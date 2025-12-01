16 Great Places to Take Photos with Santa in New York City - New York Family

Best Places to Take Pictures with Santa in NYC

Whether you’re continuing a family tradition or starting one this year, a photo with Santa is a perfect way to celebrate the season and create memories that will last a lifetime. If you’re in or around New York, you’re in luck! There are plenty of great spots around the city and beyond where you can meet Santa and take a photo. Here are the best places to visit Santa this year in New York City:

Where to Take Pictures with Santa in Manhattan

Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th St., Herald Square

Daily, various, through Dec. 24

All ages

Admission is free; photo packages start at $39.99

Take photos that will bring you memories for a lifetime when you visit Santa in Santaland! You can choose to sit next to him on his throne or on a red gift box nearby.

Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St., Battery Park City

Mondays – Saturdays, 10 am – 7 pm, Sundays, 10 am – 6 pm, through Dec. 23; Dec. 24, 10 am – 6 pm

Pup Photos: Thursdays, December 4 – 11, 4 – 7 pm

All ages

Free



Experience the magic of the holiday season with crafts, candy canes, and a sprinkle of merriment. Upon arrival, Santa’s helpers will check you in, and you’ll soon receive an alert when it’s your turn to meet the jolly man in red. While you wait, explore Brookfield Place for the perfect holiday gifts or grab a bite to eat!



Nordstrom NYC Flagship, 225 W 57th St., Midtown

Daily, 2 pm and 6 pm, through Dec. 24.

All ages

Free



Families are invited to participate in the daily Santa Snow Shows, featuring an appearance by the jolly old elf himself, complete with a magical indoor snowfall along the store’s escalators. Santa will be joined by a cast of performers and characters throughout the store. Make sure to stay after the performance for photos with Santa!

Watermark, 78 South St., Lower Manhattan

Mondays – Thursdays, 4 – 11:30 pm, Fridays, 2 – 11:30 pm, Saturdays, noon – midnight, Sundays, 12 – 11:30 pm, through Dec. 30.

All ages

Tickets start at $17



Experience a whimsical waterfront Holiday installation with dining and entertainment surrounded by Christmas trees, games, and activities for kids and adults alike! Choose General Admission for a fully outdoor experience with complimentary hot chocolate (regular or boozy), or reserve seating in the magical, illuminated Heated Glasshouses and enjoy a curated holiday menu (1 entrée included) filled with delicious food, cocktails, and sweet treats. Don’t forget to finish with Santa’s Famous Make-Your-Own S’mores! Santa himself will be welcoming guests 7 days a week!

The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards, Chelsea

Weekdays, 5 – 8 pm, through Dec. 23

All ages

Free



Santa’s sleigh arrives at The Shops to greet children, families, and even four-legged friends. Take free photos with Santa when he’s there, or swing by for pics in Santa’s sleigh any time.

New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, Times Square

Dec. 1, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, 5 – 8 pm, through Dec. 22; Dec. 18, 5 – 8 pm

All ages

Free; $49 optional photo package available for purchase



Find Santa in the hotel and take photos with the man in red as he prepares for the big night. While you’re there, be sure to stop by the Candy Cane Concierge, where visitors of all ages can choose their personal candy cane from an assortment of eight flavors on his whimsical, vintage-inspired bicycle. See menu for details.

The Paley Museum, 25 W 52nd St., Midtown

Wednesdays – Sundays, noon – 6 pm, through Jan. 4

All ages

$16-$20; free for children younger than 12. Santa Photo: $15 per person



Step into the magic of the season at PaleyLand. Meet Santa and beloved characters, enjoy themed weekend events, giveaways, crafts, classic holiday screenings, a festive train display, hot chocolate stations, and more.

Bryant Park, 6th Ave. bet. 40th and 42nd St., Midtown

Dec. 15, Daily, 10 am – noon, through Dec. 19

All ages

Free



Santa’s Corner returns to Bank of America Winter Village with a five-day run that gives visitors of all ages the opportunity to tell Santa what they want for Christmas and pose with him for the perfect photo! Guests are welcome to borrow complimentary props for their photos or bring their own.

Where to Take Pictures with Santa in Bronx

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave., Co-Op City

Daily, various, through Dec. 24

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

Bring the young, and the young at heart, to take memorable photos with Santa!

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, 895 Shore Road, Pelham Bay Park

Saturday, Dec. 13, 11 am – 12 pm and 12 pm – 1 pm

All ages

$15; free for adults when accompanied by a child

Families are invited to explore the museum decorated with festive holiday trees in each of the period rooms and take selfies with Santa!

Where to Take Pictures with Santa in Brooklyn

Kings Plaza Shopping Center, 5100 Kings Plaza, Mill Basin

Daily, various, through Dec. 24

Pet Nights, Mondays, 4 – 7 pm, through Dec. 22

Soulful Santa Experience, Sundays, December 7 – 21

All ages

Meeting Santa is free; photo packages start at $39.99

The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland!

Where to Take Pictures with Santa in Queens

Queens Center, 90-15 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst

Daily, various, through Dec. 24.

Pet Night: Mondays, Dec 1 – 8, 4 – 7 pm

Santa Cares: Sunday, Dec 7, 9:30 – 10:30 am

All ages

Free to meet Santa; photo packages start at $39.99

The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. Take photos and capture seasonal memories.

The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Ave., Glendale

Daily, various, through Dec. 24

Pet Nights: Monday, December 1 – 8, 5 – 7 pm

Sensory Santa: Sunday, December 7, 9:30 – 10:30 am

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s ready to take photos and make memories to last a lifetime.

Rego Center, 6135 Junction Blvd., Rego Park

Dec. 13, Saturdays, noon – 3 pm, through Dec. 20

All ages

Free

Visit Santa’s workshop for a free digital photo download with Santa himself! Meet Santa’s Elves, discover Santa’s cabin, and take your own photo or experience Santa’s photo booth. All children who meet with Santa receive an autograph and candy cane.

New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Ave., Long Island City

Sunday, Dec. 14, 2 – 4 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $7

New York Irish Center welcomes children and their families to meet Santa Claus ahead of the big day. Enjoy tea, coffee, and light refreshments, with a free gift for every child!

Where to Take Pictures with Santa in Staten Island

Staten Island Mall, 2655 Richmond Ave., New Springville

Daily, various, through Dec. 24

Pet Photos: Mondays and Tuesdays, 4 – 7 pm, through Dec. 16

Santa Cares Day: Sunday, Dec. 17, 9:30 – 10:30 am

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

It’s time to make magical memories this holiday season! Enjoy festive photos with Santa, and capture a moment you’ll treasure for years to come.

