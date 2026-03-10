Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a citywide 3-K expansion, adding seats for three-year-olds across 56 ZIP codes to help families access early childhood education.

Just a week after announcing which neighborhoods will get free 2-K seats this fall, New York City is expanding its early childhood programs again.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced today that over 1,000 additional 3-K seats will be added for the upcoming school year. These new seats will reach 56 ZIP codes across the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and, this time, Staten Island, too!

At-a-Glance

Over 1,000 new 3-K seats will be added for this fall.

It covers all five boroughs this time.

Parents can search and apply online through MySchools.

Programs are designed for three-year-olds before pre-K.

Areas missing 2-K access will now be included in this expansion.



This rollout brings the city’s total 3-K seats to over 40,000 and extends access to neighborhoods that missed out on the 2-K program, most notably parts of Staten Island, which felt overlooked when 2-K seats were selected.

The 3-K programs will offer free, full-day early education for three-year-olds before they enter pre-K and kindergarten.

Mayor Mamdani spoke about the program in a video released on Instagram and YouTube, and addressed the difficulty in finding affordable childcare in the city, saying that in the past, some parents had to travel three miles to reach their designated childcare spot.

“A 3-year-old can’t take themselves to class three miles away, and a working parent shouldn’t have to commute from Parkchester to Park Slope just to find childcare,” he said. “That’s why our administration is working tirelessly to make sure that every family can get the more than $20,000 in savings a year that 3-K provides them, and so every child can receive the benefits of an early childhood education.”

The mayor said if you’ve already applied for 3-K, you don’t have to do anything, and families will be notified once new 3-K seats are available in their neighborhoods. Parents have until April 24 to fill out a new application or update an existing one.

Psst… Check Out New Yorkers Struggle with Child Care Costs Across the Five Boroughs

Check If Your ZIP Code Is on the List

Bronx

10461 – Fordham, Pelham Bay, Morris Park

10462 – Parkchester, Morris Park, Pelham Parkway

10465 – Country Club, Edgewater Park, Throgs Neck

10469 – Eastchester

10475 – Co-Op City

Brooklyn

11201 – DUMBO, Downtown Brooklyn, Cobble Hill, Vinegar Hill

11214 – Bath Beach, Gravesend, Bensonhurst

11217 – Boerum Hill, Park Slope, Prospect Heights

11218 – Kensington, Windsor Terrace, Borough Park

11222 – Greenpoint

11229 – Sheepshead Bay, Midwood, Gerritsen Beach

11234 – Canarsie, Marine Park, Mill Basin, Flatlands

11238 – Prospect Heights, Crown Heights, Clinton Hill

Manhattan

10003 – East Village, Gramercy, Union Square

10010 – Flatiron, Kips Bay

10011 – Chelsea, West Village

10012 – SoHo, Greenwich Village

10014 – West Village

10017 – Midtown East

10018 – Midtown West

10021 – Upper East Side

10022 – Midtown East

10024 – Upper West Side

10025 – Upper West Side, Morningside Heights

10036 – Hell’s Kitchen, Midtown West

10040 – Washington Heights, Inwood

10044 – Roosevelt Island

10065 – Upper East Side

10128 – Yorkville

Queens

11004 – Glen Oaks, Floral Park

11105 – Astoria, Ditmars‑Steinway

11109 – Long Island City

11356 – College Point

11363 – Little Neck, Douglaston

11365 – Fresh Meadows, Auburndale

11368 – Corona

11370 – Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst

11372 – Jackson Heights

11375 – Forest Hills

11378 – Maspeth

11379 – Middle Village

11385 – Ridgewood, Glendale

11418 – Richmond Hill

11420 – Ozone Park

11423 – Hollis

11426 – Bellerose

11432 – Jamaica

11433 – Jamaica

11436 – Jamaica, Ozone Park

11691 – Far Rockaway

Staten Island

10302 – Port Richmond

10306 – New Dorp, Midland Beach, Lighthouse Hill

10307 – Tottenville

10308 – Great Kills

10309 – Charleston, Prince’s Bay, Pleasant Plains

10312 – Eltingville, Annadale, Arden Heights

Staten Island was excluded from the 2-K rollout, so these new 3-K seats will finally bring extra early childhood options to families on the island.

How to Apply for 3-K

Families can apply for 3-K through the city’s NYC MySchools enrollment system.

Here’s how:

Create or log into your MySchools account. Search for 3-K programs near your home or workplace. Rank the programs in order of preference. Submit your application before the city’s deadline.

Seats are open to all NYC families, regardless of income or immigration status.

Psst… Check Out Free 2-K Seats Are Coming to These NYC Neighborhoods This Fall