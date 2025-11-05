Best Party Places for Westchester Kids (that they will love!)

Finding the right place to celebrate your child’s big day can turn an ordinary birthday into something truly unforgettable. Whether your little one dreams of a hands-on art party, an epic play-space experience, or an outdoor adventure, there’s no shortage of creative venues to bring those birthday wishes to life. We’ve gathered some of the best kids’ birthday party spots—each with its own unique charm, from themed entertainment to stress-free all-inclusive packages. No matter where you celebrate, these spots deliver fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

American Girl® New York

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Manhattan

877-247-5223

Share a birthday to remember at American Girl New York. An in-store birthday party at American Girl is an easy, exciting way to celebrate your daughter’s special day. All-inclusive birthday parties are designed to minimize stress and maximize fun! Packages include personalized digital invitations, our signature cake and ice cream, and so much more. Celebrate all the joys of girlhood in an award-winning environment.

Baked in Color

1985 Palmer Ave, Larchmont

914-315-1278

Baked In Color Birthday parties are the best! The happiest cookie shop on earth offers creative, fun, and unforgettable parties for ages 5-12 that are always a hit. Each child will make their own rainbow swirl cookie creations, customize their packaging, and bring home their special treats. Deluxe offerings include sugar cookie decorating with customized boxes, arts and crafts projects, freshly spun cotton candy, and a pop star add-on that will have them celebrating like a VIP. A customized music mix makes for the ultimate dance party. Parties take place at their photo-ready and immersive happiness HQ, and can accommodate up to 30 kids, so you can invite the whole class! Baked in Color is a nut-free facility.

Central Park Dance

165-171 South Central Ave., Hartsdale

914-723-2940

Parents can give their child an exciting and memorable birthday celebration at Central Park Dance! The studio welcomes children from all over Westchester County to join the fun and make their child’s special day truly unforgettable. Central Park Dance offers unique birthday party packages designed to create joyful memories for children and their friends. Whether they are new to dance or already love it, talented professional instructors lead the fun with dancing, creative games, and themed activities that keep everyone smiling. Kids can explore a variety of dance styles like Fairytale Ballet, Fun-n-Fit, Hip Hop, Jazz, Theatre, or customize their own theme, all in a joyous and supportive atmosphere. With so many options to choose from, every party is a hit.

Dave’s Cast of Characters

Serving Westchester County

914-235-7100

For over 20 years, Dave’s has been bringing unforgettable fun to celebrations of all kinds, from first birthdays and communions to graduations and mitzvahs. They offer entertainment for every age (including the “grown-up kids”), with an incredible selection of performers, inflatables, games, and music. Choose from over 100 costumed characters, clowns, magicians, jugglers, face painters, and balloon artists. Add excitement with bouncers, slides, obstacle courses, and specialty units like their Velcro Wall or Bungee Bull. Want a carnival vibe? They’ve got games, Dave’s Gameworld Arcade, a trackless train, an airplane ride, and sweet treats like popcorn and cotton candy. Whatever the theme or occasion, Dave’s Entertainment makes every party truly memorable.

GymCats

Equalize Fitness, 1 Odell Plaza, Yonkers

914-965-7676

Host your child’s next birthday with the GymCats Gymnastics Center, and the kids will be jumping for joy! GymCats parties are high-energy celebrations with the perfect mix of fun, fitness, and excitement. Our attentive staff will take care of everything so you can relax and enjoy the party. Guests will begin in the gymnastics facility with a fun warm-up to get them moving, then move on to obstacles and free play on the trampoline, foam pit, air slide, inflatable castles and more! After an hour of action-packed activities, the celebration continues in the private party room. Parties for kids ages 5 and up — and they fill up fast! Call today to book your celebration!

Monster Mini Golf

Ridge Hill Mall, 221 Market Street, Unit 2950, 2nd Floor, Yonkers

914-346-5072

Monster Mini Golf is the planetary leader in glow-in-the-dark mini golf every day of the year. Their goal is to provide an exceptional and engaging family entertainment experience in a unique and fun environment. Prepare for a monstrous birthday party experience like no other. Their full-service Memory Makers will make your child’s birthday an unforgettable experience for not only the little monsters but for all the big monsters as well. Their two-hour events provide nonstop entertainment and engagement with staff who specialize in turning wow moments into lasting memories. From setup to cleanup and everything in between, your dedicated Memory Maker will handle everything for the duration of the event. Monster Mini Golf guarantees a stress-free experience for party parents at an affordable cost.

Party Mags

631-600-3315

Serving the tri-state area, Party Mags delivers high-energy entertainment with the latest multimedia technology. Each Party Mags event features Mobile Arcade Gaming Systems equipped with two TVs, dual game consoles, vibrant LED lighting, and double-sided play for nonstop fun. Guests can enjoy top video game consoles, crisp displays, versatile tablets, and immersive virtual reality headsets. From thrilling VR adventures to Fortnite battles and gaming tournaments, Party Mags transforms any occasion into an unforgettable experience. Whether for a birthday, school event, or corporate gathering, Party Mags brings excitement directly to your venue. With game trucks, bouncy houses, and jumbo games, they ensure endless fun for guests of all ages—making every celebration truly memorable.

A Party With a Plan

Serving Westchester County

914-424-8812

A Party with a Plan makes kids’ birthday parties unforgettable, affordable, and completely stress-free! Their talented face painters and glitter tattoo artists keep children smiling and entertained while parents relax and enjoy the fun. Every celebration is designed to maximize excitement and minimize cost, with creative entertainment that brings magic to your child’s big day. From set-up to clean-up, their friendly team handles all the details so you don’t have to lift a finger. They even offer servers and party helpers to make hosting effortless. With A Party with a Plan, you’ll throw a joyful, laughter-filled birthday your child and their friends will never forget!

Play Connection Parties

650 Lee Blvd., Yorktown Heights,

914-302-2403

Celebrate your child’s birthday with nonstop fun at Play Connection. Choose Sparky’s Party Saver (starting at $400) — 90 minutes of play plus pizza and cake for 12 kids. Adults stay and play free with all parties! Sparky’s Mega Party-2 hours of exclusive play for up to 16 kids, with pizza, drinks, themed cake, decorations, and popcorn favors or go big with the Legendary Dragon Bash — 2.5 hours of exclusive play, 20 children, pizza, drinks and cake for all, coffee, decorations, and customized party favors. Make the party more memorable with enhancements like sand art, glimmer tattoos , costumed characters, personalized party favors, and more.

The Rock Club at Pine Brook Fitness

130 Rhodes Street, New Rochelle

914-633-7625

Take your celebration to new heights at The Rock Club! Climbing brings excitement and adventure to any birthday, making an impression your guests will never forget. Young climbers will scale the walls and feel the thrill of real climbing in a real gym — an experience far beyond any indoor play space! The 4:1 climber-to-instructor ratio means they will select the best routes and even teach them basic climbing techniques along the way. After climbing, unwind in the private party room overlooking the gym with delicious refreshments and cake. Their friendly staff takes care of everything, from check-in to cleanup, so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy every moment of your child’s big day.

16 Handles

144 Larchmont Ave Larchmont

914-315-1363

Make your child’s next birthday unforgettable with a party at 16 Handles Larchmont, offering a variety of packages at different price points to fit every celebration style. From fun, simple gatherings to over-the-top experiences, they’ve got you covered. Want superheroes, princesses, or other favorite characters to make an appearance? They’ve got them. And no party is complete without their delicious frozen yogurt — always free for the birthday crew. With endless topping choices and flavors everyone loves, kids and parents alike will leave smiling. Stress less, celebrate more, and let 16 Handles Larchmont handle the fun. Book your party today to create sweet memories.

Studio B Dance

277 White Plains Road, Eastchester

914-793-2799

For over two decades, Studio B Dance Center has been hosting exciting theme parties for kids ages 2 and up. Parents and teachers collaborate to create a party that celebrates their child and makes memories for the entire family. Their 90-minute parties are held in newly renovated, brightly colored rooms with large viewing windows, allowing parents to enjoy watching the fun while having their own space. Children dance to their favorite music, play games with their friends, and use colorful props. Parents can relax and entertain their guests as the well-trained and highly experienced Studio B Party Team takes care of the entire party; setup through cleanup. A separate room for eating ensures that the party transitions easily from one activity to another. A special gift for the birthday child is included.

TIG + ME

125 Wolfs Lane, Pelham,

319 Midland Ave., Rye

914-999-8080

Host the perfect bash for your little one ages 0 to 6 and their besties at TIG + ME — it’s sure to be a party they won’t forget, filled with laughter and joy! Celebrate in their Pelham or Rye locations with private use of their state-of-the-art play space, playtime, pizza, juice, and festive décor. Choose from one of their adorable themes or customize your own for a one-of-a-kind celebration. Add extra magic with princess visits, superhero adventures, soccer games, or music classes — also available for in-home entertainment. From setup to cleanup, they handle every detail so you can relax, celebrate, and make memories that last.

The Treehouse Play Place

7-11 North Avenue, Larchmont

Since September 2025, The Treehouse Play Place has been buzzing with laughter, imaginary play and exciting celebrations. Founders Christina and Rob Rubicco, who long envisioned a space where children could explore, engage, and play freely, it has quickly become a go-to destination for families. Designed as the ultimate indoor play space, it has won the Best of Westchester Best Party Place award this year – a testament to its growing popularity and community spirit. From weekend Open Play sessions and unforgettable birthday parties to monthly events for both kids and adults, there’s always something exciting happening here. The private party room is also available for weekday or weekend evening events and can accommodate up to 90 guests. Reach out to learn more about booking your next special event!

Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS)

Bronx Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, New York Aquarium, and Central Park Zoo

800-433-4149

Celebrate your little party animal! Planning your child’s best day ever is easy with family-approved party packages in a fun and educational setting. The Wildlife Conservation Society’s aquarium and zoos each offer different educational birthday programming. Parties include park admission for your group, space to celebrate, exhibit experiences, up-close animal visits, and more. WCS Educators bring learning to life with fun hands-on activities that keep kids engaged. Party package themes, prices, availability, and offerings vary at each park.

World Cup Nursery Gymnastics

170 Joan Corwin Way, Chappaqua

914-238-4967

Head to World Cup Gymnastics, where kids are allowed to be kids. The birthday crew can jump on trampolines and air castles, flip on the Tumble Trak and swing into the foam and ball pits, then settle down in a private party room to enjoy more birthday fun. Parents can choose from many packages, then sit back and enjoy while World Cup does all the work! Parties for children age 3 and under take place in the Romperee Gym, which is filled with special gymnastics equipment and toys for younger birthday revelers. Parties for children ages 4 and up take place in a 19,000 square-foot gymnastics complex that features special preschool equipment and obstacle courses using state-of-the-art competition and training equipment.