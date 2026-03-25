From epic Central Park spots to waterfront playgrounds and hidden gems, these NYC parks are actually worth the trip.

As any NYC parent knows, a good playground can be a lifesaver. Not only are they open all day, every day, but on the days when your kids are just wound up and need to get their energy out, there is nothing better than a good set of monkey bars, slides, and swings to get the job done. Plus, you can make mom friends in NYC parks that can help make your parenting life a little easier and a lot more fun!

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Best Playgrounds in Brooklyn

Imagination Playground at Prospect Park: Playground with Creative Play Spaces

Address: Ocean Ave. & Parkside Ave.

Hours: 6 am to 9 pm daily

Standout Features: Natural play area with logs, boulders, sand, and water

Tucked into a wooded corner of Prospect Park, the Imagination Playground lives up to its name. Back in the day, we’d call it the Wooden playground. Instead of traditional equipment, kids find slides carved into hills, climbing areas built from logs and boulders, a stone bridge, and plenty of sand and water for digging, pouring, and playing freely. Surrounded by the shade of plenty of trees, it feels more like a natural playland than a city playground.

Sweetwater Playground, Domino Park: Cool Playground with Waterfront Views

Address: 15 River St., Williamsburg

Hours: 6 am to 1 am daily

Standout Features: Industrial-themed playground inspired by the Domino Sugar Factory, offering creative play structures and riverfront seating.

With stunning waterfront views and plenty of unique play equipment, Domino Park is a regular go-to for North Brooklyn families. Built on the site of the former Domino Sugar Factory, the playground features the Sugar Cane Cabin, Sugar Cube slide tower, and Sweetwater Silo. Kids can cool off in the sprinklers on warm days, and there’s plenty of seating nearby. Just like out of a movie scene, you can have a picnic under the Williamsburg Bridge with great views of Manhattan.

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 6 Playground: Playground with a Jungle Gym

Address: Atlantic Avenue near Furman Street, Brooklyn Heights

Hours: 6 am to 1 am daily

Standout Features: Large play zones with water features, volleyball courts, and skyline views

Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 6 is one of the best spots in the city for both views and fun playground time. There are multiple play areas for different ages, including Slide Mountain for climbing and sliding, and Sandbox Village, one of the city’s biggest sand areas. Kids can run, climb, and swing at Swing Valley, then cool off at Water Lab and the splashy Exploratory Marsh.

Best Playgrounds in The Bronx

Colucci Playground: Cool Playground for Teenagers

Address: Hutchinson River Parkway E. between Wilkinson Ave. and E. 197 St., Pelham Bay

Hours: 6 am to 10 pm daily

Standout Features: Fitness and recreation space designed for teenagers with gym-style equipment.

Older kids and teens will want to go to this playground. There’s workout equipment, swings, and plenty of room to move around or just hang out. If you also have little ones, seating and clear sightlines make it easy for you to keep an eye on them while also giving teens a bit of independence. Bonus: it’s a great spot to catch the cherry blossoms in season.

Pelham Bay Park: Cool Playground Offering Sensory-Friendly Activities

Address: 3533 Bruckner Blvd., Pelham Bay

Hours: 6 am to 10 pm daily

Standout Features: Inclusive design with accessible ramps and sensory play zones

Designed for kids of all abilities, this playground includes wide ramps, accessible surfaces, and equipment that works for wheelchairs and other mobility needs. There are sensory-friendly features, water play, and adjustable basketball hoops, plus plenty of green space for families to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

Starlight Park Playground: Cool Playground with River Views

Address: Sheridan Exwy. between E. 174 St., E. 172 St., and Jennings St., Claremont Village

Hours: 6 am to 9 pm daily

Standout Features: Riverfront playground with spray showers and picnic areas.

Starlight Park playground is located on the grounds of the historic amusement park and is a bright, open space for families. It has modern play equipment and soft surfaces that are easy for strollers and wheelchairs. Plus, there are spray showers for warm days, shaded benches with picnic tables nearby, and plenty of green space and river views.

Best Playgrounds in Manhattan

Ancient Playground– Central Park: Cool Playground with Big-Kid Zones

Address: East 85th St. & Fifth Ave., Upper East Side

Hours: 7 am to dusk daily

Standout Features: Egyptian-themed playground with pyramids and tunnels.

Ancient Playground is a clean, well-maintained space with pyramid-style climbing structures, tunnels, and water features for active kids. It has separate areas for toddlers and older children, and seating for parents and caregivers. Located inside Central Park, it has restrooms (always a plus!), and is easy to finish a visit with a nice stroll or picnic.

Battery Playscape: Playground with Innovative Play Spaces

Address: 20 State St. & Battery Place, The Battery

Hours: 7 am to 9 pm daily

Standout Features: Nature-inspired playground with treehouses, slides, and water zones.

This is a fun play space that encourages kids to move, climb, and explore, and it’s well-designed. It includes climbing structures, large slides, sand areas, and water features, along with treehouse-style play and plenty of room to run around. It’s a great spot for kids who love to run and climb.

Heckscher Playground: Cool Playground with Large Play Areas and Water Zones

Address: 65th St. Transverse, Central Park

Hours: 7 am to dusk daily

Standout Features: Expansive playground with rock climbing, tunnels, and splash zones.

Heckscher Playground is the largest and oldest playground in Central Park, and has a wide range of activities for kids of all ages. Children can climb rock structures, explore tunnels and slides, and cool off in a water play area with spraying jets. Surrounded by trees and open views, it’s very calming. There are also restrooms, shaded benches, and easy access to other parts of the park.

Pier 25 Playground – Hudson River Park: Playground with Skyline Views

Address: West St. & N. Moore St., Tribeca

Hours: 6 am. to 1 am daily

Standout Features: Modern waterfront playground with sand play and long slides.

This modern, waterfront playground is a family favorite for good reason. A massive sandbox, water sprays, climbing structures, and long slides keep kids entertained, while parents can appreciate the shade, seating, and skyline views. Located steps from mini golf and snack stands, it’s easy to spend an entire morning or afternoon here. The fully enclosed design offers peace of mind, and its fresh layout makes it one of the best all-ages playgrounds downtown.

Tom Otterness Playground – Riverside Park South: Playground with Artistic Sculptures

Address: Riverside Blvd. & W. 64th St., Upper West Side

Hours: 6 am to 1 am daily

Standout Features: Artistic bronze sculptures that double as slides and tunnels.

Located in Riverside Park South, this playground features sculptural play pieces designed by artist Tom Otterness. Kids can climb, slide, and explore through bronze figures that double as tunnels and climbing structures. The playground is set among trees and near paths, picnic spots, and river views. It’s a smaller space, but there’s a lot for kids to do with hands-on, creative play in a calm, scenic setting.

Best Playgrounds in Queens

Astoria Heights Playground: Cool Playground with Athletics Field

Address: 30th Rd. between 45th and 46th St., Astoria

Hours: 6 am to 9 pm daily

Standout Features: Multi-age play space with double slides and nearby sports fields.

The renovated playground is a well-loved neighborhood spot with a comfortable design. Kids can enjoy double slides, a spiral pole, and a sprayground to cool off in warmer months. There’s plenty of seating for caregivers to relax while still keeping an eye on the kids. There are also nearby athletic fields, tennis and volleyball courts, and a walking track.

Beach 30th St. Playground: Cool Playground Featuring Water Spewing Cannons

Address: 1-09 Beach 30th St., Far Rockaway

Hours: 8 am to 8 pm daily (seasonal)

Standout Features: Beach-themed water playground with spray cannons and ship playset.

The Beach 30th Street Playground in the Rockaways is a fun, beachy play spot. Kids can run through blue water arches, splash around, and climb on a ship-themed structure with water cannons. It’s a great place to cool off and play during the warmer months, and much lessc crowded than Coney Island.

Juniper Valley Park: Cool Playground with Baseball Fields

Address: Juniper Blvd., Lutheran Ave., 71 St. & Dry Harbor Rd., Middle Village

Hours: 6 am to 10 pm daily

Standout Features: Large recreation park with courts, fields, and walking tracks.

This park is a go-to spot for both families and sports lovers. There are tennis, basketball, handball, shuffleboard, and bocce courts, plus multiple play areas for kids. A splash pad keeps kids cool in warmer weather, and the jungle gym keeps younger kids busy. There’s also a running track, baseball fields, and shaded walking paths.

Playground for All Children: Playground with a Sprawling Play Area

Address: 1101 Corona Ave., Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Hours: 6 am to 9 pm daily

Standout Features: Fully accessible playground with ramps and sensory-friendly zones.

Located in Queens, this is the first fully accessible playground in the country. It’s designed so kids of all abilities can play together, with wheelchair-accessible ramps, inclusive equipment, and sensory features throughout. There are areas for climbing and jumping, along with everyone’s favorite slides. A shaded layout, a small water area, and a play village with houses and vehicles give kids so many ways to explore and use their imagination.

At the end of the day, you really can’t go wrong with any of these playgrounds. Some days you can plan out a day-long outing, but other days you’ll just end up at the closest park. Pack some snacks, let the kids run, and enjoy the time there, no matter where you go.

A Quick Comparison of the Top Playgrounds in NYC

Playground Name Location Size Special Feature View/Setting Accessibility Opened/Managed By Domino Park Brooklyn About 5 acres Climbing and slide area with sugar factory theme East River waterfront Yes NYC Parks Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 Brooklyn Part of an 85-acre park Sand and water play area Brooklyn waterfront Yes Brooklyn Bridge Park Corp Prospect Park Imagination Playground Brooklyn Part of a 526-acre park Made with logs, rocks, and sand Natural parkland Partly accessible Prospect Park Alliance Pelham Bay Park Playground Bronx In a 2700-acre park For kids of all abilities Near nature trails Fully accessible NYC Parks Heckscher Playground Central Park, Manhattan In an 843-acre park Oldest and largest in the park City and greenery view Yes Central Park Conservancy Pier 25 Playground Hudson River Park, Manhattan Along a 4-mile stretch Play area with skyline views Hudson River Yes Hudson River Park Trust Playground for All Children Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens In a large city park Built for all kids, with or without disabilities Open parkland Fully accessible NYC Parks Beach 30th Street Playground Queens Medium-sized Ship toys and water sprays Near the beach Yes NYC Parks

Quick Facts About the Best NYC Playgrounds

Best for water play: Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park and Heckscher Playground in Central Park

Best skyline views: Pier 25 along the Hudson River

Best for imaginative play: Imagination Playground in Prospect Park

Best inclusive playgrounds: Playground for All Children in Queens and Pelham Bay Park in the Bronx

Best for older kids: Juniper Valley Park and Colucci Playground for sports and open space

Questions Families Often Ask

Which NYC playground has the best skyline views?

Pier 25 is tough to beat. It has wide-open riverfront views with plenty of space for kids to climb, run, and cool off.

Where can kids play in the water during summer?

Pier 6, Heckscher Playground, and Beach 30th Street Playground all have water features that make hot days way more manageable.

Are there playgrounds for kids with disabilities?

Yes! Playground for All Children in Queens and Pelham Bay Park are designed to be accessible, with ramps, sensory-friendly features, and inclusive play areas.

Which playgrounds are best for older kids or teens?

Juniper Valley Park and Colucci Playground have space to spread out, plus courts and equipment that go beyond toddler play.

Where can kids get creative and build things?

Imagination Playground in Prospect Park is all about open-ended play… loose parts, natural materials, and zero rules on how to use them.

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