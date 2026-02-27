Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM) and the Whitney Museum Team Up For Joint Spring Programming

Two beloved NYC museums, the Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM) and the Whitney Museum of American Art, introduce hands-on programs for children ages 0–6, bringing play, creativity, and art exploration to both the Upper West Side and Meatpacking District this March.

At a Glance

Two major NYC museums collaborate for the first time

Designed for children ages 0–6

Free Second Sunday pop-up experience

Spring Equinox–themed art workshop

Advance tickets recommended

With some of the best museums in the world, we’re so lucky that we can introduce our kids to art and culture any day of the week with relative ease. Now two of the best museums in the city are teaming up to offer kids new programs for spring, at each other’s home base.

The Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM) and the Whitney Museum of American Art have announced a new partnership launching in March, with two public programs created for young children and their families.

This is the first time the two neighboring West Side museums have formally worked together. The new series brings together CMOM’s focus on early childhood development and the Whitney’s experience in American art and education to offer hands-on arts programming designed especially for little ones.

At its core, the partnership is based on a simple idea: art is good for kids. Studies show that when young children spend time drawing, looking at art, or creating, it can help build language skills, support emotional growth, and strengthen problem-solving abilities.

The two programs will be held at each museum’s own space and are designed specifically for children ages 0–6. They’re thoughtfully planned for little ones, while also making it easy for caregivers to enjoy a museum visit.

CMOM Pop-Up Play Lounge at the Whitney

Whitney Museum of American Art

99 Gansevoort St.

Sunday, March 8, 11 am – 3 pm

During Free Second Sundays at the Whitney Museum of American Art, Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM)’s early childhood team will set up a hands-on pop-up play space inside the museum.

Kids can move between different activity stations, including sand play, lightboards to explore color and light, building projects, movement activities, bubbles, and music circles. Families can drop in and participate at their own pace, and the program is geared toward younger children.

Admission to the Whitney is free on Free Second Sundays, but tickets are still required, and space is limited. It’s a good idea to reserve in advance at whitney.org/admission.

Whitney Open Studio at CMOM

Children’s Museum of Manhattan

212 West 83rd St.

Sunday, March 22, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm and 2 pm – 4:15 pm

Educators from the Whitney Museum of American Art will host an Open Studio program at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM) around the time of the Spring Equinox.

Children will look at artwork by Georgia O’Keeffe, talking about the way she explored and observed the natural world, and then create their own art inspired by what they’ve seen.

The March 22 program is included with general admission to CMOM. Tickets are available at cmom.org.

