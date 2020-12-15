Closet Clean Out Tips: Not a Resolution; A Fresh Start as We Head into 2021

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Closet Clean Out Tips

2020 was … a year. Things that mattered before fell to the wayside and the juggling act of working, parenting, and surviving filled all the open spaces in our brains. The fact that we can all tell the tale is a testament to our strength and resiliency as families. But as we head into 2021 with a light on the horizon it may be time to clear some of that space in our minds (and our closet) for better days ahead. If there is one big lesson from 2020 we can all agree on is to keep it simple — cut out the clutter and the unnecessary burdens. As a stylist, this philosophy holds true for your wardrobe as well. And as we prepare for the winter months ahead with lots of time indoors, it may be a great time to take a long hard look at your closet and find some more peace there too. Here are some ideas and lessons learned after a decade of weeding through New York closets.

It’s OK to Admit You Made a Mistake and Let That Piece Go Anyway



I cannot tell you how many closets I’ve tackled in my career that have at least one item purchased more than 10 years ago with the tags still on. When I inquire, the answer is always “I’ve never worn it so I felt bad getting rid of it.” I get this. Writing it, it seems insane but living it is a different story. For both emotional and financial reasons, the idea of buying something and not wearing it can be truly guilt-inducing. So we hang onto it in the hopes that one day, inspiration will strike and we will suddenly find 10 outfits that we can make with that piece. Let me dispel this for you. You will never wear it. Instead, these items take up valuable closet space and valuable mental space – a daily reminder that you “wasted” money. Time to let it (the guilt, the piece) go. Your closet should bring you joy and anything in it should be exciting, something you can’t wait to wear. Admitting you made a mistake and sending an item packing is OK.

When You Invest in Quality Pieces, You Can Consign Them When You’ve Finished With Them



We’ve all heard that we should invest in quality over quantity but for a lot of us, all we see are dollar signs. Now, I’m not advocating that every item in your wardrobe, no matter your budget, should be pricey designer items. What I am suggesting though is that buying a little less and spending a little more opens the possibility that you can consign your clothing when you feel done with it. Not only is this financially lucrative but it helps aid in the psychological process of purging. Also, from an environmental standpoint, giving your items new life with a new owner is far superior to discarding them.

If Discarding Your Items is Too Unsettling, Try Doing a Clothing Swap With Friends



The physical act of getting rid of clothing is really hard for many people. I had a client once who stored all of her “give away” clothing under her bed for two years and then moved them to her new apartment. The struggle is so real. So if the idea of giving things away – especially things you’ve never or rarely worn – is too upsetting think about doing an exchange with friends. You may still have a pile of items to give away at the end but at least you will know a few items are getting another chance at love.

It’s OK for Your Clothing Priorities to Change

In my 20s I was a heels-all-day, trend-of-the-week junkie. Now, a mom of a toddler in my mid-30s and I just can’t. I’ve taken stock of the realities of my life and how I want my feet to feel at the end of the day and my priorities have shifted. And that’s OK. Take stock of your life and where your clothing priorities lie and purge from there. For me, it was a lot of stilettos and cheap trendy items in favor of luxurious classics and investment shoes that don’t hurt.

Find Your Outfit Standard



One of the reasons that a purge can be really hard for a lot of people is because as individual pieces, most of your wardrobe would be considered OK. Things fit and they are in decent shape so why get rid of them? But there is a big difference between things fitting and things being amazing and totally “you.” What I advise clients to do is to find the one outfit you absolutely love, the one that makes you feel like a million bucks. Take a photo of yourself in it. Now, how do all your other items stack up? Does that little sundress from your 20’s make you feel unstoppable? Or does it make you feel like a little kid? It’s ok to let something go for no other reason than it doesn’t fit the image of who you are right now.

These Are Not the Only Clothes You’ll Ever Own



Lastly, I think people worry that if they get rid of clothing they will never be able to replace items whether for budgetary reasons or time or lack of desire. But purging opens up your closet so that you can see where your actual needs are. Instead of hanging onto 5 blazers that never quite work, now you are free to realize that what you needed all along was a leather jacket instead. There will be more clothing in your life, I promise. And by homing in on your style by eliminating the clutter, shopping will be an even more enjoyable and exciting process.

Hire a Pro



I get it. This is all easier said than done. There is a reason I have a job doing this for a living. Tackling your closet, filled with emotional purchases and sentimental items is no easy task. Halfway through you find yourself playing dress and having absolutely no idea what you are trying to achieve. A little objective oversight can be truly cathartic. A stylist can strip away the emotional lens through which we tend to see our clothing – and our bodies in said clothing – and give you an opinion based on what the world is seeing and what your clothing is saying. Many stylists, like myself, are offering virtual appointments as well as in-person appointments, depending on your comfort level. And you can often find packages that include shopping and digital outfit creation as a way to round out the experience. Whatever need you have, a stylist is here to help so don’t hesitate to reach out and ask any questions or divulge any (seemingly) embarrassing issues … we’ve seen it all!

