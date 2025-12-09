New York Family NYC-Themed Gifts 2025

New York City has inspired art, literature, television, movies, fashion, and so much more. Now, let it inspire your gift giving with our round-up of NYC themed gifts perfect for family and friends on your side of the bridge and beyond.

Take your little one on an adventure to the Great White Way without leaving home. Written by Emily Hurd and Michael Mitnick, with illustrations by Natalia Rojas Castro, this interactive book follows children Eleanor and Harry as their grandparents surprise them with tickets to their first Broadway show. From their ride to the theater on the subway, to the curtain call, children will learn about the Broadway experience complete with beautiful illustrations and ten musical sounds that little ones can activate on every page playing musical clips from famed shows. $29.99, Greenlight Bookstore, 686 Fulton St., Brooklyn, greenlightbookstore.com

Claw clips are back, and this one features a New York City staple, the yellow tax cab, which has never gone out of style. This playful hair accessory is not only a cute way to keep your hair back, but also sure to spark conversations. Other designs in the collection include a Pigeon and street fare favorite, the Hot Dog. $22, rainbowunicornbirthdaysurprise.com

Inspired by the famed streetball culture of New York City, Local Hoops brings fans a line of clothes and accessories that they’ll want to wear on and off the court. This comfy sweatshirt comes in both kids and adult sizes, making it easy for everyone on your gift list to represent NYC. Sweatshirt starts at $55, Local Hoops, 85 Christopher St., Manhattan, local-hoops.com

Sure, they might not be eating solids yet, but they can still enjoy a New York classic with this adorable, and useful, teether. Made of natural rubber, this eco friendly toy will start your little one on the right track for what will sure to be a life long love of this local breakfast order of choice. $20, piccolinyshop.com

We can’t talk about New York City without mentioning the pizza. Although we have more pizza joints than Starbuckses, this at home pizza making kit allows families to come together to make authentic slices of their very own. The kit includes everything you need including real New York City tap water and step by step instructions all in a giftable cardboard pizza box. You might never want to order out again…but you will anyway. $25, RIDER stores at 1016 8th Ave., Brooklyn and 347 5th Ave., Brooklyn, ridergifts.com

