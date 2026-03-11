During Cinema Week, nearly 30 independent theaters across the city will offer free and discounted tickets, filmmaker Q&As, and special perks.

Great news for city film buffs! New York City movie lovers have something new to look forward to this spring. The NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and Art House New York are launching the city’s first Art House Cinema Week, a new event that will bring discounts, special screenings, and unique programming to nearly 30 independent theaters across the city.

At a Glance

NYC’s first Art House Cinema Week runs March 20–26

Nearly 30 independent movie theaters are taking part

Some New Yorkers can get free movie tickets

Special events include filmmaker Q&As and classic film screenings

Select theaters will offer discounts and special perks

Cinema Week will run March 20–26, and as part of the kickoff, the city is giving out 5,000 free tickets to eligible New Yorkers. You can also take advantage of perks like filmmaker Q&As, discounted tickets, membership deals, and even free popcorn at select theaters.

“MOME, in partnership with Art House NY, is proud to help kick off NYC’s inaugural Cinema Week by funding 5,000 free tickets, so more New Yorkers can experience the magic of cinema while supporting their local theaters,” said Rafael Espinal, Commissioner, NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME).

Free Movie Tickets

During Cinema Week, the city is providing 5,000 free movie tickets to help make the event more accessible. Eligible groups include:

Teachers

CUNY students

Active-duty military members and veterans

People with disabilities

SNAP/EBT cardholders

Families participating in the Cool Culture program

Theaters All Across the City Will Participate

Cinema Week will include screenings at many well-known independent venues, including:

Manhattan

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lower Manhattan

Angelika Film Center & Cafe

Anthology Film Archives

Cinema 123 by Angelika

Cinema Village

DCTV’s Firehouse Cinema

Film at Lincoln Center

Film Forum

IFC Center

Jacob Burns Film Center

Marlene Meyerson JCC

Maysles Documentary Center

Metrograph

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

Paris Theater

Quad Cinema

Roxy Cinema New York

Shorts Movie Theater

Uptown Film Center

Village East by Angelika

Brooklyn

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Brooklyn

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM)

Cobble Hill Cinemas

Nitehawk Cinema – Prospect Park

Nitehawk Cinema – Williamsburg

Williamsburg Cinema

Queens

Museum of the Moving Image

Kew Gardens Cinema

Staten Island

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Staten Island

Movie Line-Up

While the programming for Art House Cinema Week is more focused toward older audiences, there are still a few options families may enjoy. Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn often has family matinees and themed movie events. Film Forum and IFC Center usually show classics or animated films, good for older kids. The Museum of Modern Art and Film at Lincoln Center sometimes include family-friendly screenings.

One of the most family-friendly titles announced so far is Fantastic Mr. Fox, the adaptation of the Roald Dahl book directed by Wes Anderson. The PG-rated film follows a clever fox trying to outsmart a group of farmers and is often a hit with school-age kids and teens.

If your teen or college-age student is a film fan, there will be plenty of options to choose from. CUNY students are eligible for free tickets.

Cinema Week is a good date night for parents, too. Besides just the movies, the week will also include special events, like a look back at the amazing career of Catherine O’Hara.

Why the City Is Launching the Event

City leaders say Art House Cinema Week is meant to support independent theaters while encouraging New Yorkers to return to enjoying movies at local theaters. It’s something Mayor Mamdani knows well. You may recall that the Mayor is the son of award-winning filmmaker Mira Nair, who is known for directing films that explore culture and identity, including Mississippi Masala, Monsoon Wedding, Salaam Bombay!, and The Namesake.

More information on which theaters are participating and the full screening schedule will be released as the event gets closer.

