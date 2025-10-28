NYC Schools Launch Groundbreaking Emergency Alert System for Active Shooter Situations

Every morning, parents across New York (and the country) watch their children head off to school with the same hope that they’ll be safe, learn well, and come home smiling. But in a time when school shootings have become heartbreakingly familiar, it gets increasingly more difficult. To strengthen safety at school, New York City has taken a groundbreaking step by launching the nation’s first Emergency Alert System that links schools directly to 911, ensuring help can be initiated within seconds.

Yesterday, Mayor Eric Adams and Chief Technology Officer Matthew Fraser announced the rollout of a new Emergency Alert System (EAS), the first in the nation to directly connect public schools to 911 dispatchers. The pilot launched this fall at Spring Creek Campus in Brooklyn, and plans are set to expand to 25 school buildings across all five boroughs (representing 51 schools) during the 2025–2026 school year.

Psst… Should Your Child Wear an AirTag to School?

How the New Technology Will Work

Normally, in an emergency, a school staff member must call 911, describe the situation, confirm the address, and wait while the call is routed to a dispatcher, a process that can take minutes.

The new Emergency Alert System bypasses that delay. Each participating school will be equipped with multiple fixed buttons and wireless lanyards that can trigger a hard lockdown alert. Once activated, a signal goes directly to 911 dispatch in under 10 seconds, straight to the NYPD’s real-time operations. Dispatchers can immediately send units to the location while a school dashboard provides police with the building’s key details.

Inside the school, visual and audible alerts let teachers and students know that 911 has been notified and that a hard lockdown is in effect. Notifications also go out simultaneously to NYPD School Safety and NYC Public Schools officials.

Safety Is the Top Concern

City officials are emphasizing that this new system is about preparedness, not panic. “We never want to imagine the unthinkable,” said NYC Public Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos, “but safety has to remain our top priority. This pilot adds another layer of protection and peace of mind for our students, families, and educators.”

CTO Fraser, a father himself, echoes that peace of mind: “There’s nothing more important than knowing your kids will come home safe at the end of the day.”

Like other existing school safety measures, such as locked doors, safety agents on-site, and regular lockdown drills, this new system just adds another layer of protection. It works alongside what’s already in place, like the Safer Access Program that keeps entrances secure, NYPD School Safety Agents in every building, and the emergency protocols schools practice.

Between 2015 and 2025, the K-12 School Shooting Database recorded more than 1,900 school shooting incidents nationwide, with 351 in 2023 and 336 in 2024.

For now, only select schools are part of the pilot program for 2025–2026, and if your child’s school is included, the administration will reach out with details. Lockdown drills will continue as usual. Teachers and staff will receive training on how and when to use the system, and students won’t need to do anything since it’s meant to work quietly behind the scenes. While parents don’t need to do anything different, it’s always a good idea to stay informed through school updates and review emergency procedures with your children.

Of course, no system can eliminate every risk with our current gun laws, but this initiative is another step to protect our children. As Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, “I pray that these rapid response alerts will never have to be used.”

Psst… Check Out NYC Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos Commits to Continued Support for LGBTQ+ Students