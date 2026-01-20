The Ultimate Parents’ Guide to NYC Restaurant Week 2026

After a long, cold day, the last thing most of us want to do is cook, and that’s only one of the reasons why NYC Restaurant Week is so exciting. From Jan 20–Feb 12, NYC restaurants are offering 2-course lunches and 3-course dinners at $30, $45, and $60, which not only makes it easy to try new spots without overspending, but it also gives families the chance to try iconic restaurants at a discounted price. There are plenty of kid-friendly options alongside dishes for adults, so the whole family can enjoy a night out!

Psst… Check Out NYC Winter Outing Returns: Deals on Museums, Broadway Shows, Dining & Hotels

What is NYC Restaurant Week?

A citywide dining event offering prix-fixe meals. Restaurants feature 2-course lunches and 3-course dinners at set prices, making it easier to try new spots.

What days are Restaurant Week in NYC?

Runs Jan 20–Feb 12, 2026, for winter. Reservations open Jan 7; both lunch and dinner menus are included.

What’s the history of NYC Restaurant Week?

Launched in July 1992 to boost midweek dining, this popular week has grown into a citywide seasonal tradition with hundreds of participating restaurants.

What is the purpose of Restaurant Week?

It encourages diners to explore new restaurants at a more affordable price point, making it easy for families and first-timers to try new cuisines without overspending.

Which restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week in NYC in 2026?

Empire Steak House, The Bar Room at The Modern, Sarabeth’s Central Park, and Morton’s The Steakhouse are among the well‑known spots taking part in NYC Restaurant Week. More than 500 restaurants across all five boroughs are participating. Scroll down for the complete list of restaurants participating in NYC Restaurant Week.

Here are some great restaurants taking part in NYC Restaurant Week!

This neighborhood favorite serves up soulful comfort food with big flavor, including Pan Fried Catfish, Yardbird Fried Chicken, and Gullah Okra Stew. The restaurant’s lively dining room and bar showcase flavors inspired by the diverse peoples who shaped Harlem’s food scene, making it feel like an authentic neighborhood gathering place with deep community ties. The space also highlights local art and live music. See full menu.

Address

310 Lenox Avenue

The Deal

Lunch Prix Fixe | $30 per person

Vibe

Lively but laid-back, with a comfy neighborhood vibe

Why Parents Love It

Familiar comfort classics with creative touches, a lively but relaxed Harlem vibe

Parking

Street parking can be tight; nearby garages are available along 125th Street

Craft – Flatiron

This beloved restaurant, known for simple, seasonal dishes made with great ingredients, is led by chef Tom Colicchio, an eight-time James Beard Award winner. The ingredient-driven menu highlights familiar flavors, with standouts like wild arugula salad, ricotta agnolotti with short rib ragout, and spiced donuts for dessert, which are ideal for sharing. This is the first time Craft is participating in Winter Restaurant Week. See full menu.

Address

43 E. 19th St.

The Deal

Dinner 3 Course Prix Fixe | $60 per person

Vibe

Polished and classic, best for older kids and teens

Why Parents Love It

The menu has a wide variety of main course options for picky eaters: steak, chicken, veal, pork, cod, salmon, veal, and lamb.

Parking

Nearby garages include iPark and Icon Parking in the Flatiron area

The Russian Tea Room – Midtown

This iconic spot delivers a classic NYC experience with dishes that feel comforting and familiar, even if the setting is grand. Kids who like dumplings and noodles will enjoy pelmeni, Pelmeni, featuring beef, sour cream, mushrooms, and peas, or a classic hamburger. Parents can opt for RTR Red Borscht served with a braised beef pirozhok or a boiled potato and sour cream or the Boeuf à la Stroganoff, made with red wine braised beef short ribs, egg noodles, wild mushrooms, and black truffle. See full menu.

Address

150 W. 57th St.

The Deal

Lunch 2 Course Prix Fixe | $45 per person; Dinner 3 Course Prix Fixe | $60 per person

The Vibe

Elegant and theatrical, best for older kids and special occasions

Why Parents Love It

It’s a great chance to experience a legendary restaurant at a set price.

Parking

Nearby garages include iPark and Edison ParkFast

Bourbon Steak New York – Midtown

This is chef Michael Mina’s modern take on the classic American steakhouse, set inside the JW Marriott Essex House New York overlooking Central Park. The Winter Restaurant Week menu highlights Mina’s signature mix of upscale comfort food, starting with Chips & Caviar Dip and moving into appetizers like French Onion Soup, Tuna Tartare, or crisp romaine with creamy caper dressing. For the main course, you can’t go wrong with Faroe Island salmon, a juicy Bourbon Steak burger, or Prime Steak Frites with truffle fries. See full menu

Address:

160 Central Park South

The Deal

Dinner 3 Course Prix Fixe | $45 per person

Vibe

Upscale but comfortable, best for older kids

Why Parents Love It

Steakhouse vibes without steakhouse prices—and Central Park is right across the street.

Parking

Valet available at JW Marriott Essex House; nearby garages on Central Park South

Markette – Chelsea

Located in Chelsea, this spot is led by Chef India Doris, last year’s MICHELIN Guide Northeast Young Chef of the Year and a former Executive Sous Chef at the two-MICHELIN-starred SAGA. It is a great choice for parents with adventurous eaters. Markette offers Caribbean-influenced dishes with bold but balanced flavors. Peri-Peri Chicken is a standout that works well for teens, and long-standing, delicious desserts that everyone loves, like cheesecake and ice cream. See full menu.

Address

401 W. 14th St.

The Deal

Dinner 3 Course Prix Fixe | $60 per person

Vibe

Stylish and modern, best for teens and older kids

Why Parents Love It

It’s a chance to introduce kids to new flavors in a relaxed, neighborhood setting.

Parking

Nearby garages along 14th Street and Ninth Avenue

Central Park Boathouse – Central Park

Central Park Boathouse is one of those classic New York dining experiences that everyone should do at lest once, set right on the lake in the heart of Central Park. The menu lis varied, with shrimp cocktail, calamari, seasonal salads, salmon, steak frites, and a solid house burger. It’s great for families with mixed tastes. Desserts like cheesecake and chocolate lava cake round things out, and there are kid-friendly options that keep everyone happy. See full menu.

Address

Park Drive North, East 72nd Street, Central Park

The Deal

Lunch 2 Course Prix Fixe | $45 per person

Vibe

Relaxed, classic, scenic, and it feels like a mini escape in the middle of the city

Why Parents Love It

The setting does half the work, the menu is approachable for kids and adults, and it’s perfect to pair with a walk or a bike ride in the park.

Parking

Nearby garages along Fifth Avenue and East 72nd Street

SaiTong Thai – Theater District

SaiTong Thai is a modern Thai restaurant just steps from Broadway, and such a great option for families heading to or from a show. The menu has familiar Thai flavors that are great for kids and adults. Enjoy starters like spring rolls and wings, while main dishes include Tom Yum fried rice with shrimp, grilled branzino, and crispy duck, plus crowd-pleasing desserts like mango sticky rice. See full menu.

Address

244 W. 48th St.

The Deal

Dinner 3 Course Prix Fixe | $45 per person

Vibe

Warm, modern, and energetic, well-suited for families with older kids

Why Parents Love It

The Theater District location makes timing dinner around a show simple, and the menu offers plenty of not-too-spicy options for kids that are easily shareable.

Parking

Nearby garages include Icon Parking and iPark on West 48th and 49th Streets

Psst… Check Out Broadway Week Is Back: 2-for-1 Tickets on Broadway Shows in NYC

David Burke Tavern – Upper East Side

This is a solid, family-friendly Restaurant Week pick if you’re looking for honest, flavorful food that everyone can enjoy, not just typical kids’ dishes. There are more elevated options for adults, like Fire Roasted Atlantic Salmon, but the menu also includes kid-friendly crowd-pleasers like roasted chicken, steak with potatoes, and fresh pasta dishes, and sides include French fries and hipster fries. For desserts, choose your own, including a delicious Chocolate Mousse cake or a Cake Lollipop Tree. See full menu.

Address

135 E. 62nd St.

The Deal

Dinner 3 Course Prix Fixe | $45 / $60 per person; Lunch 2 Course Prix Fixe | $30 per person

Vibe

Busy and upscale, best for older kids who can sit through a meal with ease

Why Parents Love It

If you get there for lunch, it’s a little calmer, plus it leaves plenty of time to take a walk in Central Park or head to a nearby museum.

Parking

Several options for nearby parking, including GMC Parking – Charleston Garage and ABM Parking Services

Carmine’s – Upper West Side

This is a classic Italian spot that feels homey, with big portions, familiar flavors, and a warm atmosphere. For Winter Restaurant Week, Carmine’s is serving up favorites like Caesar salad, chicken parmigiana, and marinara pasta, with chocolate cannoli or Tiramisu for dessert. It has a very welcoming, lively vibe you’d expect from a family restaurant, where families can relax and enjoy. There is also a second Times Square location. See full menu.

Address

2450 Broadway

The Deal

Dinner | Family-Style | $45 per person

When

January 20–February 12, 2026 | Sunday–Friday

Vibe

Bustling, casual, and energetic, great for families of all ages

Why Parents Love It

Huge portions and a menu even picky eaters will recognize and love

Parking

Nearby garages include iPark and Icon Parking throughout the Upper West Side

See the complete list of over 500 restaurants offering Restaurant Week deals.