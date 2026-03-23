New York Family’s 20 Best April Events Across NYC

April has arrived in NYC, and it’s finally starting to feel like spring! The snow has melted, and the sun is setting later, which means more time for family fun. Check out our favorite events across New York City this month to get your kids off screens and spending more time with you.

Living here, it’s hard to pick just 20 events from all the fabulous things our city has to offer, but we’re going to try!

Psst…Check Out 10 Best Free Kids & Family Activities in NYC This Week

Best 3 Events:

Parents may think of The New York International Auto Show as the perfect place to pick out the new family car, but this automobile lovers dream, is also packed with kid-friendly activities, including their newly expanded Family Fun Zone featuring hands-on attractions, a Kids EV Test Track, No Limit Ninjas Obstacle Course, and more. Plus, ride experiences including the famed Camp Jeep with its iconic off-road course (a personal favorite!), where you’ll experience steep climbs and rugged terrain. April 3–12, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 am – 10 pm, Sundays, 10 am – 7 pm, Mondays – Thursdays, 10 am – 8 pm. All ages. $22; $8 ages 3–12. Jacob Javits Convention Center 429 11th Ave, Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan.

We love our planet 365 days a year, but every year, the Brooklyn Children’s Museum celebrates Mother Earth with almost a full week of fun during Earth Rocks! Families will experience live animal encounters, hands-on STEM experiments, and eco-adventures all spring break long! Meet insects up close, make art inspired by nature, create music from recycled materials, and build Earth-friendly inventions. April 7-11, Daily, 10 am – 5 pm. All ages. $15. Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights, Brooklyn

You know it’s spring when the Apple Blossom Children’s Carnival takes over the Queens County Farm Museum! This all ages carnival features kiddie rides as well as more exciting ones as well as games and your favorite carnival treats! April 11–26, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 5 pm. All ages. $19-$39. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park, Queens

Best 3 Free Events:

Celebrate Pohela Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, at King Manor Museum!

The iconic Macy’s Flower Show returns to Herald Square, a true springtime must!

The name says it all! Woodlawn Family Fun Day features something for everyone in the family.

More Best Editor’s Picks for April!

New York Botanical Garden, The Bronx

Tuesdays – Sundays, 10 am – 6 pm, through April 26

Everything you love about New York is coming up or

chids when Mr. Flower Fantastic turns NYBG’s Enid A. Haupt Conservatory into a breathtaking orchid tribute to the spirit, style, and skyline of the city. Read More

Staten Island Mall, Staten Island

7 pm, daily and Saturdays and Sundays 1 pm and 4 pm through April 6

Featuring a stellar international all-human cast, Circus Vazquez is the largest family-owned big top circus in the U.S. The international cast of circus superstars features Chistirrin the clown, acrobatics, precision juggling, aerial artistry, and so much more. Read More

Walker Park, Staten Island

Friday, April 3, noon – 3 pm

Unleash your creativity at the arts & crafts stations, burn off energy at the sports & games zones, and enjoy an egg-cellent photo op with the Easter Bunny. Read More.

Maimonides Park, Brooklyn

Friday, April 3, 6:40 pm

The Cyclones kick off their 25th Anniversary Season against the rival Hudson Valley Renegades! End your night with a BOOM! Stick around after the game and enjoy post-game fireworks! Read More.

Parade begins at 6th Ave & W 44th St., Midtown Manhattan

Saturday, April 11, 2 – 4 pm

Celebrate Scottish-American heritage as the 28th annual NYC Tartan Day Parade marches up Sixth Avenue with over 3,000 bagpipers, Highland dancers, clan organizations, Scottish dog breeds, and more. Read More.

Bronx Zoo, The Bronx

Saturday, April 18, 9:30 am – noon

Get an up-close animal encounter with a small animal ambassador, learn about enrichment for the animals, and explore the skills needed to take care of these beautiful insects! Read More.

Ridgewood YMCA, Queens

Saturday, April 18, 10 am – noon

Bring the whole family to the Y for smiles, fun, and discovery with pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, giveaways, and more. Read More.

Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn

Saturday, April 18, 1 pm & 5 pm

Go on an adventure with Chris and Martin as they activate new Creature Powers and go “off to the creature rescue!” With some help from the rest of the Wild Kratts team, the brothers confront a comic villain and save the day, sharing fascinating tidbits about some of the world’s most amazing animals. Read More.

Queens Theater, Queens

Sunday, April 19, 1 – 2 pm & 4 – 5 pm

Your favorite characters from the classic book & TV series explore the atmosphere on Mercury, Venus, and Mars on an epic interplanetary field trip. Guided by Ms. Frizzle, the class must pull together to find their way across the galaxy while learning as much about teamwork as they do about the solar system. Read More.

Queens Zoo, Queens

Sunday, April 19, 5 – 8 pm

Explore the way you can support the planet through planting native plants, keeping parks clean, and respecting wildlife. The program will end with an after-hours tour of the wild animals! Read More.

St. George Theatre, Staten Island

Friday, April 24, 6:30 pm

This fully produced musical brings Kipling’s classic tales to life with vibrant scenery, imaginative costumes, and original modern songs. Bursting with energy, humor, and heart, the production delivers nonstop excitement and a joyful, happy ending. Read More.

Icahn Stadium, 20 Randall’s Island, Manhattan

Saturday, April 25, 9 am – noon

Kids will enjoy a day of track and field events, choosing from activities they’d like to try, including sprints, a longer distance run, relays on the track, shot put, long jump, obstacle courses, and more! Read More.

Wave Hill, The Bronx

Sunday, April 26, 10 am – 5:30 pm

Join Wave Hill for a full day of amazing bird encounters! Expert birders and naturalists are on hand to reveal and explain their activities during walks, presentations, and hands-on activities. Read More.

Brooklyn Bowl, Brooklyn

Sunday, April 26, noon

Couldn’t get tickets to Harry’s 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden? Well, this is the next best thing! You and your little ones will Adore the music of Harry Styles at this concert for kids! Read More.

Psst…Check Out NYC Spring Bucket List: 25 Amazing Activities to Do This Spring!