Why NYC Parents Are Adopting Dogs After Meeting Tiki on TikTok

From trembling in a crate to TikTok fame, Tiki captured our hearts, and now his journey is sparking dog adoptions

When Aubrie and Vince adopted a tiny Chihuahua mix named Tiki, they thought they were just giving a fearful rescue dog a safe home. What they didn’t expect was that this timid pup would spark a movement, one that has already led to countless dog adoptions across New York and beyond.

But Tiki’s story didn’t start there. Tiki arrived at the ASPCA earlier this year after the organization’s Community Engagement team helped an overwhelmed New York City pet owner surrender several chihuahua mixes, including the five-year-old pup. The ASPCA recognized that Tiki would heal better in a foster home and connected with Muddy Paws Rescue, which placed Tiki with an experienced foster caregiver, Isabel Klee.

Klee’s clips of a nervous little dog inching out of his crate, nibbling cheese from her hand, and finally curling up in her lap introduced Tiki to the world. Millions of people fell in love, and from that moment, Tiki became more than a foster dog; he became a symbol of second chances.

That emotional connection has been key to why so many families are choosing to adopt after following him. Tiki showed so many people how, with gentleness and consistency, many dogs that have undergone horrendous conditions and trauma can become loving family members.

Psst… Check Out Dog-Friendly Spots in NYC: A Guide for Families

From Foster Crate to Forever Home

When Isabel first welcomed Tiki into her NYC apartment, he wanted nothing to do with the world. He stayed in an open crate, eyes wide, body tense. Isabel didn’t push. Instead, she sat nearby, offered treats, and let him decide when to trust.

It didn’t take long for small breakthroughs to come. First, he accepted a piece of cheese. Then, a tentative pat. Soon, he was climbing into her lap. Isabel shared each step on TikTok, and viewers became invested in his progress.

By the time Aubrie and Vince discovered him online, Tiki already had thousands of fans rooting for him. They fell in love instantly and knew they wanted to give him a permanent home.

The Rescue Effect

When Tiki first arrived at his forever home, he hid under the bed. Aubrie and Vince respected his pace, surrounding the bed with a pen so he felt safe. Gradually, he began watching their other dogs, Meyer and Gaia, and learned from their confidence.

Bit by bit, he ventured out. Eventually, he found his voice, quite literally. His bold bark earned him the nickname “Chief Barker,” and his personality blossomed as he settled into his new home.

One of the most surprising parts of Tiki’s new life has been the impact of his online presence. Aubrie and Vince kept sharing updates, and Tiki’s followers grew. Soon, messages started rolling in: “We adopted because of Tiki.” “Your videos gave us the courage to foster.” “We finally went to our local shelter—and brought home our dog.”

This ripple effect is what they call The Rescue Effect, the ASPCA’s national campaign that helps more animals find homes by offering grants to shelters and rescues. Basically, when you adopt one pet, you free up space and resources for others.

“Shelters and rescue groups nationwide are collaborating with the ASPCA because when we work together, we save more lives,” said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA President & CEO. “We encourage the public to join us in supporting the incredible work of local shelters and rescue groups that are helping the animals who need us most. When you choose pet adoption, you make a lifesaving impact that benefits more than one animal.”

Meet Maisy

Like so many on TikTok, I became invested in Tiki’s story. After losing my senior souldog, I knew I would eventually get another dog, but my heart was broken. So, I watched videos of dogs almost daily, and like everyone else, fell in love with Tiki. I also learned about fosters and rescues through Isabel Klee. I didn’t know it at the time, but each video and demonstration of patience, space, and consistency that Isabel offered to Tiki would soon become a daily part of my life.

Last month, I adopted a two-year-old yellow lab who had lived outside in the elements in South Carolina her whole life, and had litter after litter of puppies. She was absolutely terrified of people and, in many ways, acted like Tiki. I named her Maisy and tried to follow Isabel’s lead, remembering all those early lessons that Isabel provided. Maisy is the sweetest girl and is slowly but surely making strides.

In New York, thousands of animals still wait in shelters. Tiki’s story shows how one foster, one adopter, and one little dog can spark significant change in the lives of many dogs. As Aubrie and Vince say, “We thought we were rescuing Tiki. But really, he’s rescuing so many others.”

Practical Ways NYC Parents Can Join the Rescue Effect

Foster a dog—even briefly: You don’t need to commit forever to make a difference. Short-term fosters free up space in shelters and help dogs adjust to home life. Even a week or two can change an animal’s future and allow another dog to be rescued.

Model compassion for your kids: Inviting a rescue animal into your home teaches children empathy, patience, and responsibility. Watching Tiki’s journey can be a way to talk with kids about resilience and kindness.

Follow and share stories like Tiki’s: Social media can be more than entertainment. Sharing adoption success stories helps destigmatize shelter pets and reaches people who may have never considered fostering or adopting.

Visit a local shelter as a family activity: In NYC, organizations like the ASPCA Adoption Center, Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), and smaller rescues often welcome family visits. Even if you’re not ready to adopt, bringing kids to volunteer or read to shy dogs can spark lifelong compassion.

Redefine what “ready” means: Families often feel they need the perfect timing or setup to adopt. Tiki’s story proves you don’t need a flawless plan, just patience, realistic expectations, and a willingness to grow alongside your new pet and commit to their well-being.

NYC Rescue Resources

Want to help but can’t adopt right now? Consider fostering, donating supplies, or volunteering with your kids.

Psst… Check Out Helping Your Child Through the Loss of a Pet