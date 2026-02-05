NYBG Orchid Show: See NYC Bloom Like Never Before

This year, the Orchid Show at NYBG transforms traditional New York City sights into breathtaking works of floral art.

At a Glance:

The New York Botanical Garden’s annual Orchid Show is back and bringing stunning florals and vibrant blooms to New York City.

The show runs February 7 to April 26, 2026.

This year’s theme is Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle and depicts New York City as a lush paradise swathed in colorful flowers

The Orchid Show is a great weekend family activity; children can learn from NYBG horticulture experts while reimagining their own neighborhood as one of Mr. Flower Fantastic’s spectacular creations

For parents in New York, the opportunities to teach our children to appreciate beauty in nature can sometimes feel limited. Bustling streets, blaring horns, and tall buildings often override our ability to slow down and enjoy fresh foliage. But at the 23rd installment of the New York Botanical Garden’s annual Orchid Show, kids, and parents too, are likely to be amazed at how these two worlds collide in an unexpected way.

Psst… Check out Kids’ Night on Broadway Returns to NYC

Touted as a “Love Letter to New York,” the theme of this year’s show is Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle. The exhibit reimagines the familiar urban cityscape as a whimsical explosion of colorful plants and orchids.

Step inside NYBG’s Enid A. Haupt Conservatory and be transported to a seemingly alternate universe, where everyday city sights like fire hydrants, pizzerias, taxi cabs, subway stations, construction zones, stoops, everything that screams New York City, are adorned with thousands of meticulously designed flower displays. The result feels like a floral fever dream of sorts. From a brownstone covered in cascades of brightly colored flora to a train station and bus stop entrenched in lush patterns and textures of greenery, each intricate display is more immersive and photo-worthy than the last. It’s the kind of experience that encourages kids to look closely, ask questions, and imagine what their own neighborhoods might look like if nature had its way.

Mr. Flower Fantastic, a native New Yorker from Queens and the sole creator of this year’s exhibition, is known for blending floristry with popular art and street culture. He’s also surprisingly allergic to flowers, opting to wear a mask both to protect himself and to remain anonymous, allowing the focus to stay squarely on the art and the people experiencing it.

“When you look at the pizza shop, the laundromat, the fire escape, and newsstand and all the other installations, they’re designed in such a way where it can be your street, that could be your block, your neighborhood,” he says. “And we’re celebrating you.”

While the stunning visuals alone are reason enough to visit, the Orchid Show also offers meaningful educational opportunities for kids. Families visiting on weekends can meet NYBG’s horticulture staff and learn how orchids are cultivated, cared for, planted, and designed specifically for the exhibition. These behind-the-scenes insights help children understand the science behind the beauty. For those ready to take the next step and try caring for their own tropical blooms, NYBG also offers classes focused on orchid care, urban ecology, and ways families can help make the city a healthier, greener place. You can find the schedule of classes at nybg.org.

Have a sitter on hand? On select dates beginning in March, Orchid Nights offers adults-only evenings after 7pm, perfect for a night out among one of the city’s most stunning backdrops. Visitors are surrounded by vibrant blooms while enjoying cocktails and snacks, all set to the sounds of a DJ spinning dance-worthy tracks.

The Orchid Show will be on view from February 7 to April 26, 2026. The New York Botanical Garden is located at 2900 Southern Boulevard in the Bronx and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, and select Monday holidays. Tickets are on sale now, and are $35 for adults, $31 for students and seniors, $25 for kids 2-12 and free for children under 2. To learn more about the Orchid Show, go to nybg.com/tos.

Psst… Check out 25 Things to Do With Kids at Night in NYC

​​