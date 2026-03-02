Talented artists throughout New York State’s high schools are invited to celebrate Law Day by submitting original artwork

At a Glance:

All high school students in New York State are invited to participate in a contest celebrating Law Day, which is May 1

Participants are required to submit an original piece of artwork depicting this year’s theme, The Rule of Law and the American Dream

The deadline to submit is March 20, 2026 and winners will be announced May 1, 2026

Did you know that May 1 is known annually as Law Day here in America? According to the American Bar Association, Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to the freedoms that all Americans share. It’s a good time to reflect on the important role the legal system plays in our lives.

Psst… Check out 16 Must-Read Books for All Ages to Celebrate Women’s History Month

In celebration of Law Day, the Unified Court System’s Office for Justice Initiatives – Division of Access to Justice has partnered with the Historical Society of the New York Courts to invite New York State high school students to participate in an art contest inspired by the American Bar Association’s theme for 2026: “The Rule of Law and the American Dream.” Students are encouraged to submit an original piece of artwork that reflects their personal interpretation of this powerful theme, providing an opportunity to explore ideas like justice, equality, freedom, and opportunity through creativity.

The contest, now in its fifth year, is open to all students (grades 9-12) currently enrolled in any high school within New York State or homeschooled students who have completed coursework through grade 8 and are working toward a high school degree within New York State. The deadline to submit is March 20, 2026 and winners will be announced on Law Day, May 1, 2026.

First-place winners will advance to the statewide round, where first-, second-, and third-place winners will receive cash prizes courtesy of the Historical Society of the New York Courts and have their artwork featured on the court system’s website.

“I am thrilled to announce the 5th year of our Law Day Art Contest. This year’s theme highlights one of the most consequential principles of our legal history,” said Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for Justice Initiatives Edwina G. Richardson. “The rule of law – the idea that no person is above the law – ensures the rights of people to live their lives as freely as possible to pursue their dreams. This principle is embedded in the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments of the Constitution.”

“We continue to be amazed by the creative work inspired by the Law Day themes and encourage budding artists of high school age statewide to participate in this year’s art contest,” Richardson continued.

Allison Morey, Executive Director of the Historical Society of the New York Courts said, “We at the Society are committed to empowering New York’s students to understand the law, the role of the courts in our democracy, and their rights and responsibilities as citizens of the State. The American dream is a touchstone of hope, and while these dreams may be unique for each individual, they are all united under the Constitution. It is the rule of law that protects our freedoms and ensures our dreams can be fulfilled. This theme presents many opportunities for interpretation, and we look forward to engaging with the students’ artistic visions through this contest.”

Past winners’ entries showcase beautifully depicted themes of patriotism and unity, and offer a thoughtful perspective into what justice and opportunity mean to younger generations today.

A gallery of past winners can be viewed here, along with contest rules and a registration link.

Psst… Check out Jobs for Teens: A Guide to Starting Work Experience

​​