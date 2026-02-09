The 2026 New York Irish Center Mid-Winter Children’s Festival: A Celebration of Irish Culture & Family Fun in Queens

The 2026 Mid-Winter Children’s Festival is more than a midday event: it’s a winter break highlight that gives kids a chance to explore art, culture, and creativity in a community atmosphere.

At a Glance:

The New York Irish Center combines culture and community, perfect to teach kids the importance of respecting and celebrating foreign traditions.

Reservation strongly recommended via Eventbrite, as slots may fill up quickly.

Check the age groups for availability. Programs are grouped by ages 5–8 and 9–12, so planning ahead helps kids get the most out of what they attend.

Dress for movement! Kids will be active—dress them in comfortable layers to dance freely and to encourage happy messes in the craft stations.

As each day will have long hours packed with activities, make sure to pack snacks.

Hosted by the New York Irish Center, the Mid-Winter Children’s Festival blends cultural tradition with hands-on fun, giving children a chance to move, learn, create, and connect across a cultural experience that feels universal, regardless of your heritage.

The New York Irish Center has deep roots in celebrating and sharing Irish arts, music, dance, and storytelling with the wider community. Though Ireland may be known for green landscapes and global holidays, its cultural traditions extend far beyond St. Patrick’s Day –and this festival highlights that heritage in a way that’s accessible and exciting for kids.

New York Irish Center

10-40 Jackson Ave # 3, Long Island City

Dates & Hours: February 19-20; 10 am-4 pm

Price: $130 per ticket, for both days

At the Mid-Winter Children’s Festival, kids and families can expect rhythmic Irish dance workshops where they learn footwork and movement inspired by the traditional steps of river dancing. Music sessions with live performers, bringing Celtic sounds, tunes, and typical instruments into play. Storytelling and drama activities rooted in Irish tales, and an art & craft stations reflecting themes from nature, culture, and seasonal motifs.

As parents, we see it as an opportunity for kiddos to experience culture through participation, not just observation, as well as setting a purposeful cultural foundation for families, which, at the end of the day, teaches tolerance and a more expanded perspective!

