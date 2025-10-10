How to Keep Pets Safe This Halloween: Tips from NYC Vets

NYC veterinarians from the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center share expert-approved tips to keep pets safe and stress-free this Halloween.



Halloween in New York City is just as much fun for our pets as it is for our kids. Whether your furry friend is joining one of the city’s many dog-friendly costume parades or tagging along for a night of trick-or-treating, it’s important to keep their comfort and safety top of mind. After all, not every pet loves to wear a costume—no matter how cute it looks in photos!

To help families celebrate safely, the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center (AMC), the world’s largest veterinary teaching hospital and NYC’s only Level 1 veterinary trauma center, shares a few expert tips to ensure your pet enjoys a stress-free, happy Halloween.

Choose Safety Over Style: Costumes should allow your pet to move as easily, without blocking their vision, hearing, or breathing. Avoid costumes with small buttons, dangling decorations, or long fabric that could be chewed or tangled. Stick to simple designs that reduce the risk of tripping or choking. Choose Easy-On, Easy-Off Options: Look for costumes with Velcro closures, snaps, or soft ties that make the dress-up process quick and stress-free. Always Supervise: Never leave your pet unattended in a costume. Even calm pets may try to wriggle out, which could cause injury. Repurpose Everyday Gear: If your pet already wears a harness or jacket, use it as the base for a festive costume. Attaching lightweight, safe decorations to familiar gear can be less stressful than introducing something new. Consider the Weather: Pets with thick coats may overheat in heavy costumes. Choose lightweight materials and watch for signs of discomfort, like panting or lethargy. If your pet seems hot or stressed, remove the costume immediately. Use Positive Reinforcement: If your pet isn’t used to wearing costumes, introduce it gradually and make it a positive experience by offering treats and praise. Do a Test Run: Have your pet try on their costume for short periods before Halloween night. This helps them adjust and gives you time to make any needed adjustments. If your pet shows signs of stress or keeps trying to remove the costume, don’t force it. Your pet’s comfort and well-being are more important than a photo op.

A Vet’s Guide to Treats and Tricks

Of course, costumes aren’t the only thing that might harm your pet. So many teats will be on hand, and some can be dangerous.

“Halloween with your pet can be fun and safe if you plan ahead,” says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian in the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center’s Emergency & Critical Care Unit. Dr. Fox shares her expert tips on what your pets should—and shouldn’t—eat on Halloween night:

Prepackaged human Halloween candy is generally off limits to pets, but there are plenty of pet-safe treats you can make.

You can find several pet-safe Halloween-themed treats to make online (e.g., pumpkin pup cookies, tuna and pumpkin treats for cats), and there are also plenty of seasonal prepackaged pet treats released for Halloween (e.g., Bocce Bakery, Temptations).

Avoid feeding your pets chocolate, nuts, or raisins. Chocolate is toxic and can cause gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and even death symptoms in pets. Certain nuts (e.g., Macadamia) are also toxic to pets and should be avoided.

Raisins are common ingredients in many Halloween candies; however, ingestion can cause acute kidney injury in both dogs and cats, even at very low doses.

If your pet is sensitive to treats or is on a strict diet, you can get them Halloween-themed plates/bowls or toys to be festive.

With a little planning and attention, your pet can have just as much Halloween fun as the rest of the family—without any unnecessary fright. Keep things simple, stay observant, and let your furry friend’s comfort be the real treat of the night.