Athletics, Fitness, Adventure, Nature, and Creative and Performing Arts. Enthusiastic counselors bring experience as participants, team captains, coaches, or professional instructors. Each day, all campers take part in Waterfront activities led by Red Cross–certified staff who focus on water safety, swimming, and boating skills. The Activities Program emphasizes learning specific skills in a safe, supportive environment, with opportunities to create, perform, or demonstrate mastery each session. Activities may be age- or gender-based or mixed, fostering friendships across cabins. Many offerings feature progressive levels for continued growth year after year. Campers select and rank activities before arrival, receive a personalized schedule, and may adjust it early in the session to ensure strong engagement and enjoyment.

Frost Valley

2000 Frost Valley Rd., Claryville, NY

Nestled in the breathtaking Catskill Mountains, just two hours from New York City, Frost Valley offers a safe and inclusive environment where campers of all backgrounds discover the joys of community, nature, art, and recreation. The camp offers one of the most breathtaking natural settings in the country for children. With over 100 summers under their belt, Frost Valley is guided by a mission to build a healthy mind, body and spirit for all. Children from all backgrounds come together to try exciting new things in a safe environment while building friendships. Whether it’s tackling new challenges, building resilience, or forming lifelong friendships, every moment at Frost Valley creates memories that last a lifetime.

Greenwood Trails

390 Winchester Rd, Winsted, CT

Greenwood Trails is an award-winning coed sleepaway camp for ages 7-16 where kids can unplug from technology and just be kids again! Nestled in the foothills of the Berkshires, the camp offers an unforgettable experience filled with fun, friendship, and personal growth. One of the things that sets Greenwood Trails apart is the unique choice-based program. Campers get to choose their own activities, from sports and arts to swimming and nature exploration to flying trapeze and outdoor cooking to an aerial adventure park to messy paint twister, and everything in between. This ensures every day is an exciting new opportunity. Beyond the fun, kids build lifelong friendships and develop essential life skills like independence, teamwork, and resilience in a supportive and nurturing environment. At Greenwood Trails, the focus is on creating memories, building community, and helping campers truly be themselves and discover their unique paths.

Independent Lake Camp 70 Clark Rd., Thompson, PA 800-399-2267 or 570-727-4160 independentlake.com Independent Lake Camp is a premier overnight summer camp in the beautiful Pocono Mountains offering multiple session options and individualized, elective scheduling. ILC has promoted creativity, celebrated diversity and supported children in making everlasting memories and friends for 30+ years. Campers ages 6-16 choose from an impressive array of activities: circus and flying trapeze, gymnastics, sports and fitness, fine arts, nature, cooking, magic, theatre, dance, music and recording studio, skatepark, go-karts, digital arts, D&D and rocketry, climbing wall and high ropes, horses, pool, aqua-park & watersports on their 100-acre lake. Independent Lake campers engage in their favorite interests, while also having the opportunity to try something new each day. Independent Lake is where kids find their people and their pace – empowered to discover & unlock their potential.

YMCA Camp Mason

23 Birch Ridge Road Hardwick, NJ

Discover YMCA Camp Mason Overnight Camp, where adventure, confidence, and lifelong friendships begin. Nestled on 500 acres of beautiful forests, lakes, and trails, Camp Mason provides a safe, supportive environment where kids can unplug, explore, and thrive. Campers enjoy swimming, archery, boating, hiking, arts, sports, climbing, and unforgettable campfires, all led by caring, trained staff who inspire character, independence, and belonging. The camp’s inclusive community welcomes every child to discover their strengths, build resilience, and create memories that last a lifetime. With age-appropriate programs, modern cabins, nutritious meals, and round-the-clock supervision, Camp Mason ensures a summer filled with growth and fun. YMCA Camp Mason offers children the gift of confidence and joy all summer long.