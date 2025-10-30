Gov. Hochul Allocates $65M for New Yorkers Facing SNAP Cuts, Declares State of Emergency

Earlier this week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced $30 million in emergency state funding to help provide more than 16 million meals for New Yorkers who might soon lose federal food assistance. Today, the Governor upped that number to $65 million in new state funding to provide an estimated 40 million meals to New Yorkers in need. She also declared a State of Emergency in New York in response to the growing hunger crisis.

In addition, the Governor is deploying SUNY Empire State Service Corps members to assist at food banks across the state, helping communities meet the rising demand for assistance.

The funding is intended to help families stay fed as Washington gridlock leaves programs like SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps nearly three million New Yorkers put food on the table) without the necessary federal support, starting November 1.

“While I’ve said repeatedly that no state can backfill these devastating cuts, I am committed to ensuring New Yorkers do not go hungry this holiday season,” said Governor Hochul.

How New York Is Responding

The $65 million in new state funding will be allocated to strengthen food banks, pantries, soup kitchens, and other programs providing emergency food assistance across New York. This includes $40 million for the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program (HPNAP), which partners with more than 2,700 local food providers, and $25 million for Nourish NY, which connects New York farmers’ surplus produce, like milk, apples, and cheese, with families in need.

The Governor has also launched a new website where families can find information on state and local resources for food, heating, and healthcare, share their personal stories about how the federal cuts are affecting them, and get updates on regional impacts and recovery efforts.

For families depending on SNAP, food banks, or local pantries, these weeks are especially stressful. Many programs are already stretched thin due to rising costs and inflation, and now they’re bracing for an even bigger influx of people who need help.

The Federal Shutdown Affects Food, Health Care, and More

If Washington doesn’t act quickly, families could feel the effects in several ways:

Food: Nearly three million New Yorkers rely on SNAP each month to feed their families. A delay or loss of benefits could mean skipped meals and going without.

Nearly three million New Yorkers rely on SNAP each month to feed their families. A delay or loss of benefits could mean skipped meals and going without. Healthcare: About 140,000 families could see their health insurance premiums jump by nearly 40 percent, forcing difficult decisions about doctor visits, prescriptions, or basic care.

About 140,000 families could see their health insurance premiums jump by nearly 40 percent, forcing difficult decisions about doctor visits, prescriptions, or basic care. Heat: Delays in heating assistance through HEAP could leave more than 1.5 million households struggling to pay their utility bills as winter approaches.

Delays in heating assistance through HEAP could leave more than 1.5 million households struggling to pay their utility bills as winter approaches. Early Learning: Young children, particularly those enrolled in Head Start programs, may miss out on critical early education if federal funding is delayed.

Young children, particularly those enrolled in Head Start programs, may miss out on critical early education if federal funding is delayed. Jobs and Community Projects: Cuts to infrastructure and security funding could jeopardize local projects and the jobs that accompany them, impacting entire neighborhoods.

If SNAP benefits are cut, it would be the first time in U.S. history that a federal government shutdown has actually stopped food assistance from reaching families. It also couldn’t come at a worse time, with the holidays right around the corner and grocery prices already sky-high.

If you or someone you know depends on SNAP or other benefits, reach out now to your local food bank or community assistance program. Resources and updates are available through ny.gov/federalcuts and the New York State Department of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

