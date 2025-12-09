New York Family NYC-Themed Gifts 2025

New York Family Ultimate Camp Fairs & Charter School Expos | Register Today!
New York City has inspired art, literature, television, movies, fashion, and so much more. Now, let it inspire your gift giving with our round-up of NYC themed gifts perfect for family and friends on your side of the bridge and beyond.

Hello, Broadway! : A Young Person’s Guide to the World of Musical Theater

Interactive children's book about going to a first Broadway show.
Hello, Broadway! : A Young Person’s Guide to the World of Musical Theater.

Take your little one on an adventure to the Great White Way without leaving home. Written by Emily Hurd and Michael Mitnick, with illustrations by Natalia Rojas Castro, this interactive book follows children Eleanor and Harry as their grandparents surprise them with tickets to their first Broadway show. From their ride to the theater on the subway, to the curtain call, children will learn about the Broadway experience complete with beautiful illustrations and ten musical sounds that little ones can activate on every page playing musical clips from famed shows. $29.99, Greenlight Bookstore, 686 Fulton St., Brooklyn, greenlightbookstore.com

 

Taxi Hair Claw Clip

Yellow hair clip inspired by new york city taxi cabs
Taxi Hair Claw Clip

Claw clips are back, and this one features a New York City staple, the yellow tax cab, which has never gone out of style. This playful hair accessory is not only a cute way to keep your hair back, but also sure to spark conversations. Other designs in the collection include a Pigeon and street fare favorite, the Hot Dog. $22, rainbowunicornbirthdaysurprise.com

 

Local Hoops NYC Basketball Crewneck

heather grey sweatshirt
Local Hoops NYC Basketball Crewneck

Inspired by the famed streetball culture of New York City, Local Hoops brings fans a line of clothes and accessories that they’ll want to wear on and off the court. This comfy sweatshirt comes in both kids and adult sizes, making it easy for everyone on your gift list to represent NYC. Sweatshirt starts at $55, Local Hoops, 85 Christopher St., Manhattan, local-hoops.com

 

LemmeGetABaconEggAndCheese Teether

Baby teething ring
LemmeGetABaconEggAndCheese Teether

Sure, they might not be eating solids yet, but they can still enjoy a New York classic with this adorable, and useful, teether. Made of natural rubber, this eco friendly toy will start your little one on the right track for what will sure to be a life long love of this local breakfast order of choice. $20, piccolinyshop.com

 

Fuhgedoughboudit New York Pizza Dough Kit

at home pizza making kit
Fuhgedoughboudit New York Pizza Dough Kit

We can’t talk about New York City without mentioning the pizza. Although we have more pizza joints than Starbuckses, this at home pizza making kit allows families to come together to make authentic slices of their very own. The kit includes everything you need including real New York City tap water and step by step instructions all in a giftable cardboard pizza box. You might never want to order out again…but you will anyway. $25, RIDER stores at 1016 8th Ave., Brooklyn and 347 5th Ave., Brooklyn, ridergifts.com

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Editor for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

