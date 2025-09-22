Nightmare Before Christmas Returns to the New York Botanical Garden

Tim Burton’s famed Nightmare Before Christmas series is set to return this fall, featuring new scenes, music, and videos for a scary good time!

Fall officially started this week, and what better way to kick off the season than with a visit to the latest attraction at the New York Botanical Garden! The famed Nightmare Before Christmas light trail has returned to the garden, complete with new attractions, character moments, music, video projections, and more.

Psst…Check Out 8 Upcoming Family-Friendly Fall Events in Queens

Walk Into a Scary Good Time

Inspired by director Tim Burton’s famed movie, the trail offers a beautiful and magical hybrid of Halloween and Christmas, creating an immersive experience that families with children of all ages can enjoy. The attraction is in town for just ten short weeks, September 25th through November 30th, and runs from dusk to 10 pm every Wednesday through Sunday.

Along the bright trail, visitors can join Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero on a walk of wonders, as fan-favorite characters, scenes, and songs from the immortal film come to life amongst the leaves of New York’s most treasured garden. Audiences will marvel at this spectacle that illuminates the art of the classic film against a backdrop of botanical beauty—a must-see New York event for anyone who loves all things seasonal, festive, and fun.

This year’s exhibit features over 8,300 square feet of dazzling light installations forged by cutting-edge technology, including interactive video projection, intelligent LED lighting, and 3D-printed sculptures of the film’s iconic characters. The Light Trail can take 45 minutes to one hour to complete. Once you enter, you are free to explore, following the one-way path. Once you leave, there is no re-entry.

As the weather slowly turns cooler, warming refreshments, including hot chocolate and hot apple cider. Guests can also browse themed merchandise “BOOths,” offering everything from mugs and ornaments to glow-in-the-dark keepsakes, perfect for fans looking to bring a little bit of Halloween Town home with them.

A Twist on a Classic

For many, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a holiday rite of passage. The 1993 film follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he accidentally stumbles upon Christmas Town and becomes enchanted by its cheer. His well-meaning but misguided attempt to take over the holiday leads to chaos, teaching him—and the audience—an important lesson about authenticity and acceptance.

Along the way, he meets a love interest, rag doll Sally, who also serves as his conscience, and the two embark on the journey along with canine friend, ghost-pup Zero.

The movie serves as the perfect learning lesson for children, as they learn that while it’s fun to explore and try new things, being authentic to yourself is what’s most important.

Limited Time Only

The exhibit is accessible by car and public transportation, with Metro-North’s Botanical Garden Station just across the street. Parking on-site is limited, so planning ahead is key.

Tickets start at $33 for children and $45 (timed entry) or $56 (flex entry) for adults, though prices may vary depending on demand.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Burton’s stop-motion masterpiece or simply searching for a fresh way to celebrate the season, the NYBG’s Nightmare Before Christmas exhibit offers something unique: a chance to step into a storybook world where spooky meets merry. Experience a playground of lights, music, and imagination, a one-of-a-kind New York experience that bridges the thrills of Halloween with the sparkle of the holidays, perfect for families of all ages.

Psst… Check Out A Night at the Museum Sleepovers Are Back at AMNH After 5 Years!