Biggest New York Harry Potter Store is Opening in Summer 2020

For thousands of Harry Potter fans in the New York City area, a Hogwarts letter has finally arrived — in the form of a New York Harry Potter store opening this summer! The three story, 20,000 square foot space in Flatiron will become the largest Harry Potter retail outlet in the world.

Fans will be able to enjoy Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans while picking out their very own personalized robes. A brand new range of house wands will also be available exclusively at this New York location.

The store will be full of magical retail experiences that draw on the Harry Potter series as well as its spinoff, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Sarah Roots, SVP Worldwide Tours and Retail, Warner Bros. said: “This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic.”

The flagship New York store will build on the success of the Harry Potter Studio tour in London and the Platform 9¾ retail shop at King’s Cross station, where Harry famously caught the Hogwarts Express. The New York Harry Potter store aims to bring some of the wizarding magic back to this side of the Atlantic.

Warner Bros. chose New York because: “It’s the ideal city in which to launch with so many dedicated Wizarding World fans, a cutting-edge retail environment and a community that embraces innovative experiences.”

The New York Harry Potter flagship store will open Summer 2020 at 935 Broadway (across the street from the Flatiron Building). While you’re waiting for the store to open, why not check out the Tony award-winning stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child!