NYC Winter Outing Returns: Deals on Museums, Broadway Shows, Dining & Hotels

At a Glance:

When: January 20–February 12

Where: All five boroughs

What: Citywide winter deals on culture, dining, and stays

Why It’s Big: Major savings during NYC’s quietest season

Although I’m a winter baby and fully enjoy all things winter, I can also sympathize with those who don’t exactly love it. After all, winter in NYC can feel long, especially when it’s too cold to be outside, and a lot of fun plans seem to come with a hefty price tag. That’s why NYC Winter Outing is such a relief, and it couldn’t come at a better time of year.

Between January 20 and February 12 , over 850 businesses across all five boroughs will offer great deals as part of NYC Winter Outing. As a result, it’s one of the best times of year to hit museums, see a Broadway show, go out to eat, or plan a winter staycation.

Deals for Families

NYC Winter Outing is made up of four popular programs: Restaurant Week, Broadway Week, Must-See Week, and Hotel Week.

For many parents, Must-See Week may be the most exciting. Nearly 80 museums, attractions, tours, and performances are offering two-for-one admission, such a huge help when you have kids. Family favorites, like the Museum of the Moving Image, New York Botanical Garden, Empire State Building Observatory, Yankee Stadium tours, and ice skating at Rockefeller Center, are part of the deal.

Broadway Week is another huge plus, especially for families with older kids or teens. With two-for-one tickets for 26 shows, it’s a great chance to introduce kids to live theater—or finally see that show you’ve been eyeing without the sticker shock. Big family-friendly picks like Stranger Things: The First Shadow, The Lion King, Aladdin, Wicked, MJ The Musical, and more.

Restaurant Week is always big because after the holidays have finally settled, aren’t we all just a little tired of cooking?! Participating restaurants offer prix-fixe meals at set prices, and many have early seatings.

Hotel Week rounds things out with 25 percent off standard rates at over 150 hotels through February 12. It’s a nice complement to Broadway Week because you can make a mini-vacation of it and stay overnight in Manhattan, Brooklyn, or Queens.

The biggest tip? Plan ahead. Popular shows and attractions book up fast, so earlier is better. NYC Winter Outing runs from January 20 through February 12. Reserve your spots for all four programs here.

