Finding Room to Grow: NYC Apartment Buildings Designed with Families in Mind

Finding family-friendly housing in NYC can be a challenge, especially with the average rent of a two-bedroom apartment in NYC averaging over $5,400 per month, according to apartments.com. According to reports, this is significantly higher (148%) than the national average and has increased by 7% since December 2023. But some properties offer thoughtful amenities for families, making city living seem more manageable.

Living in NYC means you have unmatched cultural access, top-tier schools, numerous parks and playgrounds, and endless family activities. It’s important to remember your family’s priorities—whether that is space, school zoning, commute, access to outdoor space, or neighborhood. So if your family is looking for the right balance of convenience, comfort, luxury, and kid-friendly amenities in NYC, these buildings are worth checking out.

565 Broome SoHo

SoHo

Situated in downtown SoHo, 565 Broome offers residences designed for modern family living. This pet-friendly building provides family-friendly conveniences like a playroom, fitness center, landscaped outdoor spaces, and an indoor pool. Its central location is close to parks, schools, museums, and shops, enhancing its suitability for families seeking a vibrant urban environment.

4545 Center Boulevard

Long Island City

With its breathtaking panoramas of Downtown Manhattan, this waterfront residence offers a harmonious blend of urban living and family-oriented tranquility, all just a stone’s throw from Midtown. This location is ideally suited for families, boasting proximity to distinguished educational institutions such as 1st Ward School, Saint Mary’s, and The Riverview School. Nestled amidst 12 acres of lush greenery, which includes Gantry Plaza State Park and the Queens West Sports Field, kids have ample room to play and explore outdoors. With convenient access to the MTA, LIRR, and NY Waterway, commuting is easy, making it a wise choice for families seeking space, community, and connection in the heart of Long Island City.

11 Hoyt

Downtown Brooklyn

11 Hoyt in Downtown Brooklyn offers an array of thoughtfully designed family-friendly amenities, making it an ideal home for city-dwelling families. The highlight for little ones is the imaginative indoor playroom, where kids can curl up with a book in cozy hanging pods or explore a multi-level adventure structure filled with ladders, ropes, slides, and elevated walkways. Just beyond the playroom, you’ll find an enchanting outdoor play area featuring a climbable butterfly sculpture that pays tribute to the monarchs drawn to the building’s native flower gardens. These nature-inspired spaces, 11 Hoyt’s private park, and expansive green areas create a unique urban sanctuary for families.

15 Hudson Yards

Midtown

NYC’s newest neighborhood welcomes luxury, 88 floors of residences designed with families in mind. The skyscraper offers comfort, convenience, culture, and lavish accommodations near the Shed, the Vessel, the High Line, and Hudson River Park. On the 50th floor is a safe and engaging play space, family lounge, arts and crafts studio, screening room, and an indoor pool overlooking the Hudson River. The CAMP store is in the Hudson Yards complex, an interactive retail and play space featuring a café, themed experiences, and a children’s theater.

77 Greenwich

Financial District

This luxury high-rise is located in the heart of FiDi and has been designed as a haven for families who need a cozy nest in the bustle of the city. Cloud Club on the 77th floor is a zen space designed as the ultimate retreat from the city noise, with a landscaped rooftop terrace with 360-degree views. Families can enjoy the observation deck on the 42nd floor with its outdoor kitchen and BBQ grills. Kids have space to create, interact, and play in the children’s playroom with enhanced protections on the windows and other potential risk areas. 77 Greenwich is two blocks from Battery Plaza, perfect for family outdoor activities and walks along the Hudson River shore. Kids can enjoy the SeaGlass Carousel Amusement park and breathtaking views of the Statue of Liberty.

70 Vestry

Tribeca

Situated along the Hudson River, this Tribeca residence offers an upscale, family-focused lifestyle in one of Manhattan’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Little residents can enjoy playing in a dedicated children’s playroom, splashing in the 82-foot swimming pool, or studying in the quiet library. A squash court adds extra appeal for active families, while the waterfront setting and proximity to top-rated public schools make this an option for many families seeking both luxury and practicality in the heart of downtown.

The Astor

235 W. 75th St., Upper West Side

Known as “the landlords of New York,” the Astor family held one-twentieth of NYC’s real estate in the 1920s, and their namesake building reflects this legacy. This pre-war structure, The Astor, has undergone a renovation, harmonizing its classic exterior with a contemporary interior. Its prime location grants effortless access to Central Park and Riverside Park, the area’s key green spaces. Situated amidst Broadway’s theaters, entertainment venues, diverse dining, and renowned museums, The Astor resides at the heart of city life. Amenities include a 24-hour attended lobby, fitness facilities, a children’s playroom, and summer gardens with Broadway views.

The Belnord

225 W. 86th St, Upper West Side

The clean and modern Belnord stands out amongst its limestone sisters on the UWS. Extensive views over the courtyard, the cityscape, and the sky will inspire you daily. The Belnord occupies a prime location near some of the best schools and leisure areas- Riverdale Park is two blocks away, and Central Park is a 10-minute walk. The subway stop for the 1 and 2 express trains is on the south corner of the building. Local restaurants, such as The Mermaid Inn and Talia’s Steakhouse, will be great for your special occasions, and the AMC 84th Street theater is a nearby option for an afternoon movie day with the family.

The Broad Exchange Building

25 Broad St., Financial District

The Broad Exchange Building, once the largest and most prestigious office building in New York City, has transformed into a pet- and child-friendly condominium in bustling FiDi. Enjoy the scenic rooftop space and shared outdoor kitchen and grills when the weather permits. You’ll enjoy the fitness center, yoga studio, resident lounge, coworking space, and 3D sport simulator room, while the kids won’t want to leave the outdoor playground or indoor playroom featuring interactive play areas, educational toys, and more.

Brooklyn Point

One City Point, Downtown Brooklyn

Surrounded by the convenience of City Point’s retailers, restaurants, and central transit hubs, this posh high-rise boasts convenience and luxury living for families, featuring spacious layouts, high-end fixtures, and 40,000 square feet of amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool, indoor saltwater pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, putting green, and outdoor screening room. The outdoor playground has a jungle gym, splash pad, and a two-story playroom featuring slides, forts, and a reading nook. Even older kids will be entertained with a game lounge and rock-climbing wall.

Bronx Vibe

299 E. 161 St., Concourse Village, Bronx

The Bronx Vibe redefines contemporary family living with spacious apartments and a full suite of amenities designed to support comfort, connection, and convenience. Located in Mott Haven—steps from parks, playgrounds, and waterfront paths—this pet-friendly community offers a dedicated children’s playroom, fitness center, outdoor terraces, and a resident lounge perfect for gathering and unwinding. With easy access to schools, transit, and the natural beauty of the Bronx—the city’s greenest borough—The Bronx Vibe provides families with the room to grow and the lifestyle to thrive.

The Chatsworth

72nd St., Upper West Side

Spacious one- to five-bedroom residences at The Chatsworth offer refined living in the heart of the Upper West Side, with easy access to the city’s best schools, parks, and cultural landmarks. Designed with families in mind, the building features a dedicated children’s playroom, a fully equipped fitness center, and a peaceful yoga studio for moments of recharge. With nearby green spaces, river views, and pet-friendly destinations, The Chatsworth brings comfort and convenience to every member of the family.

Corte

21-30 44th Dr., Long Island City

Within lively Long Island City, Corte’s residences provide a tranquil retreat. Its striking, contemporary design makes a bold impression, complemented by expansive floor-to-ceiling windows in every apartment. Families will appreciate the dedicated amenities like stroller storage, a playroom, and a beautifully landscaped communal roof deck. This green, open-air terrace offers breathtaking city views and is perfect for family celebrations and weekend relaxation. Additional conveniences include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a residents’ lounge, and on-site parking.

Estela

445 Gerard Ave., Mott Haven, Bronx

Estela offers modern, family-friendly living in the greenest of New York’s boroughs. Surrounded by expansive park spaces, waterfront walks, and sweeping Harlem River views, this pet-friendly residence combines nature and luxury with convenience. Families enjoy access to a vibrant children’s playroom, a fully equipped gym, rooftop courtyards, terraces, and a sky lounge with panoramic vistas. A pet spa and dog run ensure every member of the household feels at home. With generous breathing space, thoughtful amenities, and a warm community feel, Estela is a perfect setting for families seeking comfort, convenience, and connection in the Bronx.

Glenwood

Multiple Locations throughout NYC

Make use of your uptown or downtown Glenwood building’s amenity spaces. Each location provides a family-friendly environment perfect for growing families. Depending on location, Glenwood buildings offer playrooms, pools, and gyms that cater to the busy New York family. Downtown rush, Midtown entertainment, or Upper Manhattan family environment, take your pick, and Glenwood’s various portfolio of upscale apartment options will satisfy your needs.

The Hayworth

1289 Lexington Ave., Upper East Side

Just blocks from Central Park, The Hayworth offers spacious living spaces in one of the city’s most sought-after, historic neighborhoods. Steps from world-class museums and renowned restaurants, residents can experience the comfort and convenience of luxury living in the cultural epicenter of NYC. The world-class 92Y has partnered with The Hayworth to provide children residents with music, acting, and art classes in the building’s cheerful children’s room, complete with a play area and reading nooks. Other amenities include a soundproof music and media room, work pods, conference rooms, a residents’ lounge, fitness center, and rooftop terrace. Luxurious 4- and 5-bedroom residences allow space for the whole family to stretch out.

The Kent

200 East 95th St., Upper East Side

Residents of all ages will enjoy spacious apartments and a full suite of amenities, including The Sound Lounge, a music practice room designed by famous musician Lenny Kravitz, and Camp Kent, an interactive indoor-outdoor playroom. Everyday conveniences surround this coveted location, including a three-story Whole Foods Market and small bodegas. Walking distance to the Museum Mile, the 92nd Street Y, and Asphalt Green makes The Kent a perfect location for families. A big plus for parents looking for upstanding education choices, The Kent is surrounded by some of New York’s best public and private schools.

Maven

2413 Third Ave., Mott Haven, Bronx

At Maven, modern living meets everyday ease for families of all sizes in the heart of Mott Haven. Spacious residences are complemented by thoughtful amenities designed with family life in mind—including a vibrant children’s playroom, a landscaped rooftop with room to roam, and indoor lounges perfect for relaxing together. With nearby parks, local schools, and family-friendly dining just steps away, Maven offers a welcoming retreat for parents, kids, and four-legged companions.

The Octagon

888 Main St., Roosevelt Island

The Octagon on Roosevelt Island is a family-friendly haven just ten minutes from Manhattan, combining convenience with a wealth of kid-approved amenities. Families can enjoy stunning skyline views while taking advantage of a newly renovated fitness center, yoga room, entertainment lounge, and indoor pool. For younger residents, the on-site playroom and waterfront playground provide plenty of opportunities for fun, while a daycare center adds an extra layer of support for busy parents. With a free shuttle bus connecting residents to local transit, The Octagon makes it easy to balance work, school, and play in a vibrant, close-knit community.

One Clinton

One Clinton St., Brooklyn Heights

One Clinton is an architectural beauty at the center of historic Brooklyn Heights. With direct access to Cadman Plaza Park, Whitman Park, and a 10-minute walk from the DUMBO area, this apartment building is perfect for families. Amenities include a sky lounge with a full entertaining kitchen, bar, and terrace, a children’s center with indoor and outdoor active play areas, and a screening room. A state-of-the-art, 26,000 square foot branch of the Brooklyn Public Library (the largest in Brooklyn) can be found on One Clinton’s ground floor with an expansive reading room, perfect for bookworms and study sessions.

One Manhattan Square

252 South St., Lower East Side

One Manhattan Square delivers luxury and convenience for modern families with its extensive lineup of kid-friendly amenities. From a vibrant indoor playroom and teen game room to a private bowling alley and basketball court, there’s something for every age and interest. Parents will appreciate the serene private garden and the building’s sleek, contemporary design—ideal for multi-generational living. With its amenity-rich environment and dynamic Lower East Side location, One Manhattan Square creates an all-in-one home base for families looking to grow, play, and thrive in the city.

Waterline Square

400 W 61st St., Upper West Side

Located between West 59th and 61st Streets along the Hudson River, Waterline Square is a family-focused residential community on the Upper West Side offering over 100,000 square feet of kid-friendly amenities. Children can enjoy nearly 5,000 square feet of indoor playrooms, an imaginative indoor playground, a dedicated toddler area, and a party room. A standout feature offering activities for all ages, the Waterline Club, offers curated programming and shared spaces like an art studio, music recording studio, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, lap pool, art studio, a music room, bowling alley, game parlor, rock climbing wall, and even a skate park, and more—making it an activity-rich environment for families.

