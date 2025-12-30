NY Preschool & Kids Club

A New Era of Learning, Community, and Growth

Raising a child in New York City means constantly searching for the right spaces, programs, and communities that will help them develop a genuine love for learning. Parents want more than a school—they want environments where their children can be curious, active, creative, and supported from the earliest stages. In a city full of choices, finding a place that offers high-quality education and joyful enrichment can feel overwhelming. That’s why more families are turning to New York Preschool & Kids Club, NYC’s premier space for families throughout early childhood. With 15 custom-built locations throughout Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, including a brand new Park Slope-Gowanus school, there are plenty of options for families across NYC to take advantage of what this early childhood enrichment center have to offer.

NY Preschool & Kids Club is entering a refreshed chapter—one rooted in education research, whole-child development, and a commitment to making early learning joyful, meaningful, and accessible from birth through school age. Their diverse program offerings include enrichment classes, camps, after-school, birthday parties, open play, and a newly revamped preschool program—featuring a play-based, outcomes-driven curriculum, Tools of the Mind.

The new Tools of the Mind curriculum builds young learners’ social-emotional skills and academic abilities through a fun, hands-on, collaborative environment.

“Our new research-backed preschool curriculum builds confident, curious learners, and I am thrilled to see this philosophy woven through all of NY Preschool & Kids Club,” shares CEO Dr. Jennifer Clement, Ed.D. “Your little one won’t just be ready for kindergarten and elementary school, but set up to excel and explore their passions well beyond grade school, into the real world.”

The new era also includes reimagined, modernized spaces across its locations. Brooklyn families will love the recently-opened Park Slope-Gowanus flagship location, featuring two premier classrooms, a state-of-the-art gym, rock climbing wall and more immersive play experiences for education and development. The flagship has a wide variety of enrichment classes and camps to choose from across art, dance, music, gym and sports, rock climbing, open play and even special events and parties to bring the community together. Right on the border of Park Slope and Gowanus neighborhoods, this convenient new location represents NY Preschool & Kids Club’s next era.

Beyond physical spaces, families can now take advantage of expanded programming for all early childhood ages. NY Preschool & Kids Club offers an extensive menu of classes, enrichment programs, and family experiences that encourage curiosity and nurture a lifelong love of learning. Families can choose from gymnastics, STEM, music, ballet, theater, art, cooking, and more—each taught by passionate instructors who understand young children and know how to make learning feel joyful.

“Our enrichment classes, including new yoga and music offerings, spark creativity and self-expression,” said Dr. Clement, Ed.D. “Open Play memberships, birthday and PJ parties, and our summer and school break camps create joyful experiences that nurture each child’s sense of curiosity and independence. Together, these offerings cultivate a vibrant community where children feel supported, inspired, and excited to grow.”

The school’s core values—community, heart and passion for children, innovation, leading through service, and dedication to growth—serve as the foundation of everything they do. These values help ensure that every child is seen, supported, and inspired to become their best self.

Whether your child is expressing themself through music, celebrating their birthday with peers, experimenting in a STEM class, or making new friends during camp, each experience is designed to strengthen confidence, spark imagination, and build the skills they’ll carry throughout their lives.

What makes NY Preschool & Kids Club unique, and what will continue into the new era, is a strong, intentional focus on early childhood education. NY Preschool & Kids Club understands that the early years are foundational—and the program is built around that.

“Early childhood is the most powerful window for shaping a child’s curiosity, confidence, and capacity to learn,” explains Dr. Clement, Ed.D. “At NY Preschool & Kids Club, we intentionally design every moment, whether in the classroom or the gym, to build social skills, emotional resilience, and strong academic foundations. Children learn to collaborate, express themselves, solve problems, and embrace new challenges. These are not just school ready skills; they are life ready skills.”

The school’s research-backed preschool curriculum really puts early childhood development at the center of everything. It blends structured learning with play, movement with creativity, and academic foundations with emotional development—all essential elements in building confident learners.

What many parents also say sets NY Preschool & Kids Club apart is its focus on community—becoming a partner in each stage of your child’s development. Low student-to-teacher ratios mean educators really know each child: their personality, strengths, challenges, and budding interests. This creates not just strong relationships between children and teachers, but stronger relationships between families and the school team.

Whether families are gathering at community events, cheering on their kiddos, bonding during open-play sessions, or celebrating milestones together, the school is designed to foster connection. It’s a place where parents feel supported, where educators collaborate intentionally, and where children feel known and valued.

NY Preschool & Kids Club is now enrolling across its slate of early childhood programming, including preschool, after-school, weekly enrichment, summer camps, school break camps, Open Plays, and more. Interested to learn more about NY Preschool & Kids Club? Head over to nypreschoolandkidsclub.com to view programs and get in touch.