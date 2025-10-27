New York Road Runners Celebrates Marathon Season with Kids Kickoff

Dozens of minis tied up their laces in preparation for New York Road Runners marathon season.

The 2025 edition of the TCS New York City Marathon week kicked off on an energetic note with the annual Kids Kickoff event hosted by New York Road Runners (NYRR). Bringing together young runners, families, and supporters, the Kids Kickoff provided a spirited start to marathon week festivities, highlighting the fun and positive energy of the youth movement, community engagement, and active lifestyles.

A day of high energy and smiles

From the moment kids arrived, Central Park was buzzing with energy. Dozens of participants dressed in colorful bibs, lacing up their sneakers, laughed and chatted as they warmed up, stretched, and took part in drills. The Kids Kickoff event functions as both a celebration of youth participation in running and a warm-up to the bigger marathon weekend. Registration opened early, and families arrived from neighborhoods across New York City to share in the excitement of the event.

Young athletes, ranging from elementary school age to tweens, took part in short, fun runs, warm-up activities guided by coaches and volunteers, and thematic fitness games that emphasized movement, teamwork, and positivity. Parents and siblings cheered the kids on, capturing moments with phones, high-fives all around.

The marathon even featured some famed New Yorkers, including Nev Schulman, host of MTV’s “Catfish,” Jordan Litz, who currently plays Fiyero in “Wicked,” and Tony Award winner Patina Miller.

Connecting youth to marathon week

The Kids Kickoff plays an important role during marathon week in the city. It provides youngsters with a safe and fun environment in which to experience the energy of the marathon build-up, even if they won’t be racing the full marathon. The event is recognized as the city’s premier youth running event, part of the broader marathon-week programming.

In this year’s iteration, participants were encouraged to think of this as a warm launch into healthy habits: NYRR’s virtual version of the event (running or moving during October and November) underscores the focus on building routine and fun, rather than purely competition. More than that, the Kids Kickoff helps families and children feel part of New York’s biggest running celebration—even without being on the official marathon start line. It reinforces the notion that “everyone is welcome” and movement is for all ages.

New Yorkers Come Together

In the broader scheme of the TCS New York City Marathon week, the Kids Kickoff serves several meaningful roles:

Engagement of the next generation : By introducing children to running in a joyful, supportive environment, NYRR fosters lifelong habits of physical activity, which have public health, social, and community benefits.

Community building : Families, schools, and neighborhoods come together for the event, strengthening community ties and providing positive role models for younger children.

Marathon week momentum : The big marathon (coming up soon) already has its big stars and elite runners—but by starting off the week with youth activity, the entire city is reminded that the marathon is not just for the elite, but for everyone in the running community.

Inclusivity & accessibility : With a virtual option and emphasis on movement rather than competition, the event opens the door for children who may not be seasoned runners—but still want to be involved.

Inspiration: For some kids, this may be their first organized running event—and that experience can spark a longer-term interest in athletics, fitness, or simply being active outdoors.

The New York City Marathon kicks off on Sunday, November 2nd, just in time for Daylight Saving Time. It is the largest marathon in the world.

