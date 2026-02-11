Whether it’s a subtle nod or a bold statement, these New-York-inspired baby names tell a story.

At a Glance:

New York-inspired baby names carry personality. They feel confident, creative, resilient, just like the city itself!

Most of these options can be gender-neutral and might be combined for a unique name.

New York City is a place to live and breathe inspiration. Anywhere you look, there’s always a name waiting to be discovered!

If you love New York—the skyline, the neighborhoods, the history, the culture—why not let the city that never sleeps inspire your baby name list? From borough-inspired picks to street-style standouts, iconic landmarks, and subtle nods only true New Yorkers will recognize; these names channel NYC energy in the coolest way.

Whether you’re a Manhattan minimalist, a Brooklyn creative, or a Long Island beach lover, here are 60 New York-inspired baby names that’ll pay homage to—excuse our bias—the greatest city in the world!

We ❤️ New York-Inspired Baby Names for Kids

Borough-Inspired Names

These New York-inspired baby names pull directly from the five boroughs and surrounding neighborhoods, and they are modern, strong, and instantly tied to the city’s personality.

Brooklyn

Bronx

Queenie/Queena (inspired by Queens)

Harlem

Astor

Chelsea

Hudson

Classic Neighborhood & Place-Inspired Picks

More subtle than the bold borough names, these feel timeless and polished. These work beautifully if you want something location-inspired without it being obvious.

Clinton (Clinton Hill)

Warren (Warren Street)

Barclay (Barclays inpired)

Sutton (Sutton Place)

Irving (Irving Place)

Sterling (Sterling Place, Brooklyn)

Delancey (Lower East Side)

Cortland (Cortlandt Street)

Harrison (Hudson Valley roots)

Bennett (Bennett Park)

Manhattan & Iconic Places

Inspired by streets, landmarks, and must-see destinations. These New York-inspired baby names feel timeless and rooted in history.

Madison

Bryant

Lincoln

Rocky (inspired by Rockefeller Center)

Ellis

Liberty

Lex/Lexi (inspired by Lexington Avenue)

Apple (an ode to NYC’s nickname, the Big Apple)

Bridges, Rivers & Natural NYC

Nature meets the skyline with our beloved New York bridges! Subtle enough to feel wearable, but meaningful for NYC lovers.

Brook (Brooklyn Bridge nod)

Easton (East River inspired)

Verra (Verrazzano Bridge inspired)

River

Roosevelt (Roosevelt Island)

Bay (Flushing Bay)

Isla (after all, the area has a plethora of islands)

Parker (inspired by Central Park)

Arts, Culture & NYC Icons

The Big Apple is culture: Broadway, fashion, publishing, art. These New York-inspired baby names are an ode to our big city flair, plus it feels bold and artistic.

Broadway

Banksy

Gershwin

Apollo (inspired by the Apollo Theater)

Irving (Irving Plaza nod)

Whitney (inspired by Whitney Museum)

Langston (Harlem Renaissance nod)

Frick

Dakota (a wink to The Dakota building)

Lincoln (inspired by the Lincoln Center)

Long Island & Beyond

For families who love NYC but have Long Island, Westchester, or the Hudson Valley in their hearts. Perfect for those who want to honor their hometown roots.

Montauk

Hampton

Tarry (inspired by Tarrytown)

Jones (inspired by Jones Beach)

Beth (Bethpage nod)

Rye (Westchester-inspired)

Beacon

Kingston

Albany

Old New York & Gilded Age Elegance

These names feel deeply rooted in New York’s political, literary, and architectural past.

Alexander (Hamilton, NYC founding legacy)

Theodore (Roosevelt)

Franklin (Delano Roosevelt)

Eleanor

Edith (Wharton)

Henry (Hudson River history)

Cornelius (Vanderbilt)

Margaret (Sanger, historic NYC reformer)

