The New York Philharmonic Presents Sounds of the Season and Home Alone in Concert

A lot of parents want their kids to learn to enjoy classical music, but don’t always know where to begin. This month, classical music gets a family-friendly, fun twist that is also perfect for the holidays when the New York Philharmonic presents The Sounds of the Season and Art of the Score: Home Alone in Concert. These holiday concerts are an easy way to work a little culture and sophistication into your family’s seasonal plans. With holiday favorites from both movies and TV, and, of course, Kevin and the Home Alone crew arriving in the Big Apple on December 13, kids of all ages can enjoy festive music and get into the holiday spirit with the New York Philharmonic.

Psst… Check Out 6 Kid-Friendly Broadway and Off-Broadway Shows Perfect for the Whole Family

These family-friendly matinees are an easy way to brighten up your holiday calendar, featuring classics kids and adults instantly recognize, like the jingling cheer of Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride, the Sugar Plum Fairy’s iconic moment from The Nutcracker, Vince Guaraldi’s beloved tunes from A Charlie Brown Christmas, Astor Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, and a few seasonal surprises to warm you up on a chilly winter day.

With its eclectic mix of holiday music, Sounds of the Season really is a treat for the whole family, and you might be surprised to find your kids humming, swaying, and smiling along to these timeless favorites.

The New York Philharmonic performances of The Art of the Score present the Orchestra performing scores live alongside screenings of films. This holiday season, families can enjoy the holiday classic Home Alone projected on the big screen, with the original scores performed live by the Philharmonic. Families will love the novelty of seeing and hearing the orchestra live on stage while playing in sync with the holiday movie for a night at the symphony to treasure.

The special holiday performances of The Art of the Score are directed by Chris Columbus, with Constantine Kitsopoulos conducting the Philharmonic, and feature the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, directed by Dianne Berkun Menaker, in John Williams’s score. Families will love to see kids singing on the famous stage as well as on the big screen. These engaging and interactive Home Alone concerts will be held from December 17–20, 2025.

A festive and fun trip to the New York Philharmonic this holiday season can help kids learn to appreciate fine music at a young age while having tons of fun.

To learn more about the holiday season concerts, visit the website.

Psst… Check Out Impact: The End of the Age of Dinosaurs now at AMNH