Pier 57 has transformed its Living Room into a warm, indoor playground with waterfront views, games, and a surprising sensory experience….perfect for families looking to escape the cold.

At a Glance:

A free indoor destination for families during the winter months

Located right on the Hudson River at Pier 57

Designed for relaxing, playing, and lingering

Food options available nearby

Open early and stays open late

A Warm Winter Escape for NYC Families

If you’re starting to feel those mid-winter blues taking hold, you actually don’t have to wait until spring to find a little sunshine in NYC. Pier 57 has turned its Living Room into a massive indoor playground. It’s the respite every New Yorker needs right about now when the snow just won’t seem to go away.

Plus, it’s a quiet spot where the Hudson River views are spectacular and the wind chill isn’t a factor. And, you can get your kids out of the house without having to stand in the freezing cold just so they can expend their energy.

An Indoor Park Where Kids Play and Parents Actually Relax

Even if you’re not close by, it’s worth making the trip. This is more than just a room with chairs and a few tables; the team behind Pier 57 has worked hard on creating an indoor park vibe. There’s soft, turf-style seating where you can stretch out and relax. Kids can stay busy with lawn games like cornhole while you sit back, sip a coffee, and watch them play without feeling guilty (or frozen!). And you all will get some much- needed Vitamin D.

A Rainforest Sound Experience

One of the coolest features is the Oda sound installation, which streams live audio from a Costa Rican rainforest. If you’re an early bird, you can catch it from 7–9 am to hear the dawn chorus from the Macaw Sanctuary. Later in the day, from 5–8 pm, you can wind down to the soothing calls of tropical frogs and nocturnal creatures. It’s also ideal for kids curious about wildlife.

Another big draw is indoor picnics. With Market 57 just steps away, families can grab a snack or meal and settle onto the lawn for a picnic without ants, rain, or humidity. That alone makes it better than outside (even in the nice weather!).

What to Know

Cost: Free

Hours: Daily, 6 am – 1 am

Vibe: Family-friendly, relaxed, and spacious

Location: Pier 57, Hudson River Park at 15th St.

Parent Tip: If you work from home, or are just looking for a morning escape before or after school drop-off, the 7 am Macaw sounds paired with a coffee is such a nice, little nature moment to start your day.

The Pier 57 indoor playground is warm, free, and stays open late. Honestly, it might be the best-kept secret in Chelsea this winter.

