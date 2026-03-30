10 Awesome NYC Local Authors for Kids Every Family Should Know

From Manhattan to Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and beyond, these local NYC authors for kids are creating meaningful, memorable stories for generations to come.

At a Glance:

There’s something undeniably special about familiarity. These NYC local authors for kids aren’t writing from a distance—they’re living the same rhythms as NYC families. Their stories reflect real emotions, real diversity, and real moments kids recognize.

From confidence and curiosity to kindness and creativity, these books entertain and shape how kids see the world.

Most of these authors are also illustrators, making their work even more exceptional. They’re also available for local school gatherings or events, so follow their social media channels if you’re looking to meet them.

New York has always been a storytelling city, but what makes its children’s book scene so special is how local it feels. These are authors writing between school drop-offs, subway rides, and real family life. Their stories reflect diversity, resilience, creativity, and curiosity—the same things NYC kids live every day.

Whether you’re refreshing your home library or looking for books that feel a little closer to home, these NYC local authors for kids are shaping what new generations are reading now.

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NYC Local Authors for Kids & Children’s Books to Know Right Now

Steven and Jeanelle Teves are a true NYC creative partnership—building something meaningful in the middle of real life, careers, and parenting.

Their book, Rover Starts Over, is set in an animal-filled neighborhood inspired by New York City. The story follows Rover, a dog who loves art but struggles with self-doubt after making mistakes. As he compares himself to others, he begins to feel behind—until he realizes growth doesn’t always look the way we expect.

This is a deeply relatable story for kids navigating frustration, perfectionism, and confidence. It meets children right in those quiet, emotional moments.

Jacqueline Woodson ; Brooklyn

One of the most celebrated voices in children’s literature, Jacqueline Woodson, who grew up in NYC, creates stories that feel deeply personal yet universally understood.

Her book, The Day You Begin, is a beautifully written picture book that follows children who feel different—because of how they look, where they come from, or what they’ve experienced. Through quiet, powerful moments, the story shows how sharing your voice can turn fear into connection.

Woodson captures vulnerability in a way that resonates with both kids and adults. The storytelling is lyrical, honest, and emotionally rich without ever feeling heavy. It inspires to have the courage to speak up, confidence in who they are, and the reassurance that they’re not alone in feeling different.

Mara Bergman ; Wantagh

A Long Island–raised author with an international footprint, Mara Bergman brings lyrical storytelling and emotional warmth to the children’s book space. She grew up in Wantagh before building a celebrated career in children’s literature.

Her book, Snip Snap! What’s That? is a rhythmic, playful picture book that tells the story of a curious little crocodile as he snaps his way through the day, encountering a series of lively, imaginative moments. It’s driven by sound, repetition, and movement, making it especially engaging for younger readers.

Bergman has a gift for musical language. The text feels almost like a read-aloud performance, which makes it ideal for storytime, bedtime, or early literacy development.

Rowboat Watkins ; Brooklyn

Brooklyn-based author-illustrator Rowboat Watkins is known for his offbeat humor, bold artwork, and stories that feel a little unexpected in the best way. Watkins’ work leans into absurdity, which makes it incredibly engaging for kids who love to laugh. At the same time, there’s a subtle lesson about independence, choices, and social awareness woven throughout.

His book, Pete With No Pants tells kids that it’s more than okay to be yourself, but that’s also important to understand the world around you. Plus, it’s just genuinely funny.

Pete wakes up one day and simply decides he doesn’t want to wear pants. What follows is a quirky, slightly rebellious journey as he navigates the world on his own terms—until he realizes there might be a time and place for everything.

Nina Crews ; Brooklyn

A longtime Brooklyn resident, Nina Crews creates visually distinctive books that blend photography and illustration, often centered around everyday urban life. She uses real-life photography layered with graphic elements, giving her books a modern, city-centric feel that resonates with NYC families. The visuals feel familiar, relatable, and grounded in real environments.

Her book, I’m Not Small, is the perfect example of her art. Through a series of comparisons, a young child insists they’re not small, showing how perspective shapes the way we see ourselves in the world. For kiddos, perspective matters. “Small” and “big” are relative, and confidence comes from how you see yourself.

Alyssa Satin Capucilli ; Long Island

A Long Island–based author and a staple in early childhood reading, Alyssa Satin Capucilli is best known for creating one of the most beloved beginner series for kids.

Her series, Biscuit, is about a curious and lovable little puppy, through simple, repetitive adventures that are perfect for early readers. Each story is gentle, predictable, familiar, and comforting. The Biscuit books are foundational for kids learning to read. With clear language, repetition, and warm storytelling, they help build confidence and independence in young readers.

Aram Kim ; Queens

Queens-based author-illustrator Aram Kim brings warmth, culture, and everyday NYC moments into her stories, often drawing from her Korean heritage and city life.

In her book, No Kimchi for Me!, Yoomi loves pancakes, but refuses to eat kimchi, no matter how much her family encourages her. Through playful persistence and a bit of imagination, she slowly begins to open up to trying something new.

Set against a backdrop that feels distinctly urban and family-centered, the story blends humor with cultural identity in a way that feels natural, not heavy-handed. It’s especially relatable for NYC families navigating food, tradition, and picky eating. This tells kiddos that trrying new things can be hard, but it can also lead to something surprisingly good. It also gently reinforces cultural pride and curiosity.

Bryan Collier ; Bronx, NY

A Bronx-based, award-winning author and illustrator, Bryan Collier is known for creating visually rich, deeply meaningful children’s books that often center on history, identity, and resilience. Collier’s signature collage-style illustrations bring texture and depth to every page, while the storytelling highlights the richness of urban neighborhoods often overlooked in children’s books.

Narrated by a young boy, Uptown is a love letter to Harlem—capturing everyday moments, community pride, and the beauty found in city life. The takeaway for children? A sense of place, pride in community, and the understanding that their neighborhood—and their story—matters.

Dan Gutman , New Jersey

Dan Gutman has a gift for making kids laugh and turning that laughter into a love of reading. Reading doesn’t have to feel like work—it can be fun, silly, and something they actually look forward to.

In his book series, My Weird School, A.J. and his classmates go through a series of absurd, funny, and slightly chaotic school adventures, where every teacher has their own quirky personality.

Emma Straub ; Brooklyn

Emma Straub brings a modern, creative NYC perspective into children’s literature with a focus on imagination and play. Her work is whimsical, visually engaging, and invites participation, making it especially fun for younger readers.

The story of Very Good Hats is a playful picture book that explores all the different “hats” things can wear—from literal hats to imaginative ones—encouraging kids to see the world through a creative lens. It shows children that creativity is everywhere, and imagination can transform even the simplest objects.

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