28 Family-Friendly New Year’s Events in NYC for 2026

If you’re looking for family-friendly ways to ring in 2026, New York City has a bunch of fun events, from early countdowns and hands-on crafts to nature hikes and lively parties. Whether you’re counting down to noon or enjoying a laugh at a family-friendly comedy show, there’s something for every age. So, gather the kiddos, slip on those party hats, and get ready to celebrate the new year together—no late nights required!

Manhattan

The Tisch Building at CMOM, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side

Dec. 30–31, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 am – 5 pm

Ages 8 and younger

$18

New Year’s Eve is two days long at CMOM! This year, there will be inspirational music to start your New Year right, and celebrate with the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop and dance party! Ring in 2026 in style by wearing fun wearable art of your own design and take home your own family time capsule to remember who you are in this special moment.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Ave., Midtown

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 11 am – noon

Ages 12 and younger

Free

Join the Library for a New Year’s countdown party! Grammy-nominated music artist Fyütch will be there to perform high-energy songs about social justice and environmental health with affirming chants and dance moves.

Harlem Library, 9 West 124th St., Harlem

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – noon

Ages 9 and younger

Free

Welcome 2026 with the Library! There will be crafts and activities to lead up to the big countdown!

Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway, Chinatown

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – noon

Ages 6 and younger

Free

Join the librarians for a Countdown to Noon. Little ones and their grownups will welcome 2026 with festive activities and fun!

125th Street Library, 224 East 125th St., East Harlem

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:15 am – 12:15 pm

Ages 5 and younger

Free

Join the Library on New Year’s Eve for a special storytime, craft, and countdown to 12 noon.

Bloomingdale Library, 150 West 100th St., Upper West Side

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:45 am – 12:15 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Library for a small New Year’s Eve party. Just before noon, count down from 10 for the new year – just in case you can’t make it to midnight!

Sloomoo Institute, 475 Broadway, SoHo

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:59 am

All ages

Tickets start at $46.99

Lake Sloomoo becomes the backdrop for a countdown to Noon Year’s, where you can walk on over 350 gallons of slime to watch a glittery slime drop that rings in the New Year.

West Side Comedy Club, 201 W 75th St., Upper West Side

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 4 pm & 6 pm

All ages

$30; $20 child; two item per person minimum

This family-friendly comedy show features comedians from Comedy Central, HBO, and Netflix performing clean sets for all ages. Fart machines, balloon animals, and an occasional juggling act have been known to make an appearance! Ditch the iPad for New Year’s Eve and see if you can manage eye contact as a family, if only while sharing a laugh and a memory of your child heckling one of New York’s best comedians.

Bronx

Tremont Library, 1866 Washington Ave., East Tremont

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 10 am – noon

All ages

Free

Join the Children’s staff at the Tremont library for a special family-friendly celebration of the New Year. Start off with a special storytime, followed by crafts, snacks, and a countdown to noon that will rival even the biggest midnight ball drop. Drop in anytime to celebrate this exciting new community tradition!

Westchester Square Library, 2521 Glebe Ave., Westchester Square

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 – 11:45 am

Ages 6 – 12

Free

Celebrate the holidays with your friends and create noise makers to celebrate New Year’s Eve! Supplies are limited.

Wave Hill, 675 W 252nd St., Riverdale

Jan. 3 – 4, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $4 – $10

Welcome the new year by creating a calendar highlighting your favorite part of every season. Get creative as you use bright colors to capture the excitement of each month. Hang it up and enjoy it all year long!

Brooklyn

Shirley Chisholm State Park, 1750 Granville Payne Ave., East New York

Saturday, Dec. 26, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Stop by the Penn & Fountain Learning Centers to make a special New Year’s Card! All supplies provided, just bring creativity.

Brooklyn Heights Library, 286 Cadman Plaza W., Brooklyn Heights

Saturday, Dec. 26, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Free

Create your very own New Year’s Wishing Wand with library-provided crafting materials. Flex your creative muscles and make friends while crafting a unique piece of art that you can take home with you!

Highlawn Library, 1664 W. 13th St., Bensonhurst

Monday, Dec. 29, 11 am – noon

Ages 9 and younger

Free

Pick up a ticket at the front desk prior to event

Ring in 2026 in the daylight hours! There will be New Year themed stories, the opportunity to learn about different cultural new year celebrations, a countdown to noon, balloon drop, and dancing! Children will receive New Year’s glasses and a noisemaker while supplies last.

Dave and Buster’s, 625 Atlantic Ave., Fort Greene

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – 2 pm & 4 – 7 pm

Ages 5 and older

$33.79

Join D&B for an unforgettable Family New Year’s Eve experience packed with fun, games, food, and more festive excitement. From thrilling arcade action to delicious bites and sparkling drinks, they’ve got everything you need to welcome 2026 in style … without staying up till midnight!

Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg

Tuesday, Dec. 31, noon – 1 pm

Ages 10 and younger

$21.45

Shake off 2025 and welcome 2026 with the music of Taylor Swift! This high-energy show is a joyful way for families to ring in the new year before bedtime. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Taylor era for a fun afternoon filled with customizable dancing, singing, stories, interactive games.

Grand Army Plaza, Flatbush Ave. and Eastern Pkwy., Prospect Heights

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 10 pm

All ages

Free

Ring in the New Year With Brooklyn’s Most Spectacular Fireworks Display at Grand Army Plaza! Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Prospect Park Alliance, in partnership with Brooklyn Org and the Brooklyn Public Library, will present Brooklyn’s most spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration at Grand Army Plaza in Prospect Park. This 45-year tradition of celebrating the new year in Prospect Park will include live entertainment by Quintessential Playlist starting at 10 pm. Fireworks will begin at midnight to light up the skies above Brooklyn’s Backyard.

Queens

Central Library, Queens Public Library, 89-11 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica

Saturday, Dec. 27, 11 am – 12:30 pm

Ages 6 – 11

Free

Join the Discovery Team to explore the exciting world of New Year’s Day! From sparkling fireworks to lively celebrations around the globe, this special day is full of traditions and fresh beginnings. Reflect on the past year and think about goals for the year ahead. Get ready to unlock the secrets of calendars, timekeeping, and cultural celebrations, and see how people welcome a brand-new year in creative ways.

Queens Library – Rochdale Village, 169-09 137 Ave., Jamaica

Monday, Dec. 29, 11 am – 1 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Library for a fun-filled early celebration of the new year. Say goodbye to 2025 with face painting, balloon twisting, and a family photobooth, and when the clock strikes 12, kick off the noon year with a balloon drop!

Forest Hills, Queens Public Library, 108-19 71st Ave, Forest Hills

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – noon

Ages 8 and younger

Free

Children and their caregivers are welcome to have fun with games, dancing and crafts while celebrating the new year.

Glen Oaks Library, 256-04 Union Turnpike, Glen Oaks

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – noon

All ages

Free

Celebrate the coming of 2026 with a story (or two), resolutions, noisemakers, and a craft. At ten seconds to noon, there will be a countdown and a balloon drop!

Queen’s Room, 3602 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 1 – 2:30 pm & 3:30 – 5 pm

All ages

$35; free for children younger than 1

Ring in 2026 with a fun, family-friendly party that will have you back for bedtime! There will be 2 sessions to choose from: the first for ages 3 and younger and their families, the second for ages 4 and older and their families. Both will feature entertainment (including bubbles for the little ones, and face painting and a craft for our older kiddos), great music (dance party!), a free goodie bag to take home, and of course, a ball drop!

Cunningham Park, Union Turnpike and 196th St., Fresh Meadows

Thursday, Jan. 1, 10 am – noon

All ages

Free

Start off the new year by exploring an old growth forest! Hike the beautiful mountain biking trails of Cunningham Park and be on the lookout for signs of resident animals out foraging, even through the harsh cold of winter.

Staten Island

Dave & Buster’s Staten Island, 2655 Richmond Ave., New Springville

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 4 – 7 pm

All ages

$33.79

Join D&B’s for an unforgettable Family New Year’s Eve experience packed with fun, games, food, and more festive excitement. From thrilling arcade action to delicious bites and sparkling drinks, they’ve got everything you need to welcome 2026 in style … without staying up till midnight!

Staten Island Children’s Museum, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Building M, Randall Manor

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:30 am & 1:30 pm

Ages 9 and younger

Included with admission: $8

Register in advance

Count down to 2026 with a performance by Patrick and the Rock-A-Silly Band, confetti cannons, and a balloon drop!

South Beach Library, 41 Father Capodanno Blvd., South Beach

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Free

Make festive noise makers to celebrate the New Year.

Great Kills Library, 56 Giffords Lane, Great Kills

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Ages 4 and older

Free

Advanced registration recommended

Join the Library for a mid-day countdown and ball drop to ring the New Year with some festive activities and fun!

Stapleton Library, 132 Canal St., Stapleton

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Ages 5 and younger

Free

Countdown to noon with a fun New Year’s style celebration for kids with a bedtime!

