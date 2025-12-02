Where to Take Fun Photos with Santa on Long Island 2025 - New York Family

Where to Take Fun Photos with Santa on Long Island 2025
Santa Claus has landed his sleigh on Long Island, and he’s ready to help make it a magical Christmas with these special photo sessions. Bring your wish list and your smile!
Nassau County
Santa Photo Experience
Roosevelt Field, 630 Old Country Road, Garden City
Daily, various, through Dec. 24
Caring Santa: Sunday, December 7th, from 9 am to 10:30 am
Pet Photos with Santa: Sundays, December 7-14, 6:30 pm to 8 pm
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99
The ultimate holiday tradition awaits. And Santa is making a list and checking it twice – so reserve your photos with Santa today!
Photos with Santa at Green Acres
Green Acres Mall, 2034 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream
Daily, various, through Dec. 24
Pet Nights with Santa: Mondays, 4 – 7 pm, through Dec. 8
Santa Cares: December 7, 9:30 – 10:30 am
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99
The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase.
Hicks Nurseries Pictures with Santa
Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury
Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 6 pm, Weekdays, 1 – 8 pm, through Dec. 23
All ages
Free
Children are welcome to sit on Santa’s lap or next to him. Make sure to bring your own camera for pictures.
Pictures with Santa at The Dees’ Nursery
Dees’ Nursery, 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside
Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 5 pm, through Dec. 21
Mrs. Claus joins Santa every Saturday
All ages
Photo packages start at $22.99
The Dees’ Pictures With Santa offers families a special, magical experience.
Suffolk County
Santa Photos
Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station
Daily, various, through Dec. 24
Santa Cares: Sunday, Dec. 7, 8:30 – 10:30 am
Pet Photos: Sunday, Dec. 14, 6:30 – 8:30 pm
All ages
Photo packages begin at $39.99
The ultimate holiday tradition awaits. And Santa is making a list and checking it twice – so reserve your photos with Santa today!
Santa Claus Visit at Tanger Outlets Riverhead
Tanger Outlets Riverhead, 1770 W Main St., Riverhead
Daily, 11 am – 7 pm, through Dec. 24
Sensitive Santa: Sundays, Dec 7 – 14, 11 am – 12 pm
All ages
Photo packages available for purchase
Bring your family and friends to capture unforgettable holiday memories with Santa. Santa will wear his classic red suit most days, with fun themed looks on special event days! See website for schedule.
Santa Photo Experience at Smith Haven Mall
Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove
Daily, various, through Dec. 24
Caring Santa: Sunday, Dec. 7, 9 – 10:30 am; reservations required
Pet Photos: Sundays through Dec. 14, 7 – 8:30 pm
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99
The ultimate holiday tradition awaits. And Santa is making a list and checking it twice – so reserve your photos with Santa today!
Meet Santa at the Tree
Huntington Holiday Spectacular, 12 Wall St., Huntington
Saturdays and Sundays, noon – 9 pm, Wednesdays – Fridays, 5 – 9 pm, through Dec. 21; Dec. 22 & 23, 5 – 9 pm
All ages
Free
Meet Santa at the Tree! Bring your family and friends for a free photo with Santa and make some holiday memories.
Santa on the Farm
Long Island Game Farm, 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville
Dec. 6 – 7, 10 am – 3 pm
All ages
$20 per person in advance; $24 per person day of; free for those younger than 2
This season, step away from the holiday rush and into the peaceful magic of the farm. Santa on the Farm is your invitation to slow down, take a deep breath of crisp winter air, and enjoy the quiet joy of the season with loved ones. Wander through winter woods, meet gentle animals, and make memories surrounded by natural beauty and heartfelt traditions. Event highlights also include Animal Ambassador visits, Nature-Inspired Ornament Crafts, Photos with Santa, and holiday stories.
