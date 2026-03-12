That famous “pregnancy glow” is real for many women—but sometimes it comes with a few unexpected skincare detours along the way.

Pregnancy beauty changes are incredibly common, and while some can feel frustrating, they’re usually temporary.

Living in New York adds a few extra variables: pollution, crowded public transit, extreme weather swings, and long days on the go.

The key to safely handling these pregnancy beauty problems is simplifying your skincare routine and focusing on gentle ingredients, sun protection, and hydration.

Talking about ingredients, many traditional skincare components aren’t recommended during pregnancy, so checking labels becomes more important than ever.

Always talk with your OB-GYN or dermatologist before starting new treatments during pregnancy.

Pregnancy comes with a long list of physical changes—some magical, some less glamorous. Along with the growing bump, many expectant moms notice sudden shifts in their skin, hair, and overall beauty routine.

Hormones play a big role. Increased estrogen and progesterone can trigger everything from acne breakouts to hyperpigmentation. But when pregnant, the challenges can be amplified by daily life in the city—think wild weather swings, subway germs, pollution, and everyday stress.

The good news? Most pregnancy beauty issues are temporary, and there are ways to manage them while protecting both you and your baby. Here’s what to expect, and how to handle the most common pregnancy beauty problems safely.

The Most Common Pregnancy Beauty Problems: You Will Experience Some of Them

Acne During Pregnancy (Yes, Even If You Never Had It Before)

Pregnancy hormones can increase oil production, which often leads to clogged pores and unexpected breakouts—even for women who have always had clear skin. Humidity in the summer and heavy winter skincare layering can make the problem worse.

Subway rides, long commutes, and touching shared surfaces throughout the day can also introduce bacteria to an already sensitive skin. So, what to avoid during pregnancy? Some common acne ingredients are not considered safe during pregnancy, including retinoids (retinol, tretinoin, adapalene); isotretinoin medications; high-dose salicylic acid treatments, and certain oral acne medications.

For a safer approach, dermatologists often recommend focusing on keeping up with gentle skincare habits like using mild, fragrance-free cleansers; washing your face after long subway commutes; changing pillowcases frequently; and looking for pregnancy-safe skin care ingredients like azelaic acid or low-dose topical treatments recommended by your doctor.

In a city environment filled with pollution and sweat, consistency and gentle cleansing can make a big difference.

Melasma: The “Pregnancy Mask”

Melasma—often called the “pregnancy mask”—appears as dark patches on the cheeks, forehead, or upper lip. Hormonal changes trigger increased melanin production, but sun exposure is the biggest trigger.

When pregnant, that can be tricky. Even a quick walk to the subway on a cloudy day or pushing a stroller through Central Park after a snowstorm can expose skin to strong UV rays. Urban environments expose skin to UV radiation and air pollution, but also, many women don’t know that the heat reflecting off buildings and pavement can worsen pigmentation!

The key is prevention: use broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen (zinc oxide or titanium dioxide) daily, regardless of the weather; wear hats or sunglasses when walking outdoors; and avoid hydroquinone and strong bleaching agents during pregnancy unless prescribed. Most melasma fades naturally after pregnancy, though it can take time.

Dry, Sensitive Skin From Weather Swings

If you’ve ever experienced a 25-degree temperature drop in one day, you know weather can be brutal when it comes to preserving your skin health. For pregnant women, fluctuating hormones can weaken the skin barrier, making it harder to retain moisture. That’s why many expectant moms suddenly develop rashes, flaky skin, redness, or irritation from products they’ve used for years.

Pregnancy can make skin more reactive to strong chemical exfoliants, high-percentage glycolic or salicylic acids, or synthetic fragrances. For this, dermatologists often suggest focusing on hydration and protection—use simple, fragrance-free moisturizers; limit exfoliation; avoid overly hot showers, and run a humidifier during dry winter months.

In colder seasons, frigid winds can strip moisture from the skin quickly, so layering hydration becomes key.

Stretch Marks and Body Skin Changes

Stretch marks are one of the most common pregnancy beauty concerns, especially as the body grows rapidly during the second and third trimesters. Genetics plays a major role, but keeping skin moisturized can help improve elasticity and comfort.

Some stretch-mark treatments include ingredients doctors typically caution against during pregnancy, like retinoids, high-strength chemical peels, and certain essential oils. For a safer approach, focus on skin health instead of miracle fixes: keep your skin moisturized; drink plenty of water, and wear breathable fabrics during humid summers (during wintertime, you may want to avoid itchy fabrics, like wool or polyester. The more you scratch, the more prone you’ll be to stretch marks or flaky skin).

Protecting Your Skin on the Subway

Daily commuting brings its own skincare challenges. Subway systems can expose skin to bacteria, pollution particles, and grime, which can trigger breakouts or irritation.

As, realistically, many don’t have the budget for unlimited Uber and private cars, what’s something you could do for your skin? Well, simple habits can help. Avoid touching your face during your commute; always carry hand sanitizer; wash your face and hands as soon as you get home and clean your phone regularly with alcohol pads. These small changes can reduce bacteria transfer and help protect sensitive pregnancy skin.

