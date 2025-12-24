28 Family-Friendly New Year’s Events in NYC for 2026
If you’re looking for family-friendly ways to ring in 2026, New York City has a bunch of fun events, from early countdowns and hands-on crafts to nature hikes and lively parties. Whether you’re counting down to noon or enjoying a laugh at a family-friendly comedy show, there’s something for every age. So, gather the kiddos, slip on those party hats, and get ready to celebrate the new year together—no late nights required!
Manhattan
Countdown to New Year’s Celebration at CMOM
The Tisch Building at CMOM, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side
Dec. 30–31, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 am – 5 pm
Ages 8 and younger
$18
New Year’s Eve is two days long at CMOM! This year, there will be inspirational music to start your New Year right, and celebrate with the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop and dance party! Ring in 2026 in style by wearing fun wearable art of your own design and take home your own family time capsule to remember who you are in this special moment.
New Year’s Countdown Dance Party with Fyütch
Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Ave., Midtown
Tuesday, Dec. 30, 11 am – noon
Ages 12 and younger
Free
Join the Library for a New Year’s countdown party! Grammy-nominated music artist Fyütch will be there to perform high-energy songs about social justice and environmental health with affirming chants and dance moves.
Kid’s Noon-Year’s Eve Countdown
Harlem Library, 9 West 124th St., Harlem
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – noon
Ages 9 and younger
Free
Welcome 2026 with the Library! There will be crafts and activities to lead up to the big countdown!
Countdown to Noon
Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway, Chinatown
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – noon
Ages 6 and younger
Free
Join the librarians for a Countdown to Noon. Little ones and their grownups will welcome 2026 with festive activities and fun!
Noon-Year’s Eve Party
125th Street Library, 224 East 125th St., East Harlem
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:15 am – 12:15 pm
Ages 5 and younger
Free
Join the Library on New Year’s Eve for a special storytime, craft, and countdown to 12 noon.
Noon Year’s Eve
Bloomingdale Library, 150 West 100th St., Upper West Side
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:45 am – 12:15 pm
All ages
Free
Join the Library for a small New Year’s Eve party. Just before noon, count down from 10 for the new year – just in case you can’t make it to midnight!
Noon Year’s at Sloomoo Institute
Sloomoo Institute, 475 Broadway, SoHo
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:59 am
All ages
Tickets start at $46.99
Lake Sloomoo becomes the backdrop for a countdown to Noon Year’s, where you can walk on over 350 gallons of slime to watch a glittery slime drop that rings in the New Year.
Milk and Cookies Comedy Show
West Side Comedy Club, 201 W 75th St., Upper West Side
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 4 pm & 6 pm
All ages
$30; $20 child; two item per person minimum
This family-friendly comedy show features comedians from Comedy Central, HBO, and Netflix performing clean sets for all ages. Fart machines, balloon animals, and an occasional juggling act have been known to make an appearance! Ditch the iPad for New Year’s Eve and see if you can manage eye contact as a family, if only while sharing a laugh and a memory of your child heckling one of New York’s best comedians.
Bronx
Noon Year’s Eve Family Celebration
Tremont Library, 1866 Washington Ave., East Tremont
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 10 am – noon
All ages
Free
Join the Children’s staff at the Tremont library for a special family-friendly celebration of the New Year. Start off with a special storytime, followed by crafts, snacks, and a countdown to noon that will rival even the biggest midnight ball drop. Drop in anytime to celebrate this exciting new community tradition!
New Year’s Eve Day Event for Kids
Westchester Square Library, 2521 Glebe Ave., Westchester Square
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 – 11:45 am
Ages 6 – 12
Free
Celebrate the holidays with your friends and create noise makers to celebrate New Year’s Eve! Supplies are limited.
Family Art Project: Create Your Year
Wave Hill, 675 W 252nd St., Riverdale
Jan. 3 – 4, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm
All ages
Included with admission: $4 – $10
Welcome the new year by creating a calendar highlighting your favorite part of every season. Get creative as you use bright colors to capture the excitement of each month. Hang it up and enjoy it all year long!
Brooklyn
Cheers to New Year’s Card Workshop
Shirley Chisholm State Park, 1750 Granville Payne Ave., East New York
Saturday, Dec. 26, 1 – 3 pm
All ages
Free
Stop by the Penn & Fountain Learning Centers to make a special New Year’s Card! All supplies provided, just bring creativity.
Kids Create: New Year’s Wishing Wands
Brooklyn Heights Library, 286 Cadman Plaza W., Brooklyn Heights
Saturday, Dec. 26, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
Ages 5 – 12
Free
Create your very own New Year’s Wishing Wand with library-provided crafting materials. Flex your creative muscles and make friends while crafting a unique piece of art that you can take home with you!
Happy Noon Year
Highlawn Library, 1664 W. 13th St., Bensonhurst
Monday, Dec. 29, 11 am – noon
Ages 9 and younger
Free
Pick up a ticket at the front desk prior to event
Ring in 2026 in the daylight hours! There will be New Year themed stories, the opportunity to learn about different cultural new year celebrations, a countdown to noon, balloon drop, and dancing! Children will receive New Year’s glasses and a noisemaker while supplies last.
New Years Eve at Dave & Buster’s
Dave and Buster’s, 625 Atlantic Ave., Fort Greene
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – 2 pm & 4 – 7 pm
Ages 5 and older
$33.79
Join D&B for an unforgettable Family New Year’s Eve experience packed with fun, games, food, and more festive excitement. From thrilling arcade action to delicious bites and sparkling drinks, they’ve got everything you need to welcome 2026 in style … without staying up till midnight!
The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays the Music of Taylor Swift + More Noon Year’s Eve Celebration
Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg
Tuesday, Dec. 31, noon – 1 pm
Ages 10 and younger
$21.45
Shake off 2025 and welcome 2026 with the music of Taylor Swift! This high-energy show is a joyful way for families to ring in the new year before bedtime. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Taylor era for a fun afternoon filled with customizable dancing, singing, stories, interactive games.
New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Prospect Park
Grand Army Plaza, Flatbush Ave. and Eastern Pkwy., Prospect Heights
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 10 pm
All ages
Free
Ring in the New Year With Brooklyn’s Most Spectacular Fireworks Display at Grand Army Plaza! Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Prospect Park Alliance, in partnership with Brooklyn Org and the Brooklyn Public Library, will present Brooklyn’s most spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration at Grand Army Plaza in Prospect Park. This 45-year tradition of celebrating the new year in Prospect Park will include live entertainment by Quintessential Playlist starting at 10 pm. Fireworks will begin at midnight to light up the skies above Brooklyn’s Backyard.
Queens
CLDC: Saturday Science Lab – New Year’s
Central Library, Queens Public Library, 89-11 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica
Saturday, Dec. 27, 11 am – 12:30 pm
Ages 6 – 11
Free
Join the Discovery Team to explore the exciting world of New Year’s Day! From sparkling fireworks to lively celebrations around the globe, this special day is full of traditions and fresh beginnings. Reflect on the past year and think about goals for the year ahead. Get ready to unlock the secrets of calendars, timekeeping, and cultural celebrations, and see how people welcome a brand-new year in creative ways.
Noon Year’s Eve Celebration
Queens Library – Rochdale Village, 169-09 137 Ave., Jamaica
Monday, Dec. 29, 11 am – 1 pm
All ages
Free
Join the Library for a fun-filled early celebration of the new year. Say goodbye to 2025 with face painting, balloon twisting, and a family photobooth, and when the clock strikes 12, kick off the noon year with a balloon drop!
Family New Year’s Party
Forest Hills, Queens Public Library, 108-19 71st Ave, Forest Hills
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – noon
Ages 8 and younger
Free
Children and their caregivers are welcome to have fun with games, dancing and crafts while celebrating the new year.
A Family New Year’s Countdown and Celebration
Glen Oaks Library, 256-04 Union Turnpike, Glen Oaks
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – noon
All ages
Free
Celebrate the coming of 2026 with a story (or two), resolutions, noisemakers, and a craft. At ten seconds to noon, there will be a countdown and a balloon drop!
Family NYE Party 2026
Queen’s Room, 3602 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 1 – 2:30 pm & 3:30 – 5 pm
All ages
$35; free for children younger than 1
Ring in 2026 with a fun, family-friendly party that will have you back for bedtime! There will be 2 sessions to choose from: the first for ages 3 and younger and their families, the second for ages 4 and older and their families. Both will feature entertainment (including bubbles for the little ones, and face painting and a craft for our older kiddos), great music (dance party!), a free goodie bag to take home, and of course, a ball drop!
New Year’s Day Hike
Cunningham Park, Union Turnpike and 196th St., Fresh Meadows
Thursday, Jan. 1, 10 am – noon
All ages
Free
Start off the new year by exploring an old growth forest! Hike the beautiful mountain biking trails of Cunningham Park and be on the lookout for signs of resident animals out foraging, even through the harsh cold of winter.
Staten Island
New Year’s Eve at Dave & Buster’s
Dave & Buster’s Staten Island, 2655 Richmond Ave., New Springville
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 4 – 7 pm
All ages
$33.79
Join D&B’s for an unforgettable Family New Year’s Eve experience packed with fun, games, food, and more festive excitement. From thrilling arcade action to delicious bites and sparkling drinks, they’ve got everything you need to welcome 2026 in style … without staying up till midnight!
New Year’s Eve Dance Party and Countdown
Staten Island Children’s Museum, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Building M, Randall Manor
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:30 am & 1:30 pm
Ages 9 and younger
Included with admission: $8
Register in advance
Count down to 2026 with a performance by Patrick and the Rock-A-Silly Band, confetti cannons, and a balloon drop!
New Year’s Eve Craft
South Beach Library, 41 Father Capodanno Blvd., South Beach
Tuesday, Dec. 30, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
Ages 5 – 12
Free
Make festive noise makers to celebrate the New Year.
Noon Year’s Eve Party
Great Kills Library, 56 Giffords Lane, Great Kills
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Ages 4 and older
Free
Advanced registration recommended
Join the Library for a mid-day countdown and ball drop to ring the New Year with some festive activities and fun!
Noon Year’s Eve Celebration
Stapleton Library, 132 Canal St., Stapleton
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Ages 5 and younger
Free
Countdown to noon with a fun New Year’s style celebration for kids with a bedtime!