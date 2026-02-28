A school that prepares kids for what’s next – in school and beyond

For NYC parents, choosing a school can feel overwhelming. You want strong academics, of course—but you’re also thinking long-term. Will my child be confident? Curious? Able to speak up, take risks, and adapt to whatever comes next? For many families, that bigger-picture question is what leads them to Nord Anglia International School New York (NAISNY).

Serving children ages 2–14, NAISNY blends rigorous academics with a deeply personalized approach and an emphasis on leadership, creativity, and global awareness. Now located on a new, more accessible campus in Gramercy, the school is attracting a growing number of local NYC families looking for an education that develops the whole child—and sets them up for success anywhere. Read on to learn more about NAISNY and decide if it’s the right fit for your family!

At the core of NAISNY is a highly structured academic foundation grounded in the English National Curriculum, known for its depth and rigor. But what truly sets the school apart is the individualized education.

“We are consistently outperforming state and nationwide schools,” explains Jimmy Frawley, Principal of NAISNY. “But what’s really important for us is that we personalize the learning. Small class sizes allow teachers to really get to know the children. The families and staff always know what the next steps for your child’s success are.” Graduates regularly move on to top New York City high schools, including Packer Collegiate Institute, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, Columbia Prep, and Stuyvesant.

While academic excellence is critical, NAISNY accelerates children’s development well beyond academics. For example, the performing and creative arts are not “extras” at NAISNY—they’re integral to the curriculum. “Students receive specialized instruction in art, music, drama, and dance. It gives children the chance to express themselves and take risks in a safe environment,” says Frawley. That expression through the arts fast-tracks communication skills. “When our year 9s are applying for high schools, we’ve heard the way they articulate themselves is impressive.”

NAISNY’s arts curriculum is developed in collaboration with The Juilliard School, giving students access to world-class creative frameworks and experiences they can’t get anywhere else. “As we speak, I have a group of students and staff on their way to the Juilliard Performing Arts festival,” adds Frawley. “We had a showcase at Juilliard last summer, and it’s planned again for our final term this year. It’s a great chance for kids to perform outside of a school setting.”

You might be wondering how NAISNY could have access to such incredible opportunities. NAISNY is part of a global Nord Anglia Education network spanning over 80 schools across 31 countries, which allows students to benefit from extraordinary partnerships. “We have that really small, community feel, but being part of this network, we have partnerships that we’d never have otherwise, and we really embrace that,” says Frawley.

Partnerships with MIT, Juilliard, UNICEF, and IMG Academy translate into meaningful, hands-on learning. Students explore technology and innovation, global citizenship, athletics, and the arts in ways that feel real and engaging. “We’re keen to also establish our own partnerships in NY,” adds Frawley. “Students performed in Madison Square Park recently, and our upper school students visited the Duolingo offices. We had students in years 1-9 go to Google’s Gemini offices to see how AI could be a force for good. We’re always looking for that next opportunity for children to have a very unique and memorable experience.”

Your child will develop a natural love of learning and progress faster because they understand why it matters. As part of an international network, students are introduced to global perspectives that deepen their understanding of the world and their role in it. “Our international curriculum looks well beyond the US. Our students are taught to celebrate each other’s cultures. We even have an International Fair where families proud of their heritage share and learn from each other. These skills and experiences are transferable, so kids can be successful everywhere,” says Frawley.

Another advantage of being part of the Nord Anglia network is the investment in teacher development. “Staff will go to MIT and Juilliard to take expert-led workshops and training. We get to attract and retain some of the best teachers, because they get a chance to collaborate and grow themselves too,” explains Frawley.

Students not only learn from top-tier educators, but families are embraced into a tight-knit community with teachers and staff. “Communication is proactive. We celebrate the wins, and if there is a challenge, we don’t wait. Our families really appreciate that.” From daily face-to-face interactions at drop-off and pickup, to parent conferences, celebration assemblies, and digital updates via ClassDojo, families feel connected—even when they’re not in the building.

So if you’re looking for a school that will accelerate your child’s growth overall, NAISNY is for you. “Our promise is that your child will make more progress with us,” states Frawley. Head to nordangliaeducation.com/nais-new-york to learn more and apply now!

