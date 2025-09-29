Pumpkins, Puppies & Parades: 10 Pet-Friendly Fall Events on Long Island

Check out these fun fall events to help pets in need!

This fall, Long Island is going to the dogs (and cats!) in the best way possible. From parades and plant sales to costume contests and charity walks, local shelters and rescues are hosting fun-filled events that support animals in need while bringing the community together. Here’s where you and your four-legged friends can join the celebration

Tender Loving Cats – Fall Plant Sale

Stock up on fall blooms while supporting feline rescue. Orders can be picked up on October 4 between 11 am and 2 pm in Dix Hills. Place your order here: Tender Loving Cats Plant Sale

Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter – Pet Adoption & Rabies Shot Program

On October 4, from 10 am to 4 pm in Wantagh, the shelter will provide free rabies vaccines for cats and licensed dogs, free microchipping, and free adoptions (license fees apply). Families are welcome to meet adoptable pets and take advantage of these vital services.

Suffolk County SPCA — Teddies for Happiness Car Show & Toy Drive

This event will feature law enforcement vehicles on display for a good cause on October 4, 11 am–2 pm, Levitt Ballfield, Centereach.

Suffolk County SPCA — Little Lucy’s Annual Pet Parade & Festival

What could be more adorable than a Halloween parade full of puppies? Check it out on October 4 in Agawam Park, Southampton. Visit the Suffolk County SPCA website for more information.

North Shore Animal League America – Pickle & Pups

Head to SPORTIME Port Washington on October 5 from 12–3 pm for an afternoon of pickleball matches, snacks, and the chance to snuggle with adoptable puppies—all to benefit the League’s lifesaving work. Visit their website for more information.

Farmingdale Breakfast Rotary Club – Doggie Parade & Runway Show

Pups take center stage on October 11 at the Village Green in Farmingdale. Check-in begins at 9 am for this $10 event, which includes a goodie bag and badge for each canine participant. Proceeds benefit Rotary service projects. See their Facebook page for more details.

Walk & Wag 2025

On October 19, North Shore Animal League America invites animal lovers to Garvies Point in Glen Cove—or to join virtually from anywhere—for its annual Walk & Wag. This family- and dog-friendly event features music, food, vendors, activities, and adoptable pets, all in celebration of the League’s 80th anniversary. Register or donate here: Walk & Wag 2025

Nassau County SPCA – Diego’s Trunk or Treat 2025

Join the fun on October 26 from 12– 3 pm at Sands Point Preserve. The event includes a costume contest, dog pie-eating contest, raffles, pup activities, and vendors. Tickets are $25 per family ($10 for Sands Point Preserve members). Buy tickets online.

North Shore Animal League America – Halloween Pup Cruise

Set sail with your four-legged friend on Sunday, October 26, for North Shore’s annual Halloween Pup Cruise! This one-of-a-kind event invites pet lovers and their pups aboard for a festive afternoon of breathtaking views, dog-friendly fun, and plenty of Halloween spirit. Costumes are encouraged for both people and pets, making it the perfect opportunity to show off your creativity while enjoying a memorable day on the water. For more details and to reserve your spot, visit animalleague.org

Humane Long Island – Halloween Rescue Ball & Costume Contest

Celebrate spooky season in style on November 1 from 7–11 pm at The Ballroom of Huntington. For $50, guests will enjoy food, dancing, a photo booth, and entry into a costume contest. Raffles and beverages will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting Humane Long Island’s rescue efforts. Details at humaneli.org.

For a pre-party treat, visit Cindysnacks from 1-5 pm for some free vegan candy, pet treats, and costumes for sale. 90A Washington Dr., Centerport.

This originally appeared in our sister publication, Long Island Press.

