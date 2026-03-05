Planning to bring kids to the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade? Here’s what families should know about crowds, bathrooms, strollers, and the best spots along Fifth Avenue.

Back when my youngest was a baby, on her first St. Patrick’s Day Parade, I bundled her up in a shamrock-covered outfit, green hat, cozy blanket, and packed enough bottles and toys to survive a whole day. Then we headed off to the annual New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Over the years, I soon realized that a baby in a stroller is far easier to care for than a toddler who wants to run around amid the parade route chaos, especially as my second daughter and then my son came along. I learned a lot about taking young kids to the parade.

If you’re thinking about bringing the kids, it can be a great memory, but it takes a little planning.

At a Glance

When and where the parade steps off in Manhattan

What to expect from crowds along Fifth Avenue

Where families may find slightly less packed viewing areas

Bathroom strategies that actually work

Nearby neighborhood parades to consider instead

Know What You’re Walking Into

The parade steps off along Fifth Avenue at 11 am on March 17. This isn’t a small neighborhood march. It’s big with thousands of marchers, packed sidewalks, and lots of standing.

If your child struggles with loud noise, tight crowds, or waiting around, that’s worth thinking through ahead of time. You don’t have to stay for hours. Maybe you show up to see a specific marching band or family member and then head on home.

Get There Early and Choose Your Spot Wisely

If you want a decent view, especially on a mild day, plan to arrive early. Midtown fills up quickly, particularly near major landmarks and subway stops. The upside? You’re closer to transit and restaurants.

Head farther uptown, and the crowds usually thin out a bit. The tradeoff is fewer subway options and not as many easy places to pop into if someone suddenly needs a bathroom.

And if you can, skip the corners. They’re usually the first places to feel packed as people shift and squeeze around.

Dress for the Weather

No one really knows what a St. Patrick’s Day in NYC will be like until that day. I’ve been to parades where we’ve worn winter jackets and hats, and still froze, and also ones where all we needed was a light sweater. And it can always rain or snow, too.

With the winter we’ve had, it could very well get pretty cold on the parade route. If it’s cold, it feels colder when you’re standing still. Layers are everything. Comfortable shoes are non-negotiable. And of course, wear green!

Have a Game Plan

This is the part no one talks about enough, especially for out-of-towners. NYC just doesn’t have a lot of public restrooms the way other places do.

Here, public bathrooms are limited, and many restaurants won’t let non-customers use theirs, even with kids in tow. There are some decent options, like the underground concourse at Rockefeller Center, Macy’s Herald Square, Bloomingdale’s at 59th Street, and The Shops at Columbus Circle.

Bryant Park’s restrooms, Penn Station, and Grand Central can work, too, just expect lines.

As far as strollers go, if you’re bringing a baby who’s outgrown the carrier, a stroller is usually worth it. A lightweight, foldable one will make subway stairs and tight store entrances much easier.

Decide What Works for Your Family and Set a Time Limit

For some families, this Fifth Avenue tradition is a must-do every year. However, a smaller neighborhood parade can feel more manageable and is a calmer experience, like the Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Park Slope on March 15th, or the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 22nd.

No matter which parade you attend, you don’t have to make it an all-day event. Watch part of the parade, take a bunch of photos, enjoy the music, and then leave before everyone hits their limit. Ending on a high note makes it much more likely you’ll want to go back next year.

