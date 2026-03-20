NYC Spring Bucket List: 25 Amazing Activities to Do This Spring!

Springtime in NYC is always special. It’s the perfect time to explore the city’s parks, gardens, museums, and unique city streets. From places with cherry blossoms to some hidden gems, find a bucket list to explore New York in the spring, mentioning the best places for families to check out. Get ready to enjoy all that the season has to offer!

Your Ultimate Bucket List to Spend Spring in New York for 2026

1. Check out the stunning cherry blossoms popping up all over the city this spring in New York, at some of the well-known spots in NYC. You can catch these beautiful blooms at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Riverside Park, Central Park, and, of course, the famous cherry blossom trees at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and New York Botanical Garden.

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2. Curious about the story behind New York City’s most iconic park in the sky? Visitors can uncover the secrets of the High Line by joining a free tour led by High Line Docents, who give you an insider’s look at the park’s history, design, and beautiful views.

3. Hop on a ferry and head over to Brooklyn Bridge Park for the ultimate New York experience. Then, stop by Jane’s Carousel for a ride, enjoy a relaxing picnic with stunning views of the city, and capture the perfect selfie with the iconic Brooklyn Bridge as your backdrop.

4. Explore the newly renovated Museum of Ice Cream in SoHo, where you can enjoy unlimited ice cream and venture through three floors of interactive installments and very cool immersive experiences. Don’t miss the Hall of Freezers, where doors open to reveal secret rooms and unexpected surprises.

5. 5. Take a trip to the city’s best “islands” during the Spring season in New York! Explore Roosevelt Island, Governors Island, and Little Island for a day full of fun. Have a BBQ at Lighthouse Park on Roosevelt Island, check out The Yard for some creative, unstructured play on Governors Island, and enjoy the beautiful flowers in bloom at Little Island.

6. If you have an art lover in your family, you’ll want to visit MoMA PS1 in Long Island City, where you can spend the day exploring contemporary art exhibitions. In celebration of their 50th anniversary, admission is free (and will be for the next three years!).

7. Head to the American Museum of Natural History to check out their new exhibit, Impact, the End of the Age of Dinosaurs, where you’ll see life-size dinosaur models as you’re transported to a time before, during, and after an asteroid hit the earth.

8. Check out CityPickle, which returns to Wollman Rink in Central Park in April. With 14 pickleball courts for all skill levels, it’s a great family outing.

9. Visit The Met Cloisters in Fort Tryon Park, where you’ll be treated to stunning views of the Hudson River. Walk through peaceful gardens with a collection of medieval art during Spring in NYC and watch Renaissance European artifacts, ideal for those interested in history and art.

10. While April showers bring May flowers, unwind at one of NYC’s cat cafes and hang out with some friendly felines while waiting for the rain to pass. The Meow Parlor in the Lower East Side and the Brooklyn Cat Cafe near Brooklyn Bridge Park are popular spots where you can also adopt!

11. Take a walk through the New York Botanical Garden’s expansive outdoor spaces and exhibits, including The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle (through April 26), which features NYC in bloom like never before. On Tuesdays, and Thursday through Sundays, NYC residents can access the outdoor gardens, collections, and seasonal kids’ activities with the Grounds Access Pass, which gives you access to the outdoor gardens, collections, and seasonal kids’ activities. On Wednesdays, it’s free for NYC residents all day.

12. For breathtaking views of NYC, head to Edge NYC at Hudson Yards, home to the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. After taking in the stunning panoramic views, take some time to explore the shops around Hudson Yards or grab a bite at one of the great restaurants nearby.

13. Climb the giant sturgeons at Pier 26 Science Playground, a 4,000-square-foot marine-themed play area in Hudson River Park. It’s a fun, educational spot where kids and adults can explore wildlife, slide, and learn about the Hudson River’s nature and habitat.

14. Summer at Coney Island is always a blast, but spring can actually be even better! You’ll beat the crowds and still enjoy all the fun. Check out the live sharks at the New York Aquarium, then ride on the iconic Cyclone roller coaster before heading home.

15. Stroll along Gansevoort Peninsula, Manhattan’s first public beachfront! Opened in 2023, it’s the biggest standalone recreational spot in Hudson River Park, with awesome waterfront views and a great place to hang out.

16. Grab something delicious from Smorgasburg, returning the first weekend in April. This expansive open-air food market offers seemingly endless authentic eats in two Brooklyn locations – Williamsburg and Prospect Park – every weekend throughout spring and into the summer.

17. Catch a ballgame this spring! The Mets kick off their season at home on March 26, while the Yankees’ home opener is April 3. For a more affordable option, check out the Brooklyn Cyclones or Staten Island FerryHawks, whose minor league games start in April.

18. Get up close to animals from all over the world at the Bronx Zoo! Explore everything from rare species to familiar creatures during the Spring season in New York, and then take your visit to the next level by adding the Nature Trek, a scenic route that features wooden bridges, tunnels, and elevated walkways, giving you stunning views of the zoo and the surrounding park.

19. Enjoy a trip to Far Rockaway Beach, where you can relax on the boardwalk and take in the views. If you’re into skating, check out the 15,700-square-foot concrete skatepark, complete with stairs, rails, and ledges. Just don’t forget your skates and safety gear!

20. Discover the hidden waterfalls of Central Park during Spring in NYC. There are five in total, tucked away in the beautiful Ravine, part of the park’s North Woods, a peaceful, natural area with tranquil streams, lush greenery, and cascading waterfalls.

21. Visit The Seaport for a day of fun! Explore The Imagination Playground, check out the New York City Police Museum, or hop on a New York Water Taxi for a scenic ride. Pack a picnic and head over to Governor’s Island for even more adventures.

22. Check out the Cradle of Aviation Museum on Long Island, where you can explore planes from the early days of flight to World War I and beyond. Kids can have fun with flight simulators, climb into cockpits, and check out interactive exhibits.

23. Visit the SeaGlass Carousel at The Battery, a totally unique ride featuring 30 glowing fiberglass fish. Located at the park’s southern tip, the carousel is housed in a cool, nautilus-shaped pavilion and gives off an underwater vibe with color-changing lights and special effects. It’s a must-see spot for springtime fun.

24. Road trip to Legoland New York in Goshen. Just over an hour from NYC, this huge, fun-filled park contains seven awesome themed areas like Bricktopia, Ninjago World, and Lego Pirates. Kids can cool off at the Lego City Water Playground or explore interactive models in Miniland. The Dragon Roller Coaster is always a hit, and little ones will love the playgrounds.

25. Spend a day at Snug Harbor in Staten Island, home to multiple museums and botanical gardens. Check out the kid-friendly exhibits at the Staten Island Children’s Museum, then stroll the peaceful gardens to spot cherry trees. Be sure to take in the magnificent Chinese Scholars Garden, one of two authentic classical outdoor Chinese gardens built in the United States.

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