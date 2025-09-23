Eye-Catching Spots for Leaf-Peeping in NYC

Perfect for nature lovers and family outings during autumn, New York City has no shortage of spots for leaf peeping!

New York may be known as the concrete jungle, but it also has stunning pockets of nature. As fall slowly descends on the five boroughs, it becomes the perfect time to soak up the beautiful transition as trees fade from green to beautiful hues of yellow, orange, and red. You don’t need to travel far to get the best views of fall foliage — ahead, we break down the best spots for you to get your fall fix.

Brooklyn

500 25th St., Park Slope

For those looking for a more intimate and quiet space to leaf peep, Greenwood Cemetery offers classic fall foliage views with the quiet and serene sounds of Brooklyn. Watch the many trees as they fade from vibrant green to rust orange and fiery reds, while surrounded by peaceful silence as you pay your respects to those who have passed on. For a guided experience, visitors can sign up for Catch the Colors: Fall at Green-Wood, as you soak up beautiful fall foliage during a walking tour that covers hilly, grassy, and uneven terrain.

85 South Oxford St., Fort Greene

Take a break from the miniature Manhattan that is downtown Brooklyn and enjoy the fall foliage of Fort Greene Park. Complete with tons of walking paths and hills, the park offers beautiful and crisp orange, red, and yellow leaves as they grace the trees. The park offers tons of outdoor events, including Poetry in the Park and Movies on the Lawn, perfect for visitors to get their fall fix.

990 Washington Ave., Prospect Heights

The local borough garden offers tons of fall foliage for anyone looking to immerse themselves in nature. From golden ginkgos and redbuds to multihued maples, swaying grasses, and late-season wildflowers, fall offers a buffet of color and texture at the garden. Various plants and highlights are available, including the 20-foot-tall Japanese maples that have stunning shades of orange and purple. Bring your warmest jacket, as the garden is outdoors.

Brooklyn Bridge Park



334 Furman St., Downtown Brooklyn

Mix city and nature by visiting the Brooklyn Bridge Park for some autumn leaf peeping. Key areas to look for fall foliage are Pier 1, which has the Harbor View with its breathtaking views of Lower Manhattan and the harbor. You can find walkways at Pier 1, which feels like you’re in the woodlands rather than a park in our enormous city. Also worth checking out are Pier 3’s Greenway Terrace and Pier 6’s Flower Field. You can also find fall foliage at the many playgrounds in this scenic park.

Prospect Park



Prospect Park W, Parkside Ave. btwn Flatbush & Ocean Ave., Prospect Heights

This gem of a park consists of 526 acres, making it a perfect spot to enjoy the fall foliage. To catch the earliest signs of leaves changing, start at Lullwater Bridge, following the shoreline toward the Nethermead. You’ll find tall maples and London Plane trees that are the first to change color and drop leaves. One of the best spots, according to the Prospect Park Alliance, is around the Meadowport Arch. You’ll find gingko, nyssa, and Japanese Maple. When caught at the right time during fall, these trees are stunningly gorgeous.

Bronx

1490 Sheridan Blvd.

Connecting New York City parks, each with an array of trees, along the beautiful Bronx River, from the Bronx-Westchester County line to Soundview Park, the Bronx River Greenway offers a plethora of fresh fall leaves to enjoy. Visitors can walk or bike riverside to enjoy the reflection of the colors of the season on NYC’s only freshwater river.

New York Botanical Garden



2900 Southern Blvd., Concourse

No need to head upstate when NYC has one of the best woodsy walk leaf-peeping spots located at the New York Botanical Garden. The garden consists of 250 acres situated in the Bronx, which for many is no more than an hour-ish train ride away. Fall Foliage tours start in November, and we suggest keeping an eye on their site for more information once the tours start to be listed. Dress warmly, as most of the fun stuff at this garden is outside.

80 Van Cortlandt Park South, Kingsbridge

If you’re looking for a unique fall foliage experience, Van Cortlandt Park offers a variety of plants and trees along two-mile-long trails that are eye-catching and capture the essence of fall. For the scenic route, visitors can pause at the park lake for the most Instagrammable trees and views.

Wave Hill



4900 Independence Ave., Riverdale

A botanical garden surrounds the Wave Hill House, which dates back to the mid-19th century. This spot in the Bronx offers views overlooking the Hudson River. If you’re looking to take a Fall Foliage walk with an expert, Charles Day, Senior Horticultural Interpreter, usually hosts a walk-through in November that is free with paid admission.

Manhattan

Central Park



Multiple entrances

Central Park is the city’s most visited green space and a top spot for leaf peeping in New York. According to the Central Park Conservancy, the leaves in Central Park turn later than in other parts of NYC. Because Central Park is such a large green oasis, the light and temperatures decrease a bit differently than the rest of the city, which means the trees sort of play catch-up on the seasons. When they do change, WOW. Bring your camera, plan that holiday card, or simply enjoy a walk through the famous spots of the park for the perfect leaf peeping experience.

Inwood Hill Park



Payson & Seaman Ave., Inwood

For a great leaf-peeping experience in NYC, Inwood Hill Park is a must-visit. NYC Parks describes this park as old New York. With prehistoric roots (so cool!) that boast caves, valleys, and ridges, this park hosts the only forest in Manhattan and the last salt marsh in NYC. For leaf peepers, you’ll discover tulip, oak, and maple trees. Inwood Hill Park is a great spot to get a view of all that fall’s palette has to offer, along with a bonus view of the Hudson River.

Randall’s Island

East River and Harlem River

If you want to enjoy beautiful fall foliage, head to Randall’s Island for a charming leaf-peeping experience in New York. Randall’s Island Park is an island in the East River, between East Harlem, the South Bronx, and Astoria, Queens. The waterfront pathways not only have beautiful views but also fall hues in their walkways and garden. Randall’s Island Park Alliance also hosts an annual Fall Foliage Walk.

Queens

Cross Island Parkway between Totten Avenue and 15th Road, Bayside

This historic site offers trails, waterfront views, and plenty of autumn leaves against a backdrop of 19th-century fort architecture, making it a unique fall destination. The Fort Totten Park Loop is a scenic trail that combines historical intrigue with natural beauty.

175-10 Cross Bay Blvd., Broad Channel

Part of Gateway National Recreation Area, this natural preserve offers serene walking trails surrounded by wetlands and migrating birds, making it perfect for a fall day outdoors. The Cross Bay and West Pond Loop Trail is a popular route, providing opportunities for birdwatching and enjoying the autumn colors.

Underhill, Oak, Rose, and Booth Memorial Aves. along Kissena Blvd. in Fresh Meadows

Known for its wooded paths and historic trees, Kissena Park offers a quiet retreat in Flushing. Its roots trace back to the 19th century, when it began as part of a horticultural nursery. The park’s trails wind through clusters of maples, oaks, and sweetgums that turn brilliant shades of yellow, orange, and red in the fall. It’s a great option for a peaceful weekend walk or bike ride.

Queens Botanical Garden

43-50 Main St., Flushing

A New York Family favorite, this garden located within Flushing Meadows-Corona Park is a quick train ride away for an autumn Saturday of leaf-peeping. Make sure you check out what events are happening the day you visit, as in addition to leaf-peeping, you may find a storytime or Audubon walk for an added fee that you can add to your family day of fall fun.

