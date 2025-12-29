Post-Midnight New Year Celebration to Kick Off America’s 250th in Times Square

A post-midnight celebration will commemorate the start of year of America’s 250th birthday

The celebration will begin at 12:04 a.m. and includes the release of 2,000 pounds of confetti and a pyrotechnic display set to patriotic music

America250 is the nonpartisan organization responsible for the commemoration of our nation’s anniversary

A second Ball drop will occur on July 3, 2026, for the first time ever outside of New Year’s Eve

It’s going to be one of the most memorable New Year celebrations New York – and the whole country – has ever seen, as we usher in not just any other year, but the year our nation turns 250 years old.

America250, the nonpartisan organization established by Congress to lead the commemoration of the 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence, together with One Times Square and the Times Square Alliance, has announced a surprise post-midnight moment on New Year’s Eve to mark the start of the Semiquincentennial year.

At exactly 12:04 a.m. EST, the Times Square Ball will illuminate in a red, white, and blue design as it rises above the glowing 2026 numerals. The celebration will feature the debut of the video America Turns 250, a first-ever post-midnight release of 2,000 pounds of red, white, and blue confetti, along with an exciting pyrotechnic finale set to Ray Charles’ iconic rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

The post-midnight moment will be teased throughout the evening with a series of America250 activations, beginning at 6:04 p.m. EST with the reveal of the America250 Ball design atop One Times Square during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” At approximately 11:15 p.m. EST, Chair Rosie Rios will invite Americans to participate in America Gives, America250’s new initiative aimed at making 2026 the largest year of service in U.S. history.

America250 also announced that the Times Square Ball will drop again on July 3, 2026, marking the first time in history the Ball has dropped outside of New Year’s Eve. This acknowledgement of New York City’s central role in the nation’s Semiquincentennial should be a source of pride for all New Yorkers.

“America250 will kick off the Semiquincentennial year on New Year’s Eve in Times Square — the most watched celebration on the planet — signaling that the largest and most inspiring celebration and commemoration in our nation’s history is underway in 2026,” said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. “Our goal is to inspire all 350 million Americans to join in this moment to celebrate our country.”

Leading up to July 4, 2026, America250 seeks to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation’s past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. Learn more at America250.org.