Must-See Nutcracker Shows in Manhattan, Long Island, and Westchester 2025

Nutcracker performances are a Christmas season staple. As the holiday season gets closer, there are countless opportunities to experience this timeless classic with your family.

Whether you’re seeking a traditional ballet performance or a family-friendly adaptation for younger children, we’ve rounded up the best Nutcracker shows around New York and nearby this season!

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, Upper West Side

Through Jan. 4, see website for schedule

Ages 5 and older

Tickets start at $90

Bask in the glow of NYCB’s famed Christmas tree as it grows to a staggering 40 feet, get swept away in blustery gusts of swirling snow, and meet the enchantingly delectable characters from a production that has delighted audiences for generations. Audiences of all ages are sure to be captivated by the lure of Tchaikovsky’s music, Balanchine’s choreography, Karinska’s sumptuous costumes, and Rouben Ter-Arutunian’s magical sets.

Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St., Midtown

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am – noon, Saturdays and Sundays, 2:30 pm, Tuesdays – Fridays, 5:30 pm, through Dec. 21

Ages 3 – 8

Tickets start at $29.50

New York City Children’s Theater’s My First Nutcracker returns with a spellbinding reimagined production designed to inspire young children. It weaves a fantastical tapestry of Nutcracker magic that sparks children’s imagination while rekindling nostalgia in parents. Blending breathtaking visuals, dynamic movement, spoken storytelling, and immersive theatrical magic, the production whisks young audiences and their families into a world where their participation enlivens the performance.

Florence Gould Theater, 55 East 59th St., Midtown

Friday, Dec. 19, 6 – 7 pm; Dec. 20 – 21, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – noon, 1 – 2 pm & 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Ages 3 and older

$30

Set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score and choreographed by Keith Michael, The Nutcracker features all the characters that audiences have come to treasure in this hour-long production.

Ajkun Ballet Theatre at Ballet Arts, 130 W 56th St., Midtown West

Saturdays and Sundays, 7:30 – 9 pm, through Dec. 21

All ages

$69

Multi-award choreographer Chiara Ajkun reimagines The Nutcracker as an immersive show that blends classical numbers with spectacular dances capturing cultures around the world. This year’s performance blends classic numbers like the waltz of the Snowflakes with native cultural expressions from around the world, such as a Chinese scene set by Alison Chen, a former dancer with Shen Yun.

Long Island

John Cranford Adams Playhouse at Hofstra University, 118 Hofstra University, Uniondale

Dec. 20 – 21, Saturday and Sunday, noon – 2 pm & 5 – 7 pm

Ages 3 and older

Tickets start at $33



Since 1982, New York Dance Theatre, together with the Ohman School of Ballet, has presented the full-length “The Nutcracker” story ballet every December. You will be welcomed directly into the Silberhaus home as soon as you enter the lobby doors. With live music to set the tone and a Victorian cast to greet you, you will immediately be immersed in the festive Holiday season.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

Saturday, Dec. 20, 1 pm & 7 pm; Sunday, Dec. 21, 2 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $59



Eglevsky Ballet’s new production features original choreography performed with a full orchestra. Joining the production are guest stars Miriam Miller and Tyler Angle, celebrated Principal Dancers of New York City Ballet, in the leading roles. Together, they bring unparalleled artistry and grace to this timeless holiday tradition. Filled with sweeping music, enchanting characters and visuals, and spectacular dancing, this brand-new production of The Nutcracker promises to delight audiences of all ages.

Westchester

Emelin Theatre, 153 Library Lane, Mamaroneck

Dec. 20 – 22, Saturday – Monday, 1:30 – 3 pm & 5 – 6:30 pm

All ages

$30-$58

Inspired by the work of Rudolf Nureyev and Marius Petipa, this 90-minute adaptation by French-American choreographer Carole Alexis is an exquisite interpretation of the beloved holiday classic. Professional dancers of Ballet des Amériques will perform the featured roles of the ballet, with additional roles performed by young dancers from the local area.

Yorktown Stage, 1974 Commerce St., Yorktown Heights

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2:30 – 3:30 pm

All ages

The Nutcracker for Kids is a one-hour, condensed and narrated version of the full story of The Nutcracker, in which all parts are danced by students.

Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, 1008 Brown St., Peekskill

Sunday, Dec. 21, 1 – 2 pm

Ages 3 and older

$25; $20 youth



The Nutcracker, Short and Sweet offers the timeless music of Tchaikovsky, favorite dances performed by a company of committed dancers from the Hudson Valley, engaging narration, and costumes that will delight every guest. Seasoned ballet attenders and first-time audience members alike will love this production. Narrated from the point of view of Clara and only 1 hour long, this sensory-friendly performance is designed to create a welcoming and comfortable arts experience for people with autism, sensory sensitivities, or other social, learning or cognitive disabilities.

