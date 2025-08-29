New York Liberty to Host Second Annual Brooklyn Dribble at Brooklyn Bridge Park

Celebrate with New York’s beloved New York Liberty basketball team!

As summer winds down and the crisp breeze of fall starts to set in, you may be looking for things to do as you soak up the last bits of summer. Well, look no further!

Returning for the second year in a row, the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty basketball team is preparing for its largest community event, the Brooklyn Dribble.

Designed to engage with local communities and New York Liberty fans, the Brooklyn Dribble invites thousands of youth participants and their families to dribble basketballs along a one-mile path in Brooklyn Bridge Park, ending in a Liberty Fan Fest.

“The Brooklyn Dribble is about more than celebrating our team – it’s about bringing people together, honoring the community that has continued to show up and support us,” said Keia Clarke, New York Liberty Chief Executive Officer. “After such an incredible turnout and response to 2024, the New York Liberty could not be more excited to bring The Brooklyn Dribble back for a second year.”

This year, the festivities return to Pier 6 at Brooklyn Bridge Park on September 7th at 10 am sharp, with gorgeous waterfront views of the city. Families can expect performances by the famed Ellie the Elephant, the Timeless Torches, and a special guest performer, a DJ, food trucks, lawn games, face painting, airbrush tattoo artists, hair styling stations, Brooklyn Basketball-led games and activities and more.

While the event is free to attend, families are highly encouraged to register ahead of time here. It serves as a capstone to Liberty’s summer youth basketball camps and clinics and precedes the opening of the new Brooklyn Basketball Training Center near Barclays Center this fall.

Celebrating a Legacy

The New York Liberty is the city’s basketball team, representing the Big Apple in WNBA games across the country.

In 2024, the team made history when they won the WNBA Championship for the first time. In an intense game, the ladies beat the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 after a long season and some gritty overtime on the court. The team was the underdog of the finalists, as they were the only team to enter the championships that had never won before. They had a harsh track record, losing five previous finals, but hit the hardwood with a vengeance this year.

Tears and joy filled the court as streamers and confetti rained down on the women’s team, marking a historic win. In their honor, New York City Mayor Eric Adams hosted a ticker parade for the team.

“At a time when the rest of the country is finally acknowledging the endless talent in our WNBA, we are proud to have New York City bring home the trophy,” Mayor Adams said of the win. “To our WNBA champions, thank you for being a role model to our city and for showcasing the values of grit, determination, and hard work.”

Stars of the women’s basketball team include Sabrina Ionescu, a guard and a four-time WNBA All-Star known for her all-around game and a past NCAA record for triple-doubles. Breanna Stewart, versatile forward and a former WNBA MVP, and Jonquel Jones, a forward who has earned MVP and Finals MVP awards, bringing significant rebounding and scoring power to the Liberty.

The Liberty team was recently purchased by Joseph Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, who bought the team from New York Knicks owner James Dolan in 2019.

Making a Difference in the Community

For decades, basketball has served as a catalyst for empowerment and growth in New York City communities. Over 500 basketball courts are sprinkled throughout the city, allowing children, teens, and adults alike to learn and practice discipline, sportsmanship, and a lifelong skill.

