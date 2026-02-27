Paley Museum Partners with NYC DSS for Free EBT Admission

At a Glance:

Free Admission for EBT Cardholders at the The Paley Museum through a new partnership with New York City Department of Social Services

Families Can Explore Exhibits, Screenings & Media History spanning 100+ years of TV and radio

First 1,400 EBT Sign-Ups Get a Free Paley Family Membership (a $125 value); all EBT cardholders receive free general admission

“The Greatest City on Earth” is also home to some of the greatest cultural institutions on Earth, but it doesn’t mean that all New Yorkers have access to them. To help alleviate this barrier, The Paley Museum has partnered with the New York City Department of Social Services to grant free admission to the museum for New Yorkers that are Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cardholders.

This new joint program allows families with limited means to visit The Paley Museum free of charge. Coinciding with the museum’s 50th anniversary and the grand opening of its newly renovated, state-of-the-art theaters and reimagined public spaces, families can explore the impact of media on our world through dynamic exhibits, special screenings, and an expansive library featuring more than 100 years of television and radio history.

Guests can also enjoy limited time immersive experiences 45 Years of PAC-MAN and Outwit, Outplay, Outlast: Celebrating 50 Seasons of Survivor, both open through May 31.

“New York City is replete with incredible cultural and educational institutions like the Paley Museum, and we believe that a household’s income or background should never be a barrier to enjoying these resources. DSS is committed to working with our partners in and outside of government to establish new ways to expand access to these institutions for the millions of New Yorkers we serve,” said NYC Department of Social Services Commissioner Molly Wasow Park. “We are proud to partner with the Paley Museum to advance this shared goal and make it easier for families and individuals to access the Paley Museum and explore the artistic impact of media for EBT cardholders. We look forward to continuing this collaboration through robust outreach to our clients, so they are aware of this new and exciting opportunity.”

EBT cardholders will receive free museum admission for up to eight guests which includes access to exhibits, the award-winning PaleyGX gaming and VR studio, the library, educational classes, Family Days, daily screenings, and so much more.

Additionally, the first 1,400 EBT cardholders to enroll will receive a Paley Family Membership, a $125 value, which features additional benefits including year-round access including access to special events, kid-friendly character meet-and-greets, presales, discounts and more. Enrollment is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis for qualifying EBT cardholders.

“For fifty years, The Paley Museum has proudly called New York City home,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “As we celebrate our historic 50th anniversary and our newly renovated Museum, we are thrilled to partner with the New York City Department of Social Services to ensure that 1.4 million New Yorkers have the opportunity to experience Paley’s best-in-class programs and educational classes. This partnership reflects Paley’s longstanding commitment to create access and opportunity for all New Yorkers and to serve as a cultural home for families across the five boroughs.”

Families won’t want to miss upcoming programming including World Cup Watch Parties presented in both English and Spanish, an exciting celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, live podcast tapings, songwriter and artist showcases, and more.

The Paley Center for Media is located at 25 West 52 Street in the Midtown East area of Manhattan and easily accessible by public transportation. Their regular hours are Wednesdays – Sundays, 12 – 6 pm and regular admission starts at $20 for adults and free admission for children younger than 12 when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information visit their website and follow them on their social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

