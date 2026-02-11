From Central Park pop-ups to free public courts, here are the best places to play pickleball in NYC, plus where to find leagues and lessons.
At a Glance
- Pickleball is easy to learn and one of the most family-friendly sports in NYC right now.
- Indoor courts like PKLYN Pickleball and Pickle1 are great for winter, beginners, and kid programs.
- Public outdoor courts in Central Park, Riverside Park, and Hudson River Park are popular, but can get crowded on weekends.
- Free courts like Carl Schurz Park and Marine Park are perfect for trying pickleball without spending money.
- NYC has leagues, open play sessions, and beginner lessons for kids and adults.
In just a few short years, pickleball has gone from a new trend to just another classic New York obsession. It makes sense why: it’s easy to learn, fun for various ages, and one of the few activities where kids, teens, and adults can play together.
The only tricky part in NYC is figuring out where to play. Here are some of the best indoor, outdoor, and free places to play pickleball in the city, plus a few good options if you want to take lessons or find a more structured league.
Indoor Pickleball Courts in NYC
Indoor pickleball is the easiest way to make it a regular routine, especially in winter. These places usually offer rentals, beginner-friendly programs, and flexible schedules.
Pickle1 – Financial District
7 Hanover Square, Manhattan
(646) 360-2356
A solid choice for families, especially with younger kids. You can reserve courts in advance, rent paddles, and join open play sessions.
CityPickle – Times Square
1501 Broadway, Manhattan
This is a big, buzzy, high-energy Manhattan pickleball spot. The courts are great and it’s very social, with open play, clinics, and happy hour sessions where you can show up solo and still get games in. Bonus: there’s food on-site.
14th Street Y – East Village
344 E. 14th St., Manhattan
(212) 780-0800
This neighborhood favorite feels more like a community center than a competitive and overly busy gym. They run leveled open play (so you’re not thrown in with way more advanced players), plus beginner classes that are actually beginner-friendly. It’s one of the best affordable options in Manhattan.
PKLYN Pickleball – Brooklyn
80 4th St, Brooklyn
(347) 835-5596
One of Brooklyn’s most popular indoor pickleball spots, with open play sessions, youth leagues for ages 10–17, and flexible drop-in options. It’s organized, welcoming, and a great place for kids to learn the game at their own pace, without feeling intimidated. There are options for instructional, social, and competitive play.
Court 16 – Brooklyn
445 Albee Square W.
(718) 875-5550
With sleek courts, structured sessions, and plenty of open play, it’s a great spot if you just want to show up, play at your own pace, and not stress about organizing matches.
Dodge YMCA – Brooklyn
225 Atlantic Ave.
(212) 912-2400
A solid budget-friendly option with a local crowd. Pickleball runs during designated gym hours, and the vibe is casual and friendly. Best for nearby residents and YMCA members who want a no-frills place to play indoors.
Gotham Pickleball – Queens
5-25 46th Avenue, Long Island City
A popular LIC spot, especially for more competitive players. The standout feature is their video tech, which lets you record games and review points later (great if you’re trying to improve).
Premiere Pickleball – Staten Island
236 Richmond Valley Road
(347) 838-6019
Staten Island’s main dedicated pickleball facility, with five indoor courts and a lively clubhouse feel. They run youth programming, adult leagues, and competitive play.
Outdoor & Public Pickleball Courts
Outdoor pickleball is one of the best warm-weather activities in NYC. Most public courts are first-come, first-served, so going early is usually your best bet.
Central Park North Meadow Recreation Center
Central Park, 97th St Transverse, Manhattan
(917) 267-2474
These courts are busy, social, and usually welcoming to beginners. Expect open play and a lot of people rotating in and out, especially on weekends.
Hudson River Park Pickleball Courts
Near 70 Vesey St., Manhattan
(212) 627-2020
If you want a casual outdoor game with great views, this is a favorite. It’s especially good for older kids and teens who want something active that still feels like a fun hangout.
CityPickle at Wollman Rink
Wollman Rink, 830 5th Ave., Manhattan
This is one of the most iconic places to play pickleball in NYC. CityPickle runs seasonal programming at Wollman Rink, including beginner clinics, open play, and rentals. It’s a great first time option if you want something beginner-friendly. Re-opens for the season in April 2026.
Riverside Park Pickleball Courts
475 Riverside Dr., Manhattan
(212) 870-3070
A laid-back option that works well for families and beginners. It’s also a great location if you want pickleball plus a park day. There are nearby walking paths, playgrounds, and plenty of space to take breaks.
Pier 2 – Brooklyn Bridge Park – Brooklyn
334 Furman St., Brooklyn
(718) 222-9939
Scenic, spacious, and a great pick if you want to make a whole outing out of it. The view is stunning. This one is especially fun for families because there’s so much to do nearby before or after a game.
Premiere Pickleball – Staten Island
236 Richmond Valley Road
(347) 838-6019
Staten Island’s dedicated pickleball destination, complete with three outdoor courts.
Free Pickleball Courts in NYC
If you’re trying pickleball for the first time (or just don’t want to spend money every time you play), public courts are the way to go. Just know that wait times can be strikingly long on nice weekends.
Carl Schurz Park – Upper East Side
E 86th St. & East End Ave., Manhattan
(212) 459-4455
A good option for a casual game with kids. It’s low-key and accessible, especially if you’re on the Upper East Side and can just leisurely stroll over when the mood strikes.
Marine Park – Brooklyn
Fillmore Ave. & Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn
Spacious and beginner-friendly, with plenty of room to spread out. A great pick if you want a relaxed place to play without reservations or crowds, but take the car because public transportation is lacking.
Pickleball Leagues & Open Play in NYC
If your family gets hooked (which happens fast), leagues and open play are a fun next step. They’re also one of the easiest ways to meet other players and keep kids interested long-term.
PKLYN Pickleball – Brooklyn
80 4th St, Brooklyn
(347) 835-5596
Family-friendly leagues and junior divisions
CityPickle- Wollman Rink
Wollman Rink, 830 5th Ave., Manhattan
Weekend community open play with mixed-age groups
Pickle1– Financial District
7 Hanover Square, Manhattan
(646) 360-2356
Organized leagues and open play with rental equipment
Pickleball Lessons & Classes
Lessons help, especially for kids. A few sessions can make the game way more fun (and way less frustrating). Almost all the top indoor pickleball spots offer lessons. Here are a few standouts:
CityPickle – Times Square
Home to NYC’s first leveled junior program for ages 8–13, with tiered skill levels and holiday camps for grades 2–8.
Pickle1 – Financial District
Their Pickle1 Kidz program offers a fun, low-pressure introduction to pickleball for kids ages 6–12.
CityPickle: Central Park
Beginner lessons and junior clinics (ages 6–12)
Court 16 – Downtown Brooklyn
Court 16’s Junior Academy uses cushioned, kid-sized courts and a 5:1 student-to-coach ratio for focused skill-building.
PKLYN Pickleball – Gowanus
The Junior Pickleball ACDMY is an 11-week program for ages 9–13 that builds confidence and court skills, plus popular week-long summer camps.
Premiere Pickleball– Staten Island
Offers school and camp trips with certified instructors and a special “Dink Court” for teaching kids the short game.
Whether you want indoor courts for winter, outdoor courts for sunny weekends, free public options, or lessons to help kids build confidence, NYC has plenty of places to play. Pickleball is easy to pick up, fun enough to keep coming back to, and one of the most family-friendly activities in the city right now.
