Where to Take Fun Photos with Santa on Long Island 2025 - New York Family

Where to Take Fun Photos with Santa on Long Island 2025

Santa Claus has landed his sleigh on Long Island, and he’s ready to help make it a magical Christmas with these special photo sessions. Bring your wish list and your smile!

Psst… Check Out 19 Long Island Holiday Tree Lightings 2025

Nassau County

Roosevelt Field, 630 Old Country Road, Garden City

Daily, various, through Dec. 24

Caring Santa: Sunday, December 7th, from 9 am to 10:30 am

Pet Photos with Santa: Sundays, December 7-14, 6:30 pm to 8 pm

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

The ultimate holiday tradition awaits. And Santa is making a list and checking it twice – so reserve your photos with Santa today!

Green Acres Mall, 2034 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream

Daily, various, through Dec. 24

Pet Nights with Santa: Mondays, 4 – 7 pm, through Dec. 8

Santa Cares: December 7, 9:30 – 10:30 am

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase.

Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury

Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 6 pm, Weekdays, 1 – 8 pm, through Dec. 23

All ages

Free

Children are welcome to sit on Santa’s lap or next to him. Make sure to bring your own camera for pictures.

Dees’ Nursery, 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside

Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 5 pm, through Dec. 21

Mrs. Claus joins Santa every Saturday

All ages

Photo packages start at $22.99

The Dees’ Pictures With Santa offers families a special, magical experience.

Suffolk County

Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station

Daily, various, through Dec. 24

Santa Cares: Sunday, Dec. 7, 8:30 – 10:30 am

Pet Photos: Sunday, Dec. 14, 6:30 – 8:30 pm

All ages

Photo packages begin at $39.99

The ultimate holiday tradition awaits. And Santa is making a list and checking it twice – so reserve your photos with Santa today!

Tanger Outlets Riverhead, 1770 W Main St., Riverhead

Daily, 11 am – 7 pm, through Dec. 24

Sensitive Santa: Sundays, Dec 7 – 14, 11 am – 12 pm

All ages

Photo packages available for purchase

Bring your family and friends to capture unforgettable holiday memories with Santa. Santa will wear his classic red suit most days, with fun themed looks on special event days! See website for schedule.

Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove

Daily, various, through Dec. 24

Caring Santa: Sunday, Dec. 7, 9 – 10:30 am; reservations required

Pet Photos: Sundays through Dec. 14, 7 – 8:30 pm

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

The ultimate holiday tradition awaits. And Santa is making a list and checking it twice – so reserve your photos with Santa today!

Huntington Holiday Spectacular, 12 Wall St., Huntington

Saturdays and Sundays, noon – 9 pm, Wednesdays – Fridays, 5 – 9 pm, through Dec. 21; Dec. 22 & 23, 5 – 9 pm

All ages

Free

Meet Santa at the Tree! Bring your family and friends for a free photo with Santa and make some holiday memories.

Long Island Game Farm, 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville

Dec. 6 – 7, 10 am – 3 pm

All ages

$20 per person in advance; $24 per person day of; free for those younger than 2

This season, step away from the holiday rush and into the peaceful magic of the farm. Santa on the Farm is your invitation to slow down, take a deep breath of crisp winter air, and enjoy the quiet joy of the season with loved ones. Wander through winter woods, meet gentle animals, and make memories surrounded by natural beauty and heartfelt traditions. Event highlights also include Animal Ambassador visits, Nature-Inspired Ornament Crafts, Photos with Santa, and holiday stories.

Psst… Check Out 32 Fun Holiday Family Experiences In and Around New York 2025