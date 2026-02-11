From Central Park pop-ups to free public courts, here are the best places to play pickleball in NYC, plus where to find leagues and lessons.

At a Glance

In just a few short years, pickleball has gone from a new trend to just another classic New York obsession. It makes sense why: it’s easy to learn, fun for various ages, and one of the few activities where kids, teens, and adults can play together.

The only tricky part in NYC is figuring out where to play. Here are some of the best indoor, outdoor, and free places to play pickleball in the city, plus a few good options if you want to take lessons or find a more structured league.

Indoor Pickleball Courts in NYC

Indoor pickleball is the easiest way to make it a regular routine, especially in winter. These places usually offer rentals, beginner-friendly programs, and flexible schedules.

Pickle1 – Financial District

7 Hanover Square, Manhattan

(646) 360-2356

A solid choice for families, especially with younger kids. You can reserve courts in advance, rent paddles, and join open play sessions.

CityPickle – Times Square

1501 Broadway, Manhattan

This is a big, buzzy, high-energy Manhattan pickleball spot. The courts are great and it’s very social, with open play, clinics, and happy hour sessions where you can show up solo and still get games in. Bonus: there’s food on-site.

14th Street Y – East Village

344 E. 14th St., Manhattan

(212) 780-0800

This neighborhood favorite feels more like a community center than a competitive and overly busy gym. They run leveled open play (so you’re not thrown in with way more advanced players), plus beginner classes that are actually beginner-friendly. It’s one of the best affordable options in Manhattan.

PKLYN Pickleball – Brooklyn

80 4th St, Brooklyn

(347) 835-5596

One of Brooklyn’s most popular indoor pickleball spots, with open play sessions, youth leagues for ages 10–17, and flexible drop-in options. It’s organized, welcoming, and a great place for kids to learn the game at their own pace, without feeling intimidated. There are options for instructional, social, and competitive play.

Court 16 – Brooklyn

445 Albee Square W.

(718) 875-5550

With sleek courts, structured sessions, and plenty of open play, it’s a great spot if you just want to show up, play at your own pace, and not stress about organizing matches.

Dodge YMCA – Brooklyn

225 Atlantic Ave.

(212) 912-2400

A solid budget-friendly option with a local crowd. Pickleball runs during designated gym hours, and the vibe is casual and friendly. Best for nearby residents and YMCA members who want a no-frills place to play indoors.

Gotham Pickleball – Queens

5-25 46th Avenue, Long Island City

A popular LIC spot, especially for more competitive players. The standout feature is their video tech, which lets you record games and review points later (great if you’re trying to improve).

Premiere Pickleball – Staten Island

236 Richmond Valley Road

(347) 838-6019

Staten Island’s main dedicated pickleball facility, with five indoor courts and a lively clubhouse feel. They run youth programming, adult leagues, and competitive play.

Outdoor & Public Pickleball Courts

Outdoor pickleball is one of the best warm-weather activities in NYC. Most public courts are first-come, first-served, so going early is usually your best bet.

Central Park, 97th St Transverse, Manhattan

(917) 267-2474

These courts are busy, social, and usually welcoming to beginners. Expect open play and a lot of people rotating in and out, especially on weekends.

Near 70 Vesey St., Manhattan

(212) 627-2020

If you want a casual outdoor game with great views, this is a favorite. It’s especially good for older kids and teens who want something active that still feels like a fun hangout.

Wollman Rink, 830 5th Ave., Manhattan

This is one of the most iconic places to play pickleball in NYC. CityPickle runs seasonal programming at Wollman Rink, including beginner clinics, open play, and rentals. It’s a great first time option if you want something beginner-friendly. Re-opens for the season in April 2026.

475 Riverside Dr., Manhattan

(212) 870-3070

A laid-back option that works well for families and beginners. It’s also a great location if you want pickleball plus a park day. There are nearby walking paths, playgrounds, and plenty of space to take breaks.

334 Furman St., Brooklyn

(718) 222-9939

Scenic, spacious, and a great pick if you want to make a whole outing out of it. The view is stunning. This one is especially fun for families because there’s so much to do nearby before or after a game.

Premiere Pickleball – Staten Island

236 Richmond Valley Road

(347) 838-6019

Staten Island’s dedicated pickleball destination, complete with three outdoor courts.

Free Pickleball Courts in NYC

If you’re trying pickleball for the first time (or just don’t want to spend money every time you play), public courts are the way to go. Just know that wait times can be strikingly long on nice weekends.

Carl Schurz Park – Upper East Side

E 86th St. & East End Ave., Manhattan

(212) 459-4455

A good option for a casual game with kids. It’s low-key and accessible, especially if you’re on the Upper East Side and can just leisurely stroll over when the mood strikes.

Marine Park – Brooklyn

Fillmore Ave. & Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn

Spacious and beginner-friendly, with plenty of room to spread out. A great pick if you want a relaxed place to play without reservations or crowds, but take the car because public transportation is lacking.

Pickleball Leagues & Open Play in NYC

If your family gets hooked (which happens fast), leagues and open play are a fun next step. They’re also one of the easiest ways to meet other players and keep kids interested long-term.

PKLYN Pickleball – Brooklyn

80 4th St, Brooklyn

(347) 835-5596

Family-friendly leagues and junior divisions

Wollman Rink, 830 5th Ave., Manhattan

Weekend community open play with mixed-age groups

Pickle1– Financial District

7 Hanover Square, Manhattan

(646) 360-2356

Organized leagues and open play with rental equipment

Pickleball Lessons & Classes

Lessons help, especially for kids. A few sessions can make the game way more fun (and way less frustrating). Almost all the top indoor pickleball spots offer lessons. Here are a few standouts:

CityPickle – Times Square

Home to NYC’s first leveled junior program for ages 8–13, with tiered skill levels and holiday camps for grades 2–8.

Pickle1 – Financial District

Their Pickle1 Kidz program offers a fun, low-pressure introduction to pickleball for kids ages 6–12.

CityPickle: Central Park

Beginner lessons and junior clinics (ages 6–12)

Court 16 – Downtown Brooklyn

Court 16’s Junior Academy uses cushioned, kid-sized courts and a 5:1 student-to-coach ratio for focused skill-building.

PKLYN Pickleball – Gowanus

The Junior Pickleball ACDMY is an 11-week program for ages 9–13 that builds confidence and court skills, plus popular week-long summer camps.

Premiere Pickleball– Staten Island

Offers school and camp trips with certified instructors and a special “Dink Court” for teaching kids the short game.

Whether you want indoor courts for winter, outdoor courts for sunny weekends, free public options, or lessons to help kids build confidence, NYC has plenty of places to play. Pickleball is easy to pick up, fun enough to keep coming back to, and one of the most family-friendly activities in the city right now.

