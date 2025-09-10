NYC Public Schools to Distribute 350,000 Free Chromebooks

Public school students across all five boroughs are getting brand-new Chromebooks with built-in internet. Mayor Eric Adams rolled out the plan at DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx, announcing that 350,000 students in 1,700 schools will receive the free devices during the 2025–2026 school year.

Standing alongside Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos, Chief Technology Officer Matthew Fraser, Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro, and Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr., Adams said the goal is to ensure that every student has the technology they need to learn, no matter where they live.

Psst… Check Out Breaking Down NYC School Admissions

No Wi-Fi Necessary

Each Chromebook comes equipped with LTE or 5G connectivity, meaning students can get online even if they don’t have Wi-Fi at home. That feature is essential. More than 30% of New York City households, or roughly 2.5 million people, still lack access to broadband internet. In the Bronx alone, nearly one in three homes doesn’t have a computer at all, making it even harder for students to keep up with schoolwork outside the classroom.

These Chromebooks are designed to be plug-and-play, with no setup required. Students can open them up and get started right away, whether they are logging into a virtual class, finishing homework, or studying. By giving students reliable access to both technology and the internet, the program aims to level the playing field and support learning for all students regardless of income.

How They Are Being Distributed

The city is rolling out the Chromebooks in phases, starting with schools that need them the most. First, they’re going to schools where there aren’t enough devices or where existing tech is more than five years old. Next, they will be distributed to students living in temporary housing. After that, schools with high poverty rates, where at least 86% of students come from low-income families, plus newly opened schools, and any that submitted a request for more devices.

The rollout will continue throughout the 2025–2026 school year. Schools will notify families when it’s their turn. According to DOE Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos, the goal is to get devices to every K–12 student by the end of the 2025–2026 school year. The whole program is priced at $327 million, but the city says it’s not adding any new costs to the budget.

A big part of that is due to a deal NYC made with T-Mobile earlier this year. They’re now one of the city’s main wireless providers, and as part of that contract, they’re pitching in with discounted service and built-in LTE/5G for the Chromebooks to help cover some of the cost without needing extra funding.

Chromebooks Are Preloaded

Each Chromebook will come preloaded with educational apps, including Google Workspace, TeachHub, and iLearnNYC. Students can start using them immediately, and parents do not need to set them up. The devices also include keyboards, making them more practical for writing and research than tablets or phones.

This initiative is part of the city’s broader “Digital Equity Roadmap,” which includes programs like Big Apple Connect, which now offers free broadband to over 330,000 NYCHA residents, and hundreds of public computer centers across the city that provide free internet and tech support.

Keep an eye out for communication from your child’s school about when devices will be distributed. The city has promised a phased rollout throughout the 2025–2026 school year, starting with the schools most in need

Visit nyc.gov for details on eligibility and rollout updates.

Psst… Check Out Make Homeschooling and Homework Easier: 6 Practical Tips for a Positive Learning Space at Home